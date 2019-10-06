That said, debates and concerns about rockfish health have been somewhat tempered by good news about the excellent fishing for red drum, cobia, speckled trout and Spanish mackerel. Anglers tell the Department of Natural Resources they’re catching some Spanish mackerel even as far north as Man O’ War shoals. At the end of August, a buddy caught not one but three quality speckled trout inside Hodges Bar near Rock Hall. On the fly, no less.