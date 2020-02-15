Reviewing rules for spring striper season

Raise a pint for that famous Pennsylvania rodent, good ol’ Punxsutawney Phil and his prediction for an early spring. As far as I’m concerned, the vernal equinox can’t come soon enough. Days of depressingly persistent rain hamstrung my panfish plans this week.
Speaking of Groundhog Day, I feel a bit like Bill Murray’s character in the movie of the same name for announcing — once again — rules for the state’s 2020 spring striper fishing season. This time it’s final, I promise.
On February 4, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission approved Maryland Department of Natural’s proposal, although not without controversy. There were dissenters and disbelievers among the 15-member coastal board, which has purview over stripers and scores of other marine finfish.
If you’re wondering about final rules for our summer/fall striper fishery, you’ll have to wait. The state agency said it will hold public hearings in coming weeks. However, at the time I filed this column, I hadn’t heard back from DNR on a firm date(s), time or place.
As expected, the new spring regulations push back the traditional trophy season until May 1 and limit anglers to one rockfish per person at a 35-inch minimum length until May 16. Rules also prohibit “targeting of striped bass by the recreational sector,” meaning no catch-and-release on the Susquehanna Flats or elsewhere beginning April 1.
This applies to trolling and shore casters; many of the latter chuck bait from places like Matapeake and Sandy Point with success and is often their only shot at catching a big rockfish. Since largemouth bass swim the same waters on the Flats and hit similar lures as rockfish, it’s not exactly clear how law enforcement will dial in this component of the restriction. Same could be said of shore anglers, given that catfish are everywhere in the Bay’s main stem.
For the third year, Maryland requires circle hooks when chumming and live-lining to help reduce “gut hooking” rockfish, and by extension “dead” discards (those fish released that do not survive) said to be central to the fish’s decline in Maryland waters.
For years I’ve promoted circle hooks as an effective conservation tool because they work. But only if you use them and use them properly. There is lots of chatter that the number of private anglers and charter boats operators who actually use them is shockingly low despite the requirement.
Since the new year I’ve manned a booth at three boating-fishing shows and spoken at a local angler group’s meeting. You couldn’t swing a groundhog and not interrupt a discussion about the striper situation.
Part of DNR’s online statement includes an Economic Impact on Small Businesses. It reads, in part: “…The proposed action may have an economic impact on charter boat operations and tackle stores…”
I find it curious these two were the only types of small businesses specifically mentioned, when in fact other businesses, mostly seasonal, out-of-the spotlight family operations, also provide various goods and services to the recreational fishing community. All have their antennae up, trying to gauge what impact the new rules will have on their livelihood.
Reactions to the department’s decisions and process have ranged from “disappointing” to “stinks on ice” to the unprintable. Blowback on social media reads worse, and a few people are threatening to buy their Bay sport fishing license through Virginia or Potomac River Fisheries Commission. Some type of boycott I presume, but that’s a bridge too far in my book.
Of hindsight Vonnegut said, “Of all the words of mice and men, the saddest are, ‘It might have been.’ ” And that’s the part that hurts. No question we could not avoid the pinch of tighter restrictions, but we could have largely avoided this jumbled mess if our DNR policy folks and other fishery managers made a truly sustainable rockfish conservation plan their top priority.
Rather, it seemed pre-determined they’d rather settle on a tepid Goldilocks solution that ultimately proved unattainable and divisive — one I fear is short-sighted at best. I truly hope I’m wrong, yet frankly given that past is prologue I cannot help but think we’ll be forced to revisit striper management in just a few short years.
Until that time, individually we can choose a more conservative path, releasing far more rockfish than we keep, especially the large breeders. Every little bit helps, I suppose, and time will tell if that’ll be good enough.
Deer Hunting Season: Deer hunters harvested nearly 80,000 deer during Maryland’s combined archery, firearms, and muzzleloader seasons that took place from Sept. 6, 2019 through Jan. 31, 2020, according to DNR.
That’s an uptick of three percent from last year’s total. Many hunters had good success on Sundays, which is limited to certain weeks in 20 of Maryland’s 23 counties.
“Maryland’s deer population remains very healthy, and deer hunters continue to play the most critical role in the management of this important species,” said Paul Peditto, the state’s Wildlife and Heritage Service Director.
Outdoors Calendar
Through Feb. 28: Maryland Pickerel Championship, hosted by CCA MD. A catch-photo-release event. Register at ianglertournament.com/2019-20-cca-maryland-pickerel-championship.
Feb. 16: Last day of Pasadena Sportfishing Group’s “Fishing Expo” (8 a.m.-2 p.m. both days). $5 each day. Youth 12 years old & under free. Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Hwy., (Route 2), Severna Park.
Feb 19: Annapolis Anglers Club. Tim Sughrue, VP of Congressional Seafood Co. to discuss fisheries sustainability and issues in the seafood industry. Meeting starts 7 p.m. at American Legion Post #7, 1905 Crownsville Rd, Annapolis.
Feb. 25: Angler Movie Nights at the Boatyard Bar & Grill, hosted by the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, sponsored by Chesapeake Bay Magazine. Happy Hour until 7 p.m. Film begins at 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 29: Annapolis Anglers Club “Saltwater Expo.” 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Elks Lodge, 2517 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater. Details at saltwaterfishingexpo.com.
March 7: Tri-State Marine Fishing Seminar (9 a.m.-4 p.m.). Captain Charlie Sisson talks on trolling as well as live lining. Cost $30 per person, includes coffee, continental breakfast and lunch. Call Dawn Yoder (410) 867-2398 to register.
March 18: Annapolis Anglers Club meeting. American Legion Post #7, 1905 Crownsville Road, Annapolis.
March 31: Angler Movie Nights at the Boatyard Bar & Grill, hosted by the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, sponsored by Chesapeake Bay Magazine. Happy Hour until 7 p.m. Film begins at 7:30 p.m.
Email photos, calendar listings, and outdoors news to Chris Dollar at: cdollar@cdollaroutdoors.com.