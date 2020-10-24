Honeybadger team dedicates J/24 East Coast Championship to memory of Geoff Ewenson

Travis Odenbach and his talented team aboard Honeybadger sailed extremely consistently in tricky conditions to capture the J/24 East Coast Championship last weekend off Annapolis.
It was a bittersweet victory for Odenbach, who now has five East Coast titles to his credit. That’s because three of those championships came with Geoff Ewenson aboard as tactician.
Ewenson, an Annapolis resident, died unexpectedly Oct. 14 of an apparent heart attack. A private memorial service for Ewenson was held two days before Severn Sailing Association hosted the J/22 and J/24 East Coast Championships.
“Geoff was bigger than life and a mentor to many on our boat. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary and his family,” Odenbach said. “We know some of the luck we had was a bit of a push by Geoff.”
This was the third straight East Coast crown for Odenbach, a professional sailor who works out of the Quantum loft in Rochester, N.Y. He had Patrick Wilson, Chris Stocke, Wilson Stout and Collin Kirby aboard as crew and said they did a “phenomenal job.”
Racing was conducted on the Chesapeake Bay in 5 to 8 knot winds and powerboat chop coming from every direction. Wilson called tactics for Odenbach and they had a simple strategy — get good starts, sail cleanly and stay in pressure.
“This was not easy to do and we most certainly had some luck. Patrick did a great job,” Odenbach said. “I think the best thing we did as a team was adapt to the conditions. Initially, we thought staying with the competition was best, but we quickly find out with the conditions being tricky we had to be creative and take chances.”
Odenbach steered Honeybadger to first or second-place finishes in six of seven races in compiling a low score of 16 points. That was more than half the total posted by Tony Parker, who has claimed multiple championships during his long, decorated career in the class.
“Tony Parker, in my opinion, is by far one of the best in the world in those conditions,” Odenbach said. “We figured out some rig settings for the light air and that seemed to help. Ultimately, teamwork and patience seemed to be key.”
Parker, an Annapolis Yacht Club member, won two races and notched two other top three finishes. However, an eighth and a 10th finish in the 22-boat fleet cost the Bangor Packet team, which featured North Sails-Chesapeake pro Zeke Horowitz as tactician with Will Bomar trimming and Emma Mendenhall working the foredeck.
Veteran Annapolis skipper Jeff Todd and his team aboard Hot Toddy came away with the J/22 East Coast Championship. Longtime crew member Chip Carr trimmed and called tactics as usual, while Trevor Perkins worked the bow.
Chris Ryan has been bowman on Hot Toddy for many years but is taking this season off because of health reasons. Perkins, a former J/22 owner and fleet captain, proved an ideal replacement.
This is fifth East Coast crown for Todd, who has been racing a J/22 since 2004.
“We had good speed in the light conditions, and we kept working hard at all times,” Todd said. “Chip and I have been together a long time and we know how to get the boat tuned up to go fast in light air.”
After taking seventh in the opening race, Hot Toddy reeled off a steady stream of second-place finishes to go along with a couple bullets. J.R. Maxwell and the Scooby crew were keeping pace with Hot Toddy until getting called on-course side in Race 6.
That took Maxwell out of contention and enabled the Naval Academy intercollegiate dinghy team to snatch second. Freshman Jeffrey Petersen was slated to skipper the Navy entry but had to pull out at the last minute and was replaced by assistant coach Dillon Paiva.
Kimmie Leonard, a junior out of Annapolis High, was part of the crew along with classmate Gary Benson and Jack Carminati. The Midshipmen won Race 5 and posted a trio of third-place finishes to nip Chris Junge by a point.
“While this season has not been like any other in college sports, we have been fortunate to find local competitions to keep the team active,” Navy coach Ian Burman said. “In our four weekends of racing, we have been able to score two firsts, two seconds and a third-place finish against some stiff competition.”
Todd works as a sailmaker at the Naval Academy and took some satisfaction from the intercollegiate dinghy team’s runner-up result since he helped tune up the J/22 that was used.
The Hot Toddy team did not do much racing this season because of coronavirus. They competed in Thursday Night Racing out of J/World Annapolis, winning Series 1 and placing second in Series 2. Todd was also victorious in the Annapolis Yacht Club Annual Regatta and finished second in Fall Series.
If conditions improve, Todd plans to compete in the J/22 Midwinter Championships, being held out of New Orleans in March. He also hopes to travel to the J/22 World Championship, slated for Corpus Christi, Texas in July.
J/24 East Coast Championship (22 boats)
1. Honeybadger, Travis Odenbach, Rochester Yacht Club, 2-7-1-1-2-1-2=16; 2. Bangor Packet, Tony Parker, Annapolis Yacht Club, 1-8-3-10-1-2-8=33; 3. Mental Floss, Aidan Glackin, Centerport Yacht Club, 3-1-6-6-7-5-11=39; 4. Rush Hour, Patrick FitzGerald, Severn Sailing Association, 8-3-8-5-6-6-6=42
J/22 East Coast Championship (12 boats)
1. Hot Toddy, Jeff Todd, 7-2-2-1-2-1-2=17; 2. Naval Academy, Dillon Paiva, 6-3-4-3-1-3-6=26; 3. The Corner of Sanity and Madness, Chris Junge, 5-6-3-2-4-4-3=27; 4. Scooby, J.R. Maxwell, 2-1-1-8-3-13/ocs-1=29