Hurlock man reels in record longnose gar fish

Catch/possession limit would be one fish per person per day; 19-inch minimum size; Have an in-season closure period. Several options for a closure are presented or you may specify an alternative closure period. The alternative closure period must be at least 16 consecutive days and may not begin before July 16 or end after August 31; Eliminate the “boat fish” for charters. The captain and mate may not keep a striped bass during a charter trip; Optional pilot program for charter captains; End the season on December 10.