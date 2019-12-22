’Twas several nights before Christmas and all through the house, the only thing stirring was this stupid mouse.
Writing on deadline, I was in a bind, running way behind and looking to make a deal with the Fat Man in the red suit on last-minute Christmas gifts.
The old dog was nestled all snugly, hogging the bed, visions of mallards danced in his head.
A drink or three of the brown Kentucky elixir made my head a bit foggy, but in a good way, though when I reached for a cookie on the platter, they went all a splatter.
Christmas traditions vary, and here’s mine: Naughty & Nice List, the sanitized version. Wishing everyone peace and Merry Christmas, a fish on every cast, a righteous duck or goose toll, a monster buck, and lovely walk among the wilds with family and friends.
Naughty: Omega Protein for blasting through the Chesapeake Bay menhaden cap earlier this year, surging past by more than 35 million pounds. Then this foreign-owned industrial harvester had the gall to shrug it off as kind of a “whoopsie,” innocent mistake.
Earlier this fall, the coastal fishery board ruled Omega and Virginia were out of compliance with the interstate management plan for Atlantic menhaden, a keystone species in the marine ecosystem and crucial food for rockfish, drum, cobia and many other gamefish and marine mammals.
Nice: Commerce Secretary Ross, for standing strong with the recreational fishing community and upholding the ASMFC’s ruling. Also, credit Governors Northam and Hogan, as well as other East Coast governors, for urging Ross to do the right thing.
And perhaps most importantly, a big shout out to the sport fishing community. The thousands of anglers, charter captains, guides, tackle shop owners and related businesses who insisted that our leaders hold Omega accountable. This could be an epochal moment for improving how this important forage fish is managed in the bay and along the coast.
Naughty: Well-meaning but misguided souls who think slathering an oyster with chocolate syrup or some other God-awful concoction is a good idea. Not everything has to be chronicled on YouTube.
There’s a reason why hot sauce (Tabasco in my household) and cocktail sauce (heavy on the horseradish, please) are standard oyster accoutrements. Even spicy mignonette sauce works. But chocolate sauce? Stop it already, it’s an abomination.
Nice: Stuart Pittman. Last month, the Anne Arundel County Executive signed a forest conservation bill, resulting in 150 additional acres be added to one of the county’s largest natural areas.
Nice: A big congrats to the state record-setting anglers in Virginia and Maryland. Our neighbors to the south saw three state records established in 2019: a 5-pound, 15-ounce brook trout, a 466-pound swordfish, and a 70-pound, 11-ounce true Albacore tuna.
In Maryland, nine state records fell, including the record mahi mahi (dolphinfish), which changed hands twice in just two weeks. Others were hake, tripletail, trigger fish, Florida pompano, longnose gar, bullhead catfish, and fallfish. (Yeah, I had to look up that last one, too).
Nice: U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works for voting for America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) legislation, which authorizes and funds important conservation programs, including Chesapeake Bay Program, the National Fish Habitat Partnership, and North American Wetlands Conservation Act.
The measure also establishes a task force to help combat Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal neurological disease in deer, elk and moose.
Nice: Thomas DiGregorio of Dorchester County for being chosen as Maryland Department of Natural Resource’s Conservationist of the Year.
For decades, his efforts have helped reduce polluted run-off and improve wildlife habitat on his farm. This includes putting more than 30 acres of cropland into the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program.
Also, he’s allowed DNR biologists to trap and relocate wild turkeys as well as band mourning doves, ducks, and geese on his property. The octogenarian continues to hunt, fish, and trap on his property and in the waterways of Dorchester County with his son and grandson.
Naughty: Carroll County resident Melinda Marie Platt and her passenger, James Platt, were charged for allegedly driving drunk and spotlighting deer, respectively.
These twin chuckleheads drove into a field and plowed into the faux Bambi. Once they realized it wasn’t real (or did they?), they led Natural Resources Police officers (who had set up the ruse) on a chase through several fields before finally stopping.
Rumor has it these geniuses are strong candidates for Darwin Awards.
Nice: The men and women of Maryland’s Natural Resources Police who protect our natural heritage from poachers and scofflaws as well as DNR staffers.
By and large, these professionals work hard every day to try and make our outdoors’ experiences safe and enjoyable.
Outdoors Calendar
Through Jan. 4: AP Canada Goose, first split, one bird per day.
Through Jan. 4: Second segment of muzzleloader deer hunting season. Hunters may use muzzleloading firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer.
Through Jan. 5: Audubon’s 120th Christmas Bird Count. Check out the interactive map on the audubon.org or search online for “Christmas Bird Count” for counts in your area by date.
Through Feb. 28: Maryland Pickerel Championship, hosted by CCA MD. A catch-photo-release event. Register at ianglertournament.com/2019-20-cca-maryland-pickerel-championship.
Through Jan. 31, 2020: Duck season, third split. Six duck bag limit, no more than 2 mallards (only 1 hen), 3 wood ducks, 2 canvasbacks, 1 pintail, among other restrictions. Read DNR rules completely.
Jan. 11: Annual “Saltwater Fishing Expo,” hosted by the Frederick Saltwater Anglers. Runs 8 a.m-4 p.m. at Frederick County Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Building #9, Frederick. Details at wefishsalt.com.
Jan. 14-31: AP Canada Goose, second split, one bird per day.
Jan. 23-26: Baltimore Boat Show, held at Baltimore Convention Center. Full schedule of events and to purchase tickets www.baltimoreboatshow.com.
Jan. 25-26: Kent Island Fishermen’s 10th Annual Fishing Flea Market, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Kent Island American Legion Post #278, 800 Romancoke Rd., Stevensville (1.5 miles south on Rt. 8 off of Rt. 50) Admission $4; free if 16 years old and younger.
Feb. 1-9: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, PA. Details at greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
Feb. 8: Tri-State Marine Indoor Fishing Show. Runs from 7 am to 2pm. Free Admission. Table rental is $60 per table. Call Dawn Yoder to reserve table (410) 867-2398.
Feb. 29: Annapolis Anglers Club “Saltwater Expo.” 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Elks Lodge, 2517 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater. Details at saltwaterfishingexpo.com.
Email photos, calendar listings, and outdoors news to Chris Dollar at: cdollar@cdollaroutdoors.com.