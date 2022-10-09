Danny Wright, jockey who was aboard 2,368 winners, joins Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame

Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Danny Wright holds the silver vase presented for winning the New Jersey Derby.

Danny Wright was working at a laundromat on First Street in Brooklyn Park when a stranger with strong horse racing connections came in and changed his life.

Wright, who lived off Church Street, spent a couple hours at the laundromat before and after school sweeping floors, cleaning traps and performing other odd jobs.

Advertisement

One day, a gregarious gentleman entered the laundromat and was immediately struck by the teenager’s size. “That mop is bigger than you are, young man. You ought to be a jockey.” Wright recalls the customer proclaiming.

A couple days later, the horse racing enthusiast picked up Wright at the laundromat and drove him to Bowie Race Track to meet a well-known trainer named Ray Vogelman.

Advertisement

Vogelman took a long look at Wright — all 5 feet and 95 pounds of him. “You’re hired,” the veteran trainer announced.

Wright was overwhelmed as he knew nothing about riding horses, much less thoroughbreds at high speeds. However, the prospect of regular employment and a pay raise from working as a laundromat custodian were appealing to the 16-year-old.

“My father was a coal miner who died of black lung when I was 11 years old and left my mother with six children,” Wright said. “I had to find a way to earn a living and help my family.”

Initially, Wright would hitchhike from Brooklyn Park to Bowie Race Track to work in the stables and learn the basics of the horse racing industry. On weekends during the summer months, he worked on the Worthington Valley farm where Vogelman trained his horses.

Vogelman instructed the manager to teach Wright the fundamentals of mounting, trotting and galloping racehorses. It was an abbreviated training program as Wright was soon sent off to start racing.

“The only way to learn what I did for a living was to get out on the track and start riding. You couldn’t read it in a book,” he said.

Wright became a professional jockey in 1967 and spent three decades competing at various tracks in Maryland and nearby states. He retired from riding in 1993 at the age of 48 after having been aboard 2,368 winners that earned $16 million.

Wright, who had 23,686 career mounts in total, will be inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday night. He will be the third jockey enshrined, joining Donnie Miller and Andrea Seefeldt.

Advertisement

“I would not have chosen to do anything else in life other than being a horse racing driver,” Wright said. “Who would have ever thought someone my size would achieve such a successful career in the world of sports?”

Danny Wright, second from left, was the Anne Arundel County Champion at 95 pounds as a wrestler for Brooklyn Park High before becoming a jockey. Next to Wright is Lloyd Keaser, who went on to become a two-time All-American at Navy and Olympic medalist.

Wright was a four-year varsity wrestler at Brooklyn Park High and captured the Anne Arundel County championship at 95 pounds as a senior. He was named Most Valuable Wrestler for the Bees in 1966 and served as a mentor for a sophomore named Lloyd Keaser.

Keaser became a two-time All-American at the Naval Academy and captured a silver medal for freestyle wrestling at the 1986 Summer Olympics in Montreal. The Pumphrey native, who was a member of the inaugural class of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame in 1991, nominated Wright for this honor.

Building a reputation

Wright’s first mount was Precious Coin at Bowie Race Track, while his inaugural victory came aboard Benedict C in the eighth race at Timonium, which was an allowance.

“Winning for the first time was a great moment and solidified that riding was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he said.

During a jockey’s apprenticeship, they receive weight allowances. After 40 wins, a rider loses the apprentice label and no longer receives allowances. Despite some early setbacks, Wright enjoyed enough success to graduate from apprentice status after just one year.

Advertisement

However, there were a lot of hard knocks along the way as Wright learned the ins and outs of horse racing while often being schooled by more experienced jockeys.

“I admit that when I first started, not having any horsemanship background and knowledge, I was a bad rider. I mean, I was a menace of navigation,” Wright told The Washington Post in 1987 after reaching 2,000 wins. “I didn’t know how to rate a horse. I couldn’t comprehend trying less and accomplishing more.”

During the early days, Wright lived in dormitories at whatever track was holding the meet. Days were spent feeding and watering the horses, then exercising them.

When Wright’s contract with Vogelman expired, he signed with trainer James P. Simpson III, who was based out of Winchester, Virginia. Thus began the most successful stretch of the jockey’s career as the stable was constantly filled with talented thoroughbreds. Cormorant, Fleming and Toes Knows were just some of the horses that Wright consistently brought to the winner’s circle.

“Meeting J.P. Simpson was a godsend. He was like a second father to me and always had good horses,” said Wright, who rode for the stable for 17 years.

Advertisement

Cormorant was by far the best horse Wright rode for Simpson as the dark bay was winner of the Grade 1 New Jersey Derby. Wright also rode Cormorant to victory in the Grade 2 Gotham Stakes and Grade 3 Bayshore Stakes.

That pedigree prompted Simpson to enter Cormorant in the 1977 Preakness Stakes against eventual Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. Wright had an impressive ride as Cormorant finished fourth and earned $7,500.

“Every jock hopes to ride a horse the stature of Cormorant,” Wright said. “Winning the New Jersey Derby aboard Cormorant was probably the highlight of my career.”

Wright also enjoyed tremendous success riding for trainer Dicky Small. Wright steered Caesar’s Wish to victory in the Grade 1 Mother Goose Stakes at Belmont Park, Grade 2 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico and Grade 2 Demoiselle at Aquedect.

King Leatherbury, a renowned trainer who was inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, also employed Wright quite often.

Advertisement

“Danny Wright was a total professional and always gave great effort. Whenever you put Danny on a horse, you knew you would get a solid ride,” said Leatherbury. “Danny was a speed rider. He would barrel them out of the gate and fight for every inch he could.”

Thoroughbred owners also had great appreciation for Wright. He rode for Jim Ryan of Rye Hill Farms in Mount Airy and also for his son Dan Ryan with Smart Angle Stables.

“Danny was a heck of a jockey and I remember winning many races with him in the saddle,” Dan Ryan said. “Danny didn’t have any off days. His work ethic and businesslike approach produced very consistent results.”

Ryan remembers a plucky horse named Smart and Happy, which was somewhat bowlegged and had a horrible gait. Ryan never thought he would even get the horse to the gate. Wright regularly rode Smart and Happy, which was painfully slow on a fast track and never lost on a muddy track.

Advertisement

“Just hearing the name of Danny Wright brings a smile to my face and reminds of so many good times,” Ryan said. “As good of a jockey as Danny was, he’s an even better human being. He’s one of the most upstanding, high-character individuals that I’ve ever met.”

Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Danny Wright is aboard Cormorant in the winner's circle with the ownership family after winning the New Jersey Derby.

Maryland legend

During the heyday of horse racing in Maryland, Wright routinely competed against such outstanding jockeys as Donnie Miller, Kent Desormeaux and Edgar Prado among many others. He was considered a respected leader in the jockeys’ room and on the track.

Prado came to Maryland from New York and was keen to establish a winning reputation. He rode aggressively, sometimes too much so. He remembers receiving a cautionary warning from Wright, who made it clear that such tactics could get a fellow jockey hurt.

“Danny was very straight-forward and honest as can be. Whenever I did something wrong, Danny would come right to me and say it straight. He was always concerned about the safety of all the riders,” said Prado, now 55 years old and still riding in Florida. ‘Not only was Danny a good rider, but he was also a true gentleman.”

Wright has taken many tumbles on the racetrack, some of which were quite serious. He has broken every bone in his body and suffered such severe injuries as a broken back and bruised heart.

“Lloyds of London wouldn’t even insure jocks because they considered the job as dangerous as window washers,” Wright said. “If you are worried about the injury factor, you have no business being aboard a racehorse.”

Advertisement

Wright met his eventual wife, Donna, in an elevator at Pimlico Race Course back in 1970. He asked her out on a date and was rebuffed. A few days later, Wright was riding in the stretch run when his horse clicked heels with another and went down. A trailing rider ran overtop of Wright, who suffered a head injury that left him comatose for 18 days.

When Wright awoke in the hospital, Donna was standing vigil by the bedside. They have now been married for 49 years.

Wright will always remember being named Grand Marshall of the Preakness Parade in 1972 prior to riding Bing to fourth place.

“I felt like a local boy done good. The whole week was like a dream. Being a hometown boy, I was invited to a lot of special events. It was just a proud moment in my life,” Wright said.

After retiring from riding, Wright remained in horse racing as a steward. He spent four years as summertime steward at Atlantic City Racecourse and was an alternate steward in Maryland for six years.

Advertisement

Wright served as chief steward of Charles Town Raceway for20 years, recently retiring from that role to conclude a 54-year career in the horse racing industry.