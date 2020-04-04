Spring turkey season two weeks away

Maryland’s spring turkey season is just two weeks away. However, with the tyrannical pallor of COVID-19 hanging heavy over every aspect of our lives, I’ve yet to decide if I’ll hunt the April 18 opener.
It’s likely I’ll bump back a few weeks my foray afield to finally bag a gobbler since the season runs to May 23. An epochal global health crisis that’s nearly stopped the country in its tracks has that effect.
The other piece of my calculus is the fact Governor Larry Hogan has tightened restrictions on Marylanders’ movements. On Monday, he issued another executive order — this one requiring people stay at home unless your job is essential for the public good or you need to get food, medicine or similar necessities.
The exact meaning of the new rules left some boaters, anglers and hunters confused, so the Maryland Department of Natural Resources issued a FAQ to clarify how these and other outdoor pursuits are impacted by the governor’s action.
My read is that in the Age of COVID-19 fishing, crabbing and hunting for food is okay, at least for now. Boating for fun? Nope, unless you’re out fishing for food. Kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boarding count as exercise, so they made the approved list.
Charter boats are considered part of the food supply chain, so next month if the stay-put orders still remain in place they can run trips during the rockfish spring season — the caveat being they must abide by social distancing guidelines and carry no more than 10 people. I suspect that ocean-side head and party boats may struggle with this part of the mandate.
Sailors are out of luck, which is curious to me. Not surprisingly, that group is apparently organizing to get its exclusion reversed. (One blow boater told me he expects to see fishing poles hanging off the transoms of lots of sailboats. He was joking. Save your fingers from typing me nasty-gram emails).
Different states are dealing with the pandemic in different ways as it relates to fishing and boating. For example, Virginia rules allow recreational boating but no paid fishing charters, the exact opposite of our state. In New York, for-hire charters are prohibited during its state of emergency.
I’ll lay low for at least the next few weeks as I mull over where I might hunt Mr. Tom. I’ve got two public lands spots in mind. Both on the Eastern Shore, and both are gorgeously wooded bottom lands through which a vibrant creek pulses.
Just thinking about being outside in the fresh air — alone, mind you — during the height of spring does a soul a world of good. Until then, peering over Google Earth will have to do.
Protect Yourself: Frankly, I’d never heard of the Life Jacket Association (lifejacketassociation.org) before this week. I suppose that’s slightly embarrassing, given I’m in the outdoors field.
Be that as it may, the organization has provided some prudent guidance if you think your life vest may have been exposed to a virus.
Disclaimer: Epidemiologists say there is much still to learn about how this insidious novel virus behaves, and therefore it’s not yet known how it and materials it may come in contact with respond to laundering. The current thinking is COVID-19 may exist three days on or in clothing, and perhaps longer on porous surfaces.
Inflatable PFDs should not be dry-cleaned. Use chlorine bleach, or apply direct heat. Hand wash with hot and soapy water, being careful not to submerge the inflator (Been there, done that). Rinse thoroughly and hang your PFD in a warm, dry, well ventilated place out of direct sunlight.
Standard foam-filled PFDs can be cleaned in similar manner without the worry of getting the entire thing wet. Also, don’t share your life vest with others, and if you must reuse your product within 72 hours, go to the LJA’s website for suggestions.
Outdoors Calendar
(Note: Due to restrictions in place to help combat the coronavirus, many public meetings have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled. Check event website for updates).
April 11 (also April 12 in certain counties): Junior Turkey Hunting Days are for hunters age 16 or younger only. Only bearded turkeys may be harvested in the Junior Turkey Hunting Days and Spring Season.
April 18–May 23: Spring Turkey Season. Bearded turkeys only, one bird per day. Shooting hours April 18-May 9 are one-half hour before sunrise to noon. Shooting hours for May 10-May 23 are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.
May 1-15: Maryland’s Trophy Rockfish Season. Limits one rockfish per person at a 35-inch minimum. These rules will be in effect until May 16.
June 1-Sept. 30: Recreational Cobia Season. Recreational anglers may keep one (1) cobia per person per day; or up to three (3) cobia per vessel per day if there are three or more individuals on the boat. Minimum size for cobia is 40 inches, total length.
June 6: 17th Annual Kent Narrows Fly & Light Tackle Tournament, sponsored by CCA MD Kent Narrows chapter.
Email photos, calendar listings, and outdoors news to Chris Dollar at: cdollar@cdollaroutdoors.com.