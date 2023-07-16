Dave Earl resigns as Severna Park boys lacrosse coach after leading program to six state championships

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dave Earl spent many years as a professional blues guitar player before transitioning to another role in the music industry. Earl hit all the right notes and composed a sweet tune in his part-time role as Severna Park boys lacrosse coach.

Earl did his part to maintain the Severna Park dynasty while also continuing the program’s tradition of producing a ton of collegiate talent. Now, the powerful Falcons are looking for a new leader.

Earl resigned as Severna Park boys lacrosse coach following the 2023 season, which culminated in the program’s seventh straight state championship. He departs after leading the Falcons to a 116-18 record and six state titles in seven seasons. Earl sat out the 2021 season.

“We’ve had a really good run and I just felt like now was the right time. I feel like the kids need a new voice,” Earl said.

Severna Park boys lacrosse coach Dave Earl resigned following the 2023 season in which he led the Falcons to their seventh straight state championship.

Earl cited family reasons for the decision to step down. Logan Earl, his son, will be a senior at St. Mary’s High and vying for the starting goalkeeper position next spring. Dave also has two younger children that are both involved with numerous activities.

“In order to do that job properly, it’s almost a full-time commitment,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to devote a lot of time to Severna Park lacrosse, but now I need to focus on my own family.”

Earl took over at Severna Park in 2015 as successor to Shane Hall, who lasted just one season. Earl previously served as head coach of the Anne Arundel Community College men’s lacrosse team and spent six seasons as an assistant at St. Mary’s High.

Severna Park lost to South River at the regional level in Earl’s first season before beginning its current run of dominance in 2016. Earl said he will never forget the exhilaration everyone felt after Jack Thomas scored the game-winning goal with nine seconds left to beat Winston Churchill, 7-6, in the 2017 final.

“That was really a great moment for the whole program,” Earl said. “Winning championships was always exciting, but most of my memories involve the relationships with the players and assistants. I really enjoyed the process of getting to that ultimate goal.”

Severna Park secured three more 4A crowns before dropping down to 3A in 2022 and taking two more titles to close out the Earl tenure. COVID canceled the 2020 campaign and Earl missed the 2021 season for personal reasons.

Goalie Ashby Shepherd made a clutch save in the final seconds as Severna Park held off Mt. Hebron, 9-8, to set a state record with seven straight championships. It was the 12th crown overall for the Falcons, extending their own state record

“Expectations are always high at Severna Park because of the past history, but a lot of things need to go right in order to win a state championship,” Earl said. “We have a very rigorous offseason conditioning program and I’m really proud of the players for working so hard year-round to prepare for each season.”

As Severna Park was making its latest championship run, Earl was not entirely certain he would resign at season’s end. He made the decision to step down afterward and purposely did not announce it before the team banquet so the focus of that event would be on the players.

Earl informed the Severna Park players via a team-wide email, then immediately started fielding phone calls. “My phone blew up with players calling to show love and support,” he said.

Mike Bellotte was responsible for reestablishing Severna Park as a statewide powerhouse, convincing most of the best players from the Green Hornets youth program to stay home instead of defecting to private schools. He led the Falcons to their first official state championship in 1999.

Severna Park added four more titles under the direction of Jimmy Beardmore (2004, 2006) then Larry Kramer (2007, 2009) before suffering through a five-year drought until Earl led the program back to the promised land.

“I always believed that the head coach is just the steward of the program. Our job is to put all the necessary parts in place. The real hard work comes from the players, parents and assistants,” Earl said. “We’ve been blessed to get a lot of top-notch talent come through the program during my tenure and the players bought into what we were doing from day one. As a staff, we just had to focus on developing teamwork and building chemistry.”

There have been challenges along the way, such as when the new Severna Park High was under construction and both the stadium and practice fields were closed. The Falcons operated out of Kinder Park where there were no locker rooms.

Dave Earl led Severna Park to six state titles, compiling a 116-18 record in seven seasons as coach.

All along the way Earl sought to create a family atmosphere that focused on the bigger picture. He is proud of consistently sending a high number of players on to the collegiate ranks and repeatedly harped on the importance of character and conduct.

“We’re teaching more than just lacrosse. We talk a lot about personal responsibility and being quality individuals. We’ve tried to teach kids how to be good people,” Earl said. “I’m a big practice guy and like spending time planning in order to maximize activity and productivity. There is very little dead time during our practices.”

Earl grew up in College Park where his father was a professor at the University of Maryland. He played high school lacrosse at West Nottingham Academy in Cecil County and was a walk-on at Hofstra University before transferring to Salisbury State.

Earl moved to Anne Arundel County in 1996 and got involved with coaching lacrosse after becoming owner of an independent music label and recording studio called Severn Records.

Working camps, serving as an assistant at St. Mary’s and head coach at AACC prepared Earl well to lead one of the premier programs in Maryland. Severna Park athletic director Dave Kauffman is conducting a search for Earl’s replacement and said the next coach has big shoes to fill.

“Dave was a phenomenal coach on the field and off. Just watching how he developed character and instilled teamwork was impressive. It was never about wins and losses for Dave. He focused on getting kids ready for college and life beyond,” Kauffman said. “We’re forever indebted to Dave for his contributions to Severna Park athletics and hate to lose him. He laid a ground foundation for Severna Park boys lacrosse to build on.”