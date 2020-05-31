The Chesapeake Bay is open once again, and fishing is heating up | COMMENTARY

What a long, strange spring it’s been. An epochal health terror that nearly stopped the world in its tracks will have that effect. Some days I feel like I’ve awoken from a horrible dream, more or less intact but worn out, and undoubtedly changed profoundly forever.
It is staggering to reflect upon the fact that more Americans have died from coronavirus in past 12 weeks than in the Korean and Vietnam wars combined. More than 100,000 mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters —and counting — all gone.
Unemployment has skyrocketed as global economies plunge toward depths not seen since the Great Depression. No one is unscathed.
Yet, amidst all the chaos this spring newborns sprung into this uncertain world, people got married and divorced, birthdays were celebrated, and the young graduated high school and college. People also went fishing, turkey hunting, hiking, and kayaking.
There are days I struggle to reconcile the immeasurable suffering and staggering loss with the drive necessary to forge ahead, drawing hope and courage from the tireless efforts of scientists to find remedies and the selfless people on the front lines battling this raging pandemic.
I count myself among the very fortunate to have ducked the finger of death, and in response welcome any opportunity to get outdoors, perhaps one of the best places to be during these unprecedented times when done safely.
The last thing the world needs is another blathering sermon about the challenges the two-month stay-at-home home stretch revealed. Frankly, it was a piece of cake if meant avoiding or spreading illness, or death.
The new reality is that this insidious killer isn’t going away any time soon. Only fools think otherwise. Even so, it is time to move ahead with life, cautiously, diligently, and compassionately.
So, I’ll keep my six-foot distance and, when necessary wear my face mask to protect myself, my family and others. Like any decent person should. Go ahead, mock me if you want. Rant till the sun sets about your “rights” being infringed upon. That’s on you, I couldn’t care less. Everyone’s a tough guy until they aren’t. Stay healthy, take care of one another and enjoy the outdoors, safely.
Fishing heats up
May was one of windiest months in recent memory, and also cool. The second factor arguably made Maryland’s truncated spring trophy rockfish season the finest in at least five years.
Why? Because a good number of the spawners stuck around after finishing up their baby making business and, as a result, many rockfish over 40 inches were boated — some of which were true trophies.
The biggest striper I heard about was the 55-inch, 64-pounder landed by Paul and Deven Callahan of Oxford. It was just 3.5 pounds shy of the state record rockfish that weighed 67.5 pounds that was caught twenty-five years ago (on May 13) off Bloody Point by then teenager Devin Nolan.
“It was great. I certainly can’t remember a better start in the last five years,” Mike Ebersberger of Angler’s Sports Center observed of the 2020 season opener.
Long-time friend of the show Captain Randy Dean called it the “best spring season since 2016.”
“We only had one rockfish all spring that had row eggs) in her,” added Dean, who had a client deck a 50-plus pound striper.
Come June 1, Maryland’s entire tidal system in the Chesapeake Bay is open for stripers, of which you can keep one per day at 19 inches.
Signs of summer
Speckled trout and red drum have been caught in the shallows of Tangier Island, but you needn’t travel that far south apparently.
Captain Lonnie Johnson of G Eye Jigs fame and his buddy Jimmy Richards found a few specks off Chesapeake Beach that hit small rubber swim baits. Two bluefish were caught near the Calvert Cliffs Power Plant, and I saw a photo of a Spanish mackerel caught in Maryland waters, too. Go figure.
Note new bluefish rules are three per person at an eight-inch minimum, which if you ask me is a joke. The minimum length needs to increase. I’m not too keen on the for-hire guys, of which I’m one, being allowed to keep five bluefish, de facto on mini-sector separation, but that’s a screed for another time.
In the lower Chesapeake, the spring bull red drum run has been stellar, and the season’s first cobia have been landed. Both the Virginia and Maryland cobia seasons kick off June 1 and run through September 30 with one fish per person daily at a minimum of 40 inches.
Virginia requires anglers to obtain a Recreational Cobia Permit, which helps managers track how many people are fishing and how many fish are being caught. Maryland does not have such a permit, but it should. It would be easy to implement.
On the coast, tuna fishing at the Norfolk Canyon was good this week, including the first of the bigeyes boated by Yanni Harris and crew of the Spritzer out of West Ocean City. Surprisingly, several white marlin have already been landed, which is the earliest on record for the species. Bluefish and flounder are increasing in numbers, and the sea bass season has been stellar.
Tournaments allowed
Per Governor Hogan’s Phase 1 rules, fishing tournaments are allowed as long as no more than 10 people gather at one time and social distancing and other mandated safety protocols are followed. The Department of Natural Resources is advising anglers to check its website often, however, since changes are possible, given the deadly fluid nature of COVID-19.
On June 6, CCA MD will run its popular Kent Narrows Fly & Light Tackle, now in its 17th year, as a virtual event. That means, unfortunately, the popular after party at The Jetty is a no-go this year.
Participants can fish from 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Go to ccamd.org/knt2020 to register and complete details.
Over on the coast, most fishing tournament are also green lighted, including the HUK Big Fish Classic out of Ocean City (July 24-26) and the White Marlin Open (August 3-7).
