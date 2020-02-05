Southern High graduate DeJuan Neal makes New York Gladiators of XFL

DeJuan Neal got a taste of professional football after signing with the Washington Redskins this past summer.
It was a short stint that last 10 days during preseason practice in mid-August, and the Southern High graduate got into one exhibition game. However, it was enough time to put performance on tape, earn a recommendation from an assistant or two and gain valuable experience.
Neal has no doubt that playing for the Redskins, however briefly, helped him catch on with the fledgling XFL. That outdoor professional football league begins its inaugural season this weekend, and the Shady Side native is officially a member of the New York Guardians.
“This game is all about connections, so signing with Redskins definitely helped my cause,” Neal said.
Neal is one of five cornerbacks on the Guardians roster and hoping to make his professional debut on Sunday (2 p.m.) against the Tampa Bay Vipers at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Neal was exuberant when asked during a telephone interview on Monday how it felt to be a pro football player.
“Man, it feels great. It’s truly a blessing from God. To have an opportunity to showcase my talents on a professional stage is incredible and I’m looking forward to making the most of it,” he said.
New York signed Neal as a free agent following the XFL Draft in late October. The Guardians selected seven cornerbacks in the draft and only three of them — Jamar Summers (Connecticut), Ranthony Texada II (TCU) and Terrence Alexander (LSU) — wound up making the team.
That’s because Neal out-performed four draft picks during a three-week mini-camp held in December and a subsequent three-week training camp held in Houston.
“I definitely did what I needed to do to show the coaching staff I’m a lockdown corner who can play press coverage, make open-field tackles and basically do everything they ask out of that position,” Neal said.
Kevin Gilbride, an NFL assistant from 1989 through 2013, serves as head coach and general manager for the Guardians. Gilbride was offensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 2007 to 2013 and previously held the same title with the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Oilers.
Gilbride, defensive coordinator Jim Herrmann and defensive backs coach Cris Dishman liked what they saw out of Neal during training camp.
“We see a young man with a lot of potential. (Neal) has all the physical tools you look for in a corner,” Gilbride said during a phone interview on Tuesday. “He’s tall and rangy with good speed and quickness. He’s shown some toughness and physicality. He seems comfortable playing zone and has enough skill and mobility to play man.”
Neal has been bothered by a nagging hamstring injury, which has hampered his pursuit of a starting spot. At present, the Shepherd University graduate is hoping to suit up on Sunday based off an ability to play a variety of special teams.
“(Neal) has a lot of physical skills; he’s just a little raw. Like a lot of young guys in this new league, he needs experience,” Gilbride said.
Vince McMahon of World Wrestling Entertainment fame is the owner and mastermind behind the XFL, which originally operated for one season in 2001.
This follow-up attempt will have a similar structure with eight teams centrally owned and operated by league headquarters. However, it will not rely as much on professional wrestling-inspired features and entertainment elements as the predecessor did.
Numerous rules changes have been implemented with the goal of creating faster, simpler play as opposed to the NFL. Gilbride noted that some of the most notable changes impact the kicking game. Gunners will not be allowed on punts in the XFL, while the spot of kickoffs will be the 25-yard line instead of the 35-yard line that is now standard in both the NFL and NCAA.
“There is going to be a lot more return action and that puts an even greater emphasis on special teams,” Gilbride said. “I can assure you in this league that special teams are going to be a very important factor in determining which 45 players out of the 52 on the roster dress for games.”
Neal is the product of parents who came from south county athletics royalty. His father, Rondell Neal, played football at Southern High and is a 1994 graduate. He’s the middle son of Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame member Tyrone Neal Sr., who became an Atlantic Coast Conference champion in wrestling at the University of Maryland. Rondell’s two brothers — Sherrard and Tyrone Jr. — were also standout wrestlers at Southern High.
DeJuan Neal’s mother is Crystal Mullen, which is another notable last name in Southern High sports history. Gary Mullen (DeJuan’s uncle) was a star basketball player at Southern and Towson University. Jamar Mullen (a cousin) was a key member of Southern’s fabled 1993 football team that was the Class 2A state runner-up and went on to enjoy a fine career at Army West Point.
“My father was the first person I called when I found out I made the team. I could not wait to give him the good news,” DeJuan Neal said. “My father has been there every step of the way and is a big reason I’m the football player I am today.”
Neal was a two-time first team All-County selection as a defensive back by Capital Gazette Newspapers and rushed for 1,071 yards and 18 touchdowns on only 103 carries while playing tailback as a senior at Southern.
Former Southern High head coach Russ Meyers recommended Neal to longtime Shepherd assistant coach Ernie McCook, a Grasonville native and Queen Anne’s County High graduate who has recruited Anne Arundel County for years.
McCook succeeded his mentor, Monte Cater, as head coach at Shepherd and watched Neal blossom into an All-Mountain Conference selection as a junior and senior.
Neal emerged as a lockdown corner as a senior, recording 29 tackles (23 solo), three pass breakups and two interceptions. “To tell you the truth, not many teams threw to the wide receivers DeJuan was covering,” McCook told The Capital last April.
Neal was the first Southern High graduate to sign with an NFL team since kicker-punter Dale Castro received a contract from the Dallas Cowboys following an All-American career at the University of Maryland.
Castro wound up playing for the Washington Federals of the short-lived United States Football League, and now Neal is doing something similar.
“I have to give credit to my college coaches at Shepherd. They prepared me to play at the professional level,” he said.
Neal is thrilled to be receiving further guidance from Dishman, who enjoyed a 13-year career as a cornerback in the NFL. Dishman, who played for the Houston Oilers from 1988 to 1996, previously worked as a defensive backs coach for the San Diego Chargers and at Baylor.
“Cris Dishman was an All-Pro corner and I’m learning all sorts of stuff from him,” Neal said. “I’m very fortunate to have such a great player as my position coach.”
Rondell Neal will lead a large contingent of family members to Met Life Stadium on Sunday in hopes of seeing his son make his pro football debut.
“I’ve always been very proud of DeJuan because he’s put in the work,” Rondell said. “DeJuan has worked really hard since day one and has been determined to improve every step of the way. I was really happy about this great accomplishment because DeJuan deserves it.”
Neal is one of three individuals with local ties involved with the XFL. Former Naval Academy standout Keenan Reynolds is a slot receiver and team captain with the Seattle Dragons. Former Navy football assistant and Annapolis resident Napoleon Sykes is the defensive line coach for the D.C. Defenders.