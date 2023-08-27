Chris Dollar: On balance vs. monofilament fishing line | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Your fishing line is a vital link between you and a trophy fish. Luckily, the fishing industry keeps improving the performance of both monofilament and braided line. (Courtesy of Jeff Lewatowski)

I’m not sure who needs to hear this but I’m almost certain, on balance braided line outperforms monofilament line. The key phrase in this sentence, however, is “on balance,” because in certain situations, mono is a better choice. Live lining spot for rockfish comes to mind.

This contest to see which fishing line is better continues year after year mainly because the fishing industry keeps improving the performance of each product, and it gives us something to talk about during lulls in the bite. Full disclosure: I always — and I mean always — tie on a fluorocarbon leader of about thirty inches, and typically it is a size up. So if I’m throwing a 15-pound test running line, my leader is 20-pound test.

Here’s my relatively quick take on when and why I choose braid over mono. I welcome rebuttals.

Casting distance: Braid, for obvious reasons. The smaller diameter allows me to cast further, especially when I’m using light lines and jig heads. If fish are shallow and spooky, I want to be as far away as possible.

Stretch: When vertical jigging over structure or suspended fish, braid gets the nod. It has imperceptible give and does not stretch like mono. So that means as long as they’re paying attention, the angler should feel even the lightest of taps. Mono lines, especially the cheaper ones, can stretch so much you’ll miss the bite.

Diameter: Braid is much thinner than mono of the same tensile strength (pound test). That means I can use lighter reels as the braid diameter will allow for more yardage in smaller volume, at the end of the day your arms will thank you.

Memory: Ah, the dreaded coiling associated with monofilament has stung many of us, and usually at the worst possible time — in the middle of a blitz or hot bite. Braids do not develop memory like mono will so they cast without coiling. Backlashes on bait casters, however, is another column entirely.

Durability: UV sun exposure breaks down mono lines, but braids do not deteriorate similarly. Plus it’s likely you’re only using a smaller percentage of that line, which has had in most cases zero exposure to UV light. So if frugality is your thing, take a similar reel and spin the braid onto that reel, then back again. Bingo, bango — new line that’ll last many seasons for the average angler.

Abrasion resistance: Toss up. Again, this depends on the circumstances. Lighter braided lines under 30-pound test are usually held up better to oyster shells, barnacles, rusty anchors and such. However, bump up to say 50- or 60-pound test and the opposite seems true.

Cost: Mono wins easily. So if you’re tight on cash, mono will work fine in most basic fishing situations.

Angling and conservation groups support petitions that seek to protect habitat and water quality

A coalition of fishing and conservation groups are supporting two petitions sent to Virginia environmental regulators aimed at tightening enforcement and/or amending regulations to protect shallow water habitats from seine nets and limit or prohibit industrial-scale menhaden vessels from discharging potentially polluted water into Chesapeake Bay.

The discharge petition is more technical, but limiting the depth at which commercial seine nets can operate is straightforward and logical to me, especially in light of how frail Bay habitats are under the duress of heavy machinery. This undermines decades of conservation efforts to restore and protect the Chesapeake’s already fragile ecosystem. Moreover, when these massive nets snag the bottom, as happened at least twice in July 2022, the result is typically massive net spills that kill thousands of menhaden, breeding-sized red drum and other important forage and game fish.

I support both petitions, not only because my livelihood depends on a healthy Chesapeake, but also out of a sense of fairness. It is true menhaden fleet has been operating in the Bay for more than a century. But that Chesapeake is unrecognizable through our eyes in 2023. The carry capacity of the Bay is so diminished on virtually every important ecological factor that continuing to allow a single, massive commercial operation to set industrial-scale purse seines in shallow water in the 21s century defies logic. Again, good neighbors should behave like good neighbors in word and deeds.

That’s why I respectfully urge Virginia regulators to enact actions outlined in the petitions through regulation to correct these practices and protect our marine resources. Among the conservation groups endorsing the petition are Coastal Conservation Association, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, American Sportfishing Association, Virginia Anglers Club, Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association and Marine Retailers Association of the Americas. Chesapeake Bay Foundation and other conservation groups also weighed in.

Mike Waine, Atlantic Fisheries Policy Director for the American Sportfishing Association, said in a statement, “Anglers have taken significant conservation actions recently to address a struggling striped bass population in the Chesapeake Bay. The petition provides common-sense solutions that would help address purse seining impacts to critical nursery habitats and bycatch of gamefish populations. We hope the industrial menhaden fishing industry can agree to such reasonable conservation measures as they tout their sustainable stewardship.”

Calendar

Send outdoors calendar listings and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com

Through Dec. 10: Summer-Fall Rockfish Season. Anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum size of 19 inches, unless on charter trips then you can keep two rockfish per person per day, if captain is enrolled in DNR’s FACTS electronic reporting system.

Sept. 1: Dove season opener.

Sept 15-16: Chesapeake Fishing Open, hosted by Oysters, Blues & Brews at Port Covington Marina, Baltimore. Visit chesapeakefishingopen.com to register.

Sept 16: Oysters, Blues & Brews, held at hosted at Port Covington Marina, Baltimore. Purchase tickets at oystersbluesandbrews.com.

Sept. 21: Chesapeake Perspective “Habitat Preservation and Restoration” features industry leaders from the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic region. Participate via live stream on Facebook or YouTube. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Register at fishtalkmag.com/chesapeake-perspective.

Sept. 22: Coastal Recreational Fisheries Forum at Worcester County Library, Ocean Pines. 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Send agenda ideas to angel.willey@maryland.gov.

Oct. 5-8: U.S. Power Boat Show, Annapolis, MD. For more info and tickets, visit annapolisboatshows.com.

Oct. 26: CCA Maryland’s Annapolis Chapter Banquet, Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Merrill Center. Purchase tickets at ccamd.org.

Nov. 4: Madness on the Marshyhope, Federalsburg Marina and Recreational Park. From 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Family friendly, free event.

Nov. 10-12: Waterfowl Festival, Easton. Family event to support wildfowl conservation. Purchase tickets at waterfowlfestival.org.