EWE Spirit Cup honors late Annapolis sailor Geoff Ewenson, raises money to support individuals in need

Organizers of the Sailing Club of the Chesapeake Spring Race were seeing steady declining interest.

Drew Mutch, race committee chairman, was contemplating a revamped format in hopes of increasing participation. He found inspiration after learning that Mary Ewenson had established the EWE Spirit Foundation in memory of her late husband.

Geoff Ewenson was a highly successful and well-liked professional sailor who made friends worldwide through his passion for the sport, camaraderie with fellow competitors, determination to mentor others and commitment to proper sportsmanship.

Ewenson died of a heart attack in October 2020 at the age of 50. His loss was a shock to the close-knit sailing communities of both his hometown of Newport and adopted hometown of Annapolis.

Mary Ewenson, publisher of SpinSheet Magazine, honors the legacy of her beloved husband through the EWE Spirit Foundation. Mutch wanted to support the cause and thought it made sense to dedicate a regatta in honor of Geoff Ewenson.

Mutch reached out to Mary Ewenson, who was very supportive of partnering with Sailing Club of the Chesapeake to reinvent the Spring Race as the EWE Spirit Cup. It has proven beneficial for both sides as the regatta has grown each year since being founded in 2021, while becoming the top fundraising vehicle for the foundation.

Crew members aboard Crescendo celebrate after winning the EWE Spirit Cup pursuit race. (Ted Morgan/SpinSheet Magazine)

A total of 49 boats in two classes competed in the third annual EWE Spirit Cup, which was held May 20 on the Chesapeake Bay and Severn River. Skipper Angelo Guarino steered the J/105 Crescendo to victory in the pursuit race, while Scholz/Sullivan syndicate took top honors on the River Course among Harbor 20 one-designs.

There was competition off the water as well, as 19 individuals worked hard to see who could raise the most money. Amy Stryker of Team Mayhem was the top individual fundraiser, collecting $3,850 in donations. She was presented with a pair of red Vans sneakers, which Geoff Ewenson wore all the time.

Craig Ligibel and Mystic Wind were the top fundraising team, bringing in $4,427. Ligibel, who writes for SpinSheet Magazine and knew Geoff Ewenson well, tapped into a network of 20 donors, many of whom were quite generous even though none of them knew Geoff. They simply supported the foundation’s mission of helping organizations and individuals in need.

Thanks largely to the yeoman efforts of Ligibel and Stryker, the 2023 EWE Spirit Cup raised $35,500, far exceeding last year’s total of $18,000.

During the post-regatta party, the EWE Spirit Foundation presented $10,000 grants to a pair of nonprofit organizations — the Center of Help and Light House of Annapolis. Center of Help has been serving the Anne Arundel County immigrant community since 1999, while Light House is a homeless prevention support center.

Addressing the crowd at the awards party, Mary Ewenson used a boating analogy to explain the mission of the EWE Spirit Foundation. “We have all had the feeling of reaching for the dock and being so close and you need a hand to make it to the other side. That is what we are trying to do with the foundation. Close those gaps and help people get to the other side,” she said.

Mary Ewenson said her husband would have enjoyed the unusual format of the EWE Spirit Cup as the pursuit race around a triangular course could be sailed clockwise or counter-clockwise. He would also have loved the focus on kids and having fun along with the fact Forward Brewing dedicated the EWE Spirit beer in his honor.

“Geoff would have loved how this sailing community is celebrating him,” said Mary, who sailed her Viper 640 Evil Hiss to fourth place in the pursuit race. “For me, it’s a joy to be out on the water remembering Geoff and so special to see all the EWE Spirit hats, flags and stickers. Having friends tell me they thought of Geoff while they were out there means the world to me.”

There were plenty of youngsters on boats during the EWE Spirit Cup, including these two aboard Wild Things, a J/88 owned by Ben and Briana Jatlow. (Ted Morgan/SpinSheet Magazine)

On the water, winds were light and variable — five to seven knots out of the northeast to start off and dropping to three knots at times. Mutch started the race off Horn Point with turning marks at R2 and Hackett’s Point.

Guarino and the afterguard aboard Crescendo waited until the last possible moment to decide which way to sail the course and ultimately settled on clockwise because of the current, which was ebbing at two knots.

“We felt the winds might change, but the current was definitely going to be ripping, and with the winds predicted to stay under six knots the current would be a high percentage of our boat speed,” Guarino said.

Guarino said the key to victory was repeatedly tacking between the red spider buoy to Hackett’s Point in order to stay in shallow water and out of the adverse current. Two other J/105 sloops, Breakaway and Santa’s Reign Dear, also took the clockwise route, but did not commit to tacking into the shoals.

After rounding the government mark off Hackett’s Point, Crescendo hoisted the spinnaker and sailed a nice angle while also being propelled by the strong current. Crescendo wound up beating Breakaway by six minutes, an absolute rout in a battle between identical one-designs.

It is also rare to have such a wide winning margin in a pursuit race in which boats start slowest to fastest based on rating. There were 11 J/105s competing and they were among the last wave of starters, meaning Crescendo had to pass a bunch of boats on the course.

To date, the EWE Spirit Foundation has issued $320,000 worth of grants to organizations helping persons with urgent and immediate needs. Mary Ewenson was devastated to lose her husband so suddenly at such a young age and misses him terribly, but finds joy in knowing the foundation created to honor his memory does so much good work.

EWE Spirit Cup Results

Pursuit Race

1, Crescendo, J/105, Angelo Guarino, 7:02:26:28; 2, Breakaway, J/105, Richard Hinds, 7:02:32:32; 3, Santas Reign Dear, J/105 Donald Santa, 7:02:36:34; 4, Evil Hiss, Viper 640, Mary Ewenson, 7:02:37; 5, Weather Permitting, Viper 640, Robert & Becky Ranzenbach, 7:02:44:17.

Harbor 20

1, Yellow Jacket, Scholz/Sullivan, 1-1=2; 2, Sugar, Garth Hichens, 2-5=7; 3, New Tricks, Timothy Bloomfield, 10/DNS-2=12.