Hurlock man reels in record longnose gar fish

“I didn’t even know what it was at first,” is how Samson Matthews described his now state record for a longnose gar to Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Fishing with a buddy above the El Dorado Bridge on Marshyhope Creek March 2, Matthews landed the fish that looks more like a dinosaur after it hit a piece of cut gizzard (mud) shad. The gar put up a 20-minute fight before it was hoisted aboard the boat.
Matthews, a Hurlock resident, said he knew it was a potential record fish.
Turns out he was right. Weighing in at 18.30 pounds, the gar fish reeled in by Matthews edges out the 17.90 pounder David Confair caught a year ago, also on the Marshyhope. Like Confair, Matthews was also fishing for catfish, and like Confair he released the gar alive after it was weighed at Kool Ice and Seafood in Cambridge and certified by state biologists.
Gars, which have been around for millions of years, can be found throughout the Chesapeake watershed, often hiding among vegetation waiting to ambush small fishes.
According to the Chesapeake Bay Program, the population status is stable, yet because they’re a boney fish they’re not really sought after to eat. A long-lived fish that can reach 20 years old, they look like swimming dinosaurs with their elongated snout that’s chock full of sharp teeth and diamond-shaped scales.
Dark spots appear on its back, fins and sides. Gars grow to up to six feet long and can weigh as much as 50 pounds. They can even take in oxygen from the air. Cool fish, congrats to Samson Matthews on his new record, and good on him for releasing it alive.
Comment Period: This week, Department of Natural Resources released its scoping document for the resident rockfish season. The three options are listed below. However, the clock is ticking since the deadline to submit comments is by 11:59 p.m. on March 18.
Even though DNR says it intends to hold a public meeting sometime around May 8-10, realistically this early round is your best shot to speak up.
Whether you do it online, through the mail, by fax or even Morse Code or Pony Express, make sure you let DNR know how you feel about the issue. Go to the department’s Fisheries page to complete an online comment form – Striped Bass Summer/Fall Scoping – or fire off an email to fisheriespubliccomment.dnr@maryland.gov. Put Striped Bass Summer/Fall Scoping in subject line.
Option 1: Approved by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) Addendum VI to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Striped Bass.
Catch/possession limit would be one fish per person per day; 18-inch minimum size; Eliminate the “boat fish” for charters. The captain and mate may not keep a striped bass during a charter trip; End the season on December 15.
Option 2: Conservation Equivalency proposal approved by ASMFC.
Catch/possession limit would be one fish per person per day; 19-inch minimum size; Have an in-season closure period from August 16 through August 31; Eliminate the “boat fish” for charters. The captain and mate may not keep a striped bass during a charter trip; Optional pilot program for charter captains. End the season on December 10.
Option 3: Added based on public comment; you may identify an alternative to the closure period considered in Option 2.
Catch/possession limit would be one fish per person per day; 19-inch minimum size; Have an in-season closure period. Several options for a closure are presented or you may specify an alternative closure period. The alternative closure period must be at least 16 consecutive days and may not begin before July 16 or end after August 31; Eliminate the “boat fish” for charters. The captain and mate may not keep a striped bass during a charter trip; Optional pilot program for charter captains; End the season on December 10.
Outdoors Calendar
March 9: Pasadena Sportfishing Group meeting. John Veil, local angler and author will be guest speaker. Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Hwy (Route 2), Severna Park. Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.
March 18: Annapolis Anglers Club meeting. Erik Zlokovitz of Maryland DNR addresses the new rockfish regulations starts 7 p.m. American Legion Post #7, 1905 Crownsville Road, Annapolis.
March 23: CCA MD Greater Baltimore chapter meeting. Gunpowder VFW Post 10067, 6309 Ebenezer Rd., Middle River, 21220. Lenny Rudow on catching snakehead. Come early for $1 beer and .50¢ hot dogs! Speaker begins at 7 p.m.
March 31: Angler Movie Nights at the Boatyard Bar & Grill, hosted by the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, sponsored by Chesapeake Bay Magazine. Happy Hour until 7 p.m. Film begins at 7:30 p.m.
April 11 (also April 12 in certain counties): Junior Turkey Hunting Days are for hunters age 16 or younger only. Only bearded turkeys may be harvested in the Junior Turkey Hunting Days and Spring Season.
April 13: Pasadena Sportfishing Group meeting. John Veil is guest speaker. Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Hwy (Route 2), Severna Park. Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.
April 18–May 23: Spring Turkey Season. Bearded turkeys only, one bird per day. Shooting hours April 18-May 9 are one-half hour before sunrise to noon. Shooting hours for May 10-May 23 are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.
May 1-15: Maryland’s Trophy Rockfish Season. Limits one rockfish per person at a 35-inch minimum. These rules will be in effect until May 16.
May 2: 18th Annual Boatyard Bar & Grill Opening Day “Catch & Release” Rockfish Tournament. Registration open.
June 6: 17th Annual Kent Narrows Fly & Light Tackle Tournament, sponsored by CCA MD Kent Narrows chapter.
Email photos, calendar listings, and outdoors news to Chris Dollar at: cdollar@cdollaroutdoors.com.