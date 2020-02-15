Reviewing rules for spring striper season

This applies to trolling and shore casters; many of the latter chuck bait from places like Matapeake and Sandy Point with success and is often their only shot at catching a big rockfish. Since largemouth bass swim the same waters on the Flats and hit similar lures as rockfish, it’s not exactly clear how law enforcement will dial in this component of the restriction. Same could be said of shore anglers, given that catfish are everywhere in the Bay’s main stem.