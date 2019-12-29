My truck broke down the night before Christmas Eve. Not long after that, Captain Matt Marceron shared the sad news that Marty’s Bait & Tackle owner Jim Bieler had passed away.
Stunned as all of his friends were, it put things into sharp focus for me. Life’s noise, like a busted-down truck, became almost inconsequential.
Captain Matt works part-time at Marty’s Bait & Tackle and summed up the local fishing community’s feeling about Jim: “He will be greatly missed by all. He was a loving husband, father and friend to us all.” Our heartfelt condolences to Jim’s wife Liz, their son Jimmy and the entire Bieler family.”
Fair seas also to my friend Mike Chase of Severna Park who passed away this past August after fighting cancer for many years. Mike had been a good friend and colleague of my father’s at Anne Arundel Community College. During that time, we fostered our own friendship through shared fanaticism about fishing and blues music.
The man hadn’t a mean bone in his body and was as good-natured as he was good hearted. We had a lot of laughs fishing on his boat. In subsequent years I lost touch with him as his interests turned from dead rises to horses and the western cowboy culture, inspiring his many visits out west. My best to his family and wide circle of friends.
So long to Fox’s Island, the iconic lodge on stilts located where Pocomoke and Tangier sounds converge. Foxes, as the locals call it, began its time on earth in the early 20th century as a hunting lodge for the well-heeled before becoming an outdoor education center for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which announced this fall it would no longer run trips out of the island center.
Like dozens of remote Chesapeake Bay islands that exude wildness, its time has come and gone, literally eroding away by sea-level rise accelerated by climate change.
I was lucky enough to visit Fox several times each year from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s. Although it was a cool place to hang – I can personally attest that a lot of adult fun happened there – I cherish not the actual structure so much but rather the spirit it embodied.
That part of the bay is a mysterious place resplendent with wildness, a watery oasis where possibilities wash over you.
Many times, my intended path was not the journey traveled, and often times so much for the better. Fox Island launched many of my best outdoor adventures, including my first trophy-sized spotted sea trout, being dive-bombed by kamikaze widgeon and learning, at long last, the difference between an oystercatcher and a black skimmer.
Another lifetime ago, one of my great friends ran field trips out of Fox for the foundation. He had only one demand: “Never ask what we are going to do next.” Unless your outdoor spirit was suffocated, that was never an issue on Fox.
As we close out 2019, many of us have bid sad farewells to cherished friends and family and endured personal hardships. Some of us have also caught personal best fish or experienced a hunt of a lifetime or embraced other outdoor joys. All of these, and more, are good reminders that life is for the living. Wishing you peace and prosperity in 2020.
Outdoors Calendar
Through Jan. 4: AP Canada Goose, first split, one bird per day.
Through Jan. 4: Second segment of muzzleloader deer hunting season. Hunters may use muzzleloading firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer.
Through Jan. 5: Audubon’s 120th Christmas Bird Count. Check out the interactive map on the audubon.org or search online for “Christmas Bird Count” for counts in your area by date.
Through Feb. 28: Maryland Pickerel Championship, hosted by CCA MD. A catch-photo-release event. Register at ianglertournament.com/2019-20-cca-maryland-pickerel-championship.
Through Jan. 31: Duck season, third split. Six duck bag limit, no more than 2 mallards (only 1 hen), 3 wood ducks, 2 canvasbacks, 1 pintail, among other restrictions. Read DNR rules completely.
Jan. 11: Annual “Saltwater Fishing Expo,” hosted by the Frederick Saltwater Anglers. Runs 8 a.m-4 p.m. at Frederick County Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Building #9, Frederick. Details at wefishsalt.com.
Jan. 14-31: AP Canada Goose, second split, one bird per day.
Jan. 23-26: Baltimore Boat Show, held at Baltimore Convention Center. Full schedule of events and to purchase tickets www.baltimoreboatshow.com.
Jan. 25-26: Kent Island Fishermen’s 10th Annual Fishing Flea Market, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Kent Island American Legion Post #278, 800 Romancoke Rd., Stevensville (1.5 miles south on Rt. 8 off of Rt. 50) Admission $4; free if 16 years old and younger.
Feb. 1-9: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, PA. Details at greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
Feb. 8: Tri-State Marine Indoor Fishing Show. Runs from 7 am to 2pm. Free Admission. Table rental is $60 per table. Call Dawn Yoder to reserve table (410) 867-2398.
Feb. 29: Annapolis Anglers Club “Saltwater Expo.” 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Elks Lodge, 2517 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater. Details at saltwaterfishingexpo.com.
