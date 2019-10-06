Hopefully, by now you’ve weighed in on what path you think we should take to restore rockfish. If not, you have until Monday (5 p.m.) to chime in. Details are in the Outdoors Calendar listed below.
That said, debates and concerns about rockfish health have been somewhat tempered by good news about the excellent fishing for red drum, cobia, speckled trout and Spanish mackerel. Anglers tell the Department of Natural Resources they’re catching some Spanish mackerel even as far north as Man O’ War shoals. At the end of August, a buddy caught not one but three quality speckled trout inside Hodges Bar near Rock Hall. On the fly, no less.
Most experts — guides and charter boat who spend most days fishing — believe the influx of cobia (and to perhaps lesser extent red drum) further north has been driven in large part by higher salinity due to lack of rain in combination with high water temperatures. From Punch Island Bar to Southwest Middle Grounds and spots in between the fishing has been good.
I’m particularly intrigued by the push of cobia into northern waters. Friends who fish New Jersey and Delaware waters tell me they’re seeing and catching more cobia. These anecdotal reports are supported by observations of the professional fisheries scientists, another signal that this prized gamefish may be expanding their range northward.
I and others wonder if the range bump is also being driven by an increase in cobia biomass, which is kind of a technical way of saying since there’s more of these fish they’re natural tendency may be to seek out more food in new territory.
Marty Gary, a longtime DNR fisheries staffer who now is at the helm of the Potomac River Fisheries Commission, told me the other day that years ago he looked at the writings of Tom McNally, the Outdoors Editor at The Evening Sun from 1950-56.
McNally preceded the late Bill Burton at that paper. Years back, Burton told me they’d catch cobia while chumming for bluefish at spots like Davidson Wreck and Mud Leads. Gary recalls that while he read an occasional mention of cobia in McNally’s articles, it was nothing like the quality fishery we’ve seen the past two years.
There’s more to learn for sure about cobia’s habitats, as is the case with lots of game fish. This is important work if we’re to maintain a quality fishery. In the meantime, enjoy it, but with an eye to the future.
Hall of Famer: Fighting for fishery conservation is a constant battle, and no one knows that better than Bob Hayes.
In recognition of his decades-long efforts to champions fishery conservation, last month the Maryland resident was inducted into the International Game Fish Association’s Hall of Fame. He joined President George H. W. Bush and several others as the newest members of this sport fishing organization’s Hall of Fame.
Among his accomplishments include securing federal gamefish status for rockfish, red drum and Atlantic billfish. Most recently, Hayes was instrumental in getting Congress to pass the Modern Fish Act, which for the first time ever recognizes fundamental and important differences between recreational and commercial fishing.
Fishery policymakers now have more effective and appropriate tools to help craft and implement in federal recreational fisheries management. Hayes continues to provide sage advice and expert guidance to the conservation community on a host of pressing issues, and for that we owe him our thanks.
Outdoors Calendar
Through December 15: Maryland’s Resident Rockfish Season. All tributaries opened. Min. size 19 inches, daily limit of two rockfish per day between 19-28 inches, or one rockfish between 19-28 inches and one fish over 28 inches.
Through Oct. 7: Public comment on ASMFC’s draft striped bass rules for 2020. Deadline is 5 p.m. Email to comments@asmfc.org, put Striped Bass Draft Addendum VI in the subject line.
Through Oct. 19: Dove, first split. 15 birds per day, possession limit of 45. Shooting hours Noon to sunset.
Oct. 12-19: Duck season, first split. Six duck bag limit, no more than 2 mallards (only 1 can be a hen), 3 wood ducks, 2 canvasbacks, 1 pintail, among other restrictions. Read DNR rules completely.
Oct. 16: Annapolis Anglers Club meeting. Speaker: Shawn Kimbro presents “Fall Fishing for Chesapeake Panfish and Rockfish.” Meeting starts 7 p.m. American Legion Post #7, 1905 Crownsville Rd., Annapolis MD.
Oct. 17: “Green Drinks Annapolis” hosted by CCA MD with Annapolis Green and Chesapeake Bay Magazine. 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Back Creek Nature Park.
Nov. 2: Fish For a Cure. Supports the Cancer Survivorship Program at Anne Arundel Medical Center Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute. Details at fishforacure.org.
Nov. 2: Statewide Youth Waterfowl Hunting Day, age 16 or younger only. Must have a hunting license or be exempt from the license requirement, printed validation showing proof of purchase of the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and Harvest Information Program certification, and Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp is not required of those under 16 years of age. This stamp is required of those who are 16 years old.
Nov. 6: Free State Fly Fishers meeting 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Dan Rodricks, long-time award-winning columnist for the Baltimore Sun newspapers, discusses his book, Father's Day Creek: Fly Fishing, Fatherhood and the last best place on Earth.
Email photos, calendar listings, and outdoors news to Chris Dollar at: cdollar@cdollaroutdoors.com.