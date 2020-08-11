Doug Lamartin: Recreational tennis is thriving all around us | COMMENTARY

While organized tennis lies dormant this year because of the coronavirus crisis, recreational tennis is thriving all around us. Courts are full of regular partners and friends playing for fun.
On a sunny day, it’s not unusual to find all courts are taken at the biggest venues. At the smaller sites, lots of tennis and pickleball players are sharing courts that have blended lines.
The Anne Arundel County Tennis Association (AACTA) is encouraging participation by club members in their active tennis ladder. To be safe, tennis players are encouraged to wear masks to and from the courts. Players should set up their equipment on opposite sides of the court, use their own can of balls and return balls by racquet instead of by hand.
In July, Broadneck High graduate Max Misner ran the 2020 Summer Slam Tournament with 50 players competing on a tennis ladder over a three-week period. The players had 48 hours to complete a match in each round.
The tournament used double elimination rules, so each player was guaranteed two matches. Players communicated with each other to coordinate their matches and then reported the scores.
“Of course there are some growing pains and issues that arise, but for my first tournament as tournament director, I saw it as a huge success,” said Misner, a junior at the University of Colorado in Boulder where he is studying business and communications, while playing club tennis.
Severn School graduate Matthew McNair captured the men’s singles title. Congratulations to all the winners, who are listed below. A portion of the proceeds was donated to the COVID unit at the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
- Men’s Open Singles: Matthew McNair def. Alex Thomas
- Men’s 4.0 singles: Key Sar def. Zach Goldman
- Men’s 3.5 singles: Josh Fretz def. Ryan Dobrusin
- Women’s 3.0/3.5 singles: Tory Harding def. Tamara Hayes
- Men’s Doubles 3.5: Chris Gowen and Greg Kingston def. Shane and Dave Degreenia
- Women’s 3.0/3.5 Doubles: Karen Yannone and Chris Ravekes def. Risa Snyder and Illene Fishkind
Don Fairhead passes away
Anne Arundel lost a pillar of the tennis community recently when Don Fairhead died.
“He contributed so much to AACTA, never seeking credit but always volunteering for difficult tasks, and making sure everything worked out well,” said Chris Kamenoff, an official with the Anne Arundel County Tennis Association.
Fairhead became a member of AACTA in the early 1970s and was an active player, officer, tournament director, and founder of AACTA Team Tennis.
For 20 years or more, Fairhead led AACTA Team Tennis, a league with 10 teams and 200 players. He created the rules, coordinated the draft at his house with the captains, made the schedule, distributed cases of balls, visited every site during competition, reported scores, printed standings, settled disputes, and awarded prizes.
Don was highly respected and extremely well-liked in local tennis circles.
Truxtun Park update
The tennis and pickleball court project is inching forward this year.
After a late start last fall, the project ran into serious issues during construction when it was discovered that more courts than expected need to be rebuilt from the foundations up.
Luckily, the City of Annapolis has found enough funds to continue the work for the rest of the year. Courts 9 through 12 have been resurfaced and painted, but the lines still must be painted, and the nets installed.
Work on the rest of the courts is planned to proceed into the fall, although the new, dedicated pickleball courts may come last.
Millersville tennis center on hold
For a variety of reasons, the new park project is on hold.
In late June, the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks announced, “At this time, the county is preparing a (Request for Proposal) to solicit a potential partner to construct and operate the indoor courts. We are delaying the start of the construction of the outdoor courts while this is sorted out.”
COVID news
Since Maryland reopened sporting activities earlier this summer, there have been several outbreaks of the infection at pools and camps that have required facilities to be closed.
Consequently, in the interest of public health, all organized tennis activities of the Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks, AACTA, and Annapolis Area Tennis School (AATS) have been suspended indefinitely.
