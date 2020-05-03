Southern High basketball product Curtis Holland III transfers to Towson

Towson University head coach Pat Skerry actively recruited Curtis Holland III when he was a standout basketball player at Southern High in Harwood.
Holland wound up choosing to go out of state, announcing in October of his senior year he would continue his career at High Point University in North Carolina.
When Holland decided to transfer from High Point following this past season, Skerry and staff were not about to be denied a second time.
“After Curtis entered the portal, we reached out right away. He was a kid we wanted out of high school,” Skerry said. “Curtis went down to High Point and had two good seasons. He developed into just the type of player we thought he would.”
High Point is almost a six-hour drive for the family home in Churchton and the constant back-and-forth travel began to wear on his parents, Curtis Jr. and Rochelle Holland. They still regularly made the trip last season even though Holland III missed the final 17 games due to a toe injury.
“After I got hurt, it made that ride seem a little longer for everybody,” Holland III said.
After entering the portal, Holland heard from about a dozen schools and eventually whittled the list down to Delaware, Towson and UMBC. Skerry along with assistants Kevin Clark and Pat O’Connell made the strongest impression.
“Towson’s coaches were really consistent. They were checking in all the time to see how I was doing,” Holland said. “They showed they cared about me, even outside of basketball. They would ask about my grades and my family. I just felt very comfortable with the Towson staff.”
Holland was a two-time, first team All-County selection by the Capital Gazette. He was the leading vote-getter for the All-County team selected by the public-school coaches after averaging 22 points and eight rebounds as a senior in 2017-18.
Southern head coach Will Maynard described Holland, who ranks seventh in school history with 1,171 career points, as a tremendous all-around player and “unofficial dunk king of Anne Arundel County.”
As a freshman at High Point, Holland played in 24 games with 19 starts and averaged 7.4 points and 1.2 assists. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound guard improved those numbers as a sophomore while starting all 15 games in which he played, averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 assists.
Holland drained six 3-pointers while pouring in a career-high 25 points against Belmont-Abbey. He netted 24 points versus UNC-Greensboro and was shooting almost 40 percent from 3-point range when the season-ending injury occurred.
“Curtis has an innate ability to score the basketball. He is a very good shooter, a strong driver and just a scoring threat every time he touches the ball,” Skerry said.
Holland III has been blessed to receive strong coaching at every step along the way, beginning with his father. Curtis Holland Jr., who was a standout football and basketball player at Southern High (1992 graduate), coached his son at the recreation and Amateur Athletic Union levels. Maynard, another former Southern High star who has been head coach at his alma mater since 2011, further developed the younger Holland.
Holland III committed to High Point while Scott Cherry was head coach but wound up playing for a legend. Tubby Smith, who has won more than 600 games in 28 seasons as a head coach, replaced Cherry prior to the 2018-2019 season.
“Curtis played for a Hall of Fame coach at High Point and you can see the impact that made. In watching film from this past season, you see a very polished overall player,” Skerry said. “We’re getting a very well-coached, fundamentally-sound player. Curtis just knows now to play the game.”
Towson has brought in several standout players via transfer during Skerry’s nine-year tenure. Most notable was Jerrelle Benimon, who began his collegiate career at Georgetown. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward was the 2012-13 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and played briefly in the NBA for the Utah Jazz.
Demetrius Mims, a Baltimore-Poly product who spent one season at Long Beach State, will be eligible next season at Towson.
“I think Curtis does a lot of things basketball-wise that fit our playing style,” Skerry said. “He’s a strong, physical and athletic guard. He can handle the ball and is an excellent passer. He’s also a solid defender.”
Holland enjoyed playing at High Point and made it clear he left solely to be closer to home.
“I want to thank coach Smith and the High Point Panthers fans. From the first day I stepped on campus it was nothing but love and support,” he said.
Holland, who is still rehabilitating from the toe injury and “progressing day-by-day,” did not worry about roster makeup when considering possible transfer destinations.
“I’m definitely confident in my abilities and looking forward to competing with whatever guys are in the Towson program. My goal next season is to help me and them get better,” he said.
Current NCAA rules require players transferring from one Division I school to another to sit out one season. However, there is a possibility that long-standing rule could be changed to allow transfers to be eligible immediately.