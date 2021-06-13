Skippers transitioning to new classes score first wins at Eastport Yacht Club One-Design Classic

Peter Bowe and his partners have enjoyed plenty of success racing locally in the J/70 class. However, the Annapolis Yacht Club contingent took notice of the large number of J/105 one-designs that routinely turned out for Chesapeake Bay Yacht Racing Association events.
“Last fall we were racing in a J/70 regatta and noticed the J/105 class had three times as many boats as we did. For whatever reason, it’s a bigger fleet,” Bowe said.
Bowe campaigns Tea Dance Snake with Mike McNamara and Todd Jenner and the trio agreed to add a J/105 to the stable. They are sailing both boats this season with slightly more emphasis on the 105 since that class is holding its North American Championship off Annapolis in October.
Bowe and crew have been learning the new boat by competing in CBYRA point-to-point races along with Annapolis Yacht Club Wednesday Night Racing, which drew 22 entries for Series 1. Last weekend was their first time competing in a windward-leeward regatta and the results were impressive.
Bowe steered, McNamara called tactics and Jenner trimmed the headsails as Good Trade captured J/105 class in the Eastport Yacht Club One-Design Classic. Max Phillips (pit), Erin Bak (foredeck) and Elizabeth Truong (floater) completed the crew aboard Good Trade, which totaled a low score of five points after getting the gun in three of four races.
Good Trade led from start to finish in the first and second races, then passed on the downwind leg in Race 3. Kristen Robinson and the Velvet Hammer team went wire-to-wire in Race 4 with Good Trade hot on their heels.
“We brought our J/70 thinking, which was win the start, then win your side of the windward leg, whichever side you take,” Bowe said. “This plan worked well as we were first at the windward mark in the first two races after taking the left side in both cases. We came off the line with clear air and were faster upwind than the other boats.”
Following an hour’s postponement, the EYC race committee was able to complete four races in 8 to 15 knot southerly winds for the fleet of 22 boats in three classes. J/105 attracted just six entries, perhaps because the One-Design Classic does not count toward the CYBRA High Point standings.
Bowe’s syndicate bought the East Coast boat of Bruce Stone and Nicole Breault, San Francisco residents who keep another J/105 on the West Coast. The couple sailed this J/105 (USA 96) to victory in the 2019 North American Championship held out of Marblehead, Massachusetts.
“We have already discovered the J/105 fleet is very friendly and willing to share information,” Bowe said. “Bruce and Nicole have been very helpful and given us some great advice. That said, there’s way more that we don’t know about the boat than we do know.”
It did not take long for the Good Trade team to learn the J/105 does not accelerate anywhere near as quickly as the J/70. Also, the far heavier boat does not change direction as easily either.
“You can’t just pull the sails in at the start and go,” Bowe said. “Also, these boats build a lot of momentum and that impacts mark roundings.”
J.R. Maxwell is another local sailor getting into a new class. The veteran J/22 skipper just purchased a J/80 and raced it for the first time in the One-Design Classic. The Annapolis Yacht Club member steered Scamp to first- or second-place finishes in all four races in totaling six points, four better than Mike Hobson and the Meltemi team.
Maxwell had all four members of his J/22 crew aboard. Jim Schmicker trimmed the headsails, Bryan Prior worked the middle and Nat Spencer handled the foredeck. Schmicker assisted Maxwell with tuning and boat speed, while Prior (downwind) and Spencer (upwind) teamed to call tactics.
“Things went really well for our first time out. We honestly had no idea if we would be fast or not,” Maxwell said. “We tuned the boat according to the tuning guide that morning and made sure things were aligned. We had good starts and played the shifts well upwind.”
Maxwell said the crew experimented with sail trim upwind in the variable conditions and was able to generate solid speed most of the time. However, sailing the J/80 downwind is vastly different from the J/22.
“The asymmetrical on the J/80 changes how you think about downwind angles dramatically, and the boat behaves very differently in waves,” Maxwell said. “I don’t think we ever found the mode where we were the fastest. We will need more time in the boat there to figure it out.”
Maxwell bought the J/80 so he could sail with his children, but is also pointing toward the class North American Championship being hosted by EYC in October.
Roger Link sailed Osprey to victory in J/70 class, winning Race 1, then tacking on a third and pair of seconds for eight points. George Saunders trimmed the headsails and Bill Lawson called tactics as Link raced with a crew of three since a couple of regulars could not make this regatta.
“Although we were a bit overpowered at times, we had good boat speed and played the tide upwind and down,” Link said.
Eastport Yacht Club One-Design Classic
J/70 (9 boats)
1, Osprey, Roger Link, 1-3-2-2=8; 2, Phoenix, Peter Firey, 2-1-7-1=11; 3, Coalition, Charles Kowalyshyn, 4-4-1-6=15
J/80 (7 boats)
1, Scamp, J.R. Maxwell, 1-1-2-2=6; 2, Meltemi, Mike Hobson, 2-4-1-3=10; 3, Vayu, David Andril, 3-3-3-1=10
J/105 (6 boats)
1, Good Trade, Peter Bowe, 1-1-1-2=5; 2, Firebrand, Jon Slabaugh, 3-2-2-3=10; 3, Velvet Hammer, Kristen Robinson, 2-5-4-1=12