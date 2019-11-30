I once lived up the street from a man who had a millionaire dollar view of a famous Eastern Shore river. He was a good neighbor, easy to shoot the bull with, but once he told me the mournful wails of Canada geese drove him nuts.
That he considered this an annoyance was a real head-scratcher. I’m still not sure what he expected to hear living smack-dab in the heart of honker country. I should be so lucky to be driven insane by such cacophonies.
Listen to the honking is all goose hunters can do until later this month. For the first time in decades Chesapeake waterfowlers and others along the Atlantic flyway could not get off a shot at a migratory Canada goose during the Thanksgiving holiday.
That’s because last spring waterfowl managers implemented a one goose, 30-day season out of concern for the population.
This restrictive Canada goose season – first split opens December 20 and ends January 4 then comes back in January 14 and closes again on January 31 – is necessary because of multiple years of below average reproduction.
This dearth of goslings was caused by a combination of poor weather conditions on the birds sub-Arctic breeding grounds and not enough breeding pairs to support the two-bird bag limit we’ve become accustomed to.
Compared to the decline of rockfish, in which sport anglers have played a major role, hunters’ impact on the goose population is a relatively minor one. In an average year, according to wildfowl managers, gunners kill only about 10 percent of the breeding population.
With the second split of the duck season over, I wish I some success to share but sadly, I do not. My two hunts were a bust, and I had to beg off an invite to a third, which I later learned offered my would-be host a brief yet exciting flurry of action.
Salt meet wound. The closest I got to a mallard was kicking up four-dozen green heads loafing on a farm impoundment while rabbit hunting earlier this month. Several calls to other gunners revealed similar experiences.
Geese, on the other hand, have arrived in very good numbers in Chesapeake Country, especially on the Eastern Shore – riding the blasts of arctic winds I assume. That bodes well for waterfowlers come December 20. As for my former neighbor, not so much. Perhaps I’ll buy him noise cancelling headphones as an early Christmas present.
Strong Season: Another autumn has almost passed below the horizon, and what a good season it has been for Maryland hunters chasing after deer and turkeys.
According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, the harvest was up 12 percent from last year during the early portion of the archery and muzzleloader seasons. Managers attribute that bump to more favorable hunting conditions. Sundays open to archery hunting during this same period accounted for a modest six percent of the total archery harvest.
Talking turkey (or have you had your fill?), hunters reported shooting 91 wild birds during the fall season that ran October 26 through November 3 in Maryland’s three westernmost counties. That represents a marginally small drop.
“This was a wonderful fall hunt – great weather, awesome fall colors and solid success for the vast majority of our early season deer hunters,” said Paul Peditto, wildlife chief for the Department of Natural Resources. “Very few places can compete with Maryland’s lengthy seasons, liberal bag limits and variety of terrain and deer-friendly habitat on public and private land.”
Speak Up For Menhaden: Readers of this space know we’ve reached a critical crossroads regarding the decades long effort to protect menhaden, the most vital forage for top gamefish like rockfish.
Word on the street is that as early as December 4, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross could decide whether or not to uphold the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s unanimous decision that Omega had exceeded the Chesapeake Bay Harvest Cap by nearly 35 million pounds this year.
You can email Secretary Ross directly at WLRoss@doc.gov (case sensitive) to let him know your thoughts. And copy Mr. Derek Orner (derek.orner@noaa.gov), a fisheries specialist with NOAA.
The sport fishing, conservation and boating communities are urging Secretary Ross to not only uphold the ASMFS’s ruling but impose a moratorium on this subsidiary of a foreign corporation until it follows the rules like the rest of us.
Angler groups are also asking their respective governors and other political decision-makers to issue similar statements of support to better protect the most important fish in the Chesapeake and Sea. Every voice counts and the clock is ticking.
Outdoors Calendar
Through December 15: Maryland’s Resident Rockfish Season. All tributaries opened. Min. size 19 inches, daily limit of two rockfish per day between 19-28 inches, or one rockfish between 19-28 inches and one fish over 28 inches.
Through Feb. 28: Maryland Pickerel Championship, hosted by CCA MD. A catch-photo-release event, with min. 14-inch pickerel. Prizes go to top three anglers for the longest ‘stringer’ of three fish. Register at ianglertournament.com/2019-20-cca-maryland-pickerel-championship.
Dec. 7: Steve Schumann Memorial “Winter Classic” hosted by CCA MD. A light tackle, catch-photo-release tournament, team-based tournament. Runs 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at Buzz’s Marina. Details at ccamd.org.
Dec. 9: Pasadena Sportfishing Group. Guest speaker is Lenny Rudow. Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Hwy. (Route 2), Severna Park, MD. Doors open at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit pasadenasportfishing.com.
Dec. 16-Jan. 31, 2020: Duck season, third split. Six duck bag limit, no more than 2 mallards (only 1 hen), 3 wood ducks, 2 canvasbacks, 1 pintail, among other restrictions. Read DNR rules completely.
Dec. 20-Jan. 4, 2020: AP Canada Goose, first split, one bird per day.
Jan. 11: Annual “Saltwater Fishing Expo,” hosted by the Frederick Saltwater Anglers. Runs 8 a.m-4 p.m. at Frederick County Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Building #9, Frederick. Details at wefishsalt.com.
Jan. 14-31: AP Canada Goose, second split, one bird per day.
Jan. 23-26: Baltimore Boat Show, held at Baltimore Convention Center. Full schedule of events and to purchase tickets www.baltimoreboatshow.com.
Feb. 1-9: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, PA. Details at greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
Feb. 8: Tri-State Marine Indoor Fishing Show. Runs from 7 am to 2pm. Free Admission. Table rental is $60 per table. Call Dawn Yoder to reserve table (410) 867-2398.
Feb. 29: Annapolis Anglers Club “Saltwater Expo.” 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Elks Lodge, 2517 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater. Details at saltwaterfishingexpo.com.
