State loses strong advocate for fishery conservation with death of Jim Gracie

Maryland lost a tireless advocate for fishery conservation last week when Jim Gracie passed away peacefully at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, surrounded by family. He was 78.
An avid fly fisherman and dedicated conservationist, colleagues remember Jim as a tenacious champion to improve fish habitat, particularly for cold water species such as trout.
Gracie was a founding member of the Maryland Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU) and served in many positions, including chapter president. He was also chair of the Mid-Atlantic Council and served two terms as TU National’s president.
Gracie initiated the first “City Catch” in the 1970s in Baltimore’s Leakin Park, which gave Baltimore’s youth an opportunity to learn the value of local streams through sport fishing. TU continues to sponsor this annual event.
For many years, Gracie served on Maryland’s Sport Fishing Advisory Commission (SFAC), including a stint as the group’s chairman. The SFAC is a volunteer, governor-appointed panel whose members represent various recreational fishing stakeholders from across the state. Their mandate is to provide advice to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources.
“Jim was my mentor on the Commission, always offering good advice on Maryland recreational fisheries. His counsel and wisdom will be missed,” John Neely, the current chairman of SFAC, said of Gracie.
Jim’s interests were not limited to fish, however. David Sutherland, chairman of Maryland Sportsman’s Foundation, said: “His depth of knowledge and never-ending energy made Maryland a lot better place for all. Hope we can live up to Jim’s expectations of all of us moving forward, (given there are) a lot of challenges (we need) to face together.”
His obituary describes Jim as a trained chemist with considerable research on the effects of chlorine on aquatic insect and fish populations, especially trout. This work helped to largely eliminate chlorine from use by wastewater treatment plants.
In the mid-1980s, working with Baltimore City, Gracie secured an agreement to guarantee minimum stream flows and bottom releases from Prettyboy Reservoir. He was also a vocal supporter of the promoting the Gunpowder River as a fly-fishing destination.
Jim graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic High School and received a chemistry degree from Johns Hopkins University. He then earned his master’s in business administration from the University of Baltimore.
In 1985, after 20 years in the chemical industry, Jim founded Brightwater, Inc., an environmental consulting firm that focused on restoring tributaries. He pioneered the natural channel approach to stream and river restoration in the eastern United States.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jane Helfrich Gracie; children David Gracie (Larisa) of Mt. Airy, Md., Meredith Holmes (Josh) of Arnold, Md., and Kevin Gracie of Baltimore, Md., and three grandsons: Michael, Dylan, and Logan; a sister Judy Dashiell of Sudlersville, Md., and a brother George Gracie of Pasadena, Md.
Bunker Bill: Buster Douglass decking “Iron Mike” Tyson comes to mind, as does Jimmy Valvano’s and the N.C State Wolfpack’s epic upset of Hakeem Olajuwon’s Houston Cougars in the NCAA title game. Perhaps the best comparison might be when the baby-faced United States ice hockey team took down the arrogant Soviet Union juggernaut in the 1980 Olympic medal-round game, forever afterward known as the “Miracle on Ice.”
It’s hard to overestimate the importance the landmark menhaden legislation that passed, with overwhelmingly bipartisan support mind you, this week. After all, for decades efforts to wrestle oversight of this crucial forage fish away from the Commonwealth’s politicians have failed miserably.
That failure has been mainly because foreign-owned Omega Protein, the last remaining industrial harvester of this keystone species in the Atlantic and Chesapeake, threw its considerable political weight around to throttle any and all attempts. Not anymore. That changed when the measure sailed through both legislative chambers.
The bill now heads to Governor Ralph Northam for his signature, officially transferring management authority of menhaden to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which until last week had responsibility for every other saltwater fishery in Virginia except menhaden.
It also moves Virginia closer to complying with the coastal fishery management plan approved by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. That there was an agreement in place didn’t seem to matter to Omega, as it thumbed its nose at the plan by shooting past the Bay cap by 30 percent last year.
Called bunker in the Chesapeake, these oily fish are protein-packed food for adult rockfish and other important gamefish such as tunas, red drum and cobia. A broad coalition — charter captains, fishing guides and tackle shops, environmental groups and national sport fishing groups including Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, American Sportfishing Association and Coastal Conservation Association — banded together to convince lawmakers this was the right move to better ensure science-based management of this public resource, and a huge win for anglers, fishing businesses and fishery conservationists.
Outdoors Calendar
March 7: Tri-State Marine Fishing Seminar (9 a.m.-4 p.m.). Captain Charlie Sisson talks on trolling as well as live lining. Cost $30 per person, includes coffee, continental breakfast and lunch. Call Dawn Yoder (410) 867-2398 to register.
March 9: Pasadena Sportfishing Group meeting. John Veil, local angler and author will be guest speaker. Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Hwy (Route 2), Severna Park. Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.
March 18: Annapolis Anglers Club meeting. Erik Zlokovitz of Maryland DNR addresses the new rockfish regulations starts 7 p.m. American Legion Post #7, 1905 Crownsville Road, Annapolis.
March 31: Angler Movie Nights at the Boatyard Bar & Grill, hosted by the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, sponsored by Chesapeake Bay Magazine. Happy Hour until 7 p.m. Film begins at 7:30 p.m.
