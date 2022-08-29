Walt Pletcher skippers the Viper 640 Deep State to victory in the CRAB Cup after getting towed to the start line

Two of Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating's Beneteau First 22A sloops sail in close quarters shortly after starting the CRAB Cup on the Chesapeake Bay on Aug. 20. (Willy Keyworth/SpinSheet Magazine/©Will Keyworth/Photography)

Walt Pletcher owes a debt of gratitude to John Pica.

The Annapolis resident would never have won the 16th annual CRAB Cup if not for Pica’s generosity.

Advertisement

There was virtually no wind off Annapolis on Aug. 20 when Pletcher left the dock aboard his Viper 640. Those 21-foot sport boats do not have an engine and thus must be sailed to the starting line.

Pica was motoring past Pletcher on the Severn River and offered to tow the Viper 640 behind his Beneteau 40.7.

Advertisement

“Much thanks to John because without that tow we would never have made the starting line,” Pletcher said.

Indeed, that was the fate of three other Viper 640s entered in the pursuit-style race.

Pletcher’s Deep State started 65th out of the 94 boats that participated in the CRAB Cup, a charity regatta that benefits Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating. In a pursuit race, boats start from slowest to fastest based on handicap rating.

The Viper 640s, at 750 pounds, were the lightest boats in the fleet, and in southeasterly winds ranging from just 2 to 5 knots, that was a huge advantage. Deep State passed a large pack of boats on the first leg, a reach toward the Eastern Shore side of the Chesapeake Bay.

“We had to sail a high angle to get around all the boats that were on the rhumb line course,” said Pletcher, whose crew was able to hoist the spinnaker two-thirds of the way into Leg 1.

Deep State took the lead on Leg 2 and was followed closely by Phoenix, a J/70 skippered by Peter Firey. During the spinnaker reach to a mark just south of Hackett’s Point, a freighter came through the course.

Sailors compete in the CRAB Cup on the Chesapeake Bay on Aug. 20. (Willy Keyworth/SpinSheet Magazine/©Will Keyworth/Photography)

Pletcher elected to cross in front of the freighter then bear away toward the mark. Firey took the low road behind the ship and gained ground on Deep State as a result.

“We rounded the leeward mark together,” Pletcher said.

Advertisement

Leg 3 was a beat back toward R2 and that favored Jubilee, a Beneteau 36.7 skippered by Keith Mayes. With a higher rig and a lot more waterline, Jubilee passed Phoenix and closed fast on the Viper 640.

Pletcher had seen this before as it happened just last year. Deep State was leading on approach to the finish and was passed down the stretch by Incommunicado, an Omega 36 co-owned by Ed Tracey and Tim Polk.

Deep State finished with an elapsed time of 1 hour, 53 minutes, 32 seconds — 18 seconds ahead of Jubilee. Pletcher sailed with his wife Tricia and John Sweeney, who teamed to trim and call tactics.

“We were absolutely ecstatic to win this regatta. It was nice to not get run over by a big boat this time,” Pletcher said. “I would say great communication, calling the breeze correctly and lots of patience were the keys. In a pursuit race, you need to get a clean start and do a good job with fleet management and we were successful on both counts.”

Jubilee got within two boat lengths of Deep State during the short last leg but just did not have enough wind to pass.

“When the breeze dropped to four knots we slowed down and the lightweight Viper drew away,” Mayes said. “We were able to grind down Peter Firey about a quarter mile from the final turning mark and tried our darndest to catch Walt to no avail. He and his crew sailed a very fine race.”

Advertisement

Pletcher grew up in Philadelphia and learned how to sail on the Delaware River. However, he truly got into the sport at the age of 10 after his parents purchased a summer home in Kennedyville on the Sassafras River and joined the Columbia Sailing Association. He grew up racing aboard big boats such as an Erickson 34 and J/35.

Pletcher, who also raced in the Lightning class for many years, graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and settled in Annapolis three decades ago. He and Tricia previously raced a J/70 named Occam’s Razor and enjoyed considerable success.

They were attending the Bay Bridge Boat Show five years ago and ran into Mary Ewenson at the SpinSheet Magazine booth. Upon learning the couple had sold the J/70, Ewenson suggested they buy a Viper 640.

Geoff Ewenson, a professional sailor and Mary’s husband, took Tricia out for a test sail and she liked how the boat handled. Walt joined his wife for another test sail, this time in 21 knots of breeze.

“I was addicted after that,” Tricia said.

The Pletchers have been racing the Viper 640 for four years now and have captured class honors in such events as the Annapolis Labor Day Regatta and Hospice Cup. They love the Corinthian nature of the Annapolis fleet as the more talented and veteran sailors happily help out newcomers to the boat.

Advertisement

“It took a little while to get used to the boat, but we have risen the learning curve rather quickly,” Pletcher said.

Whenever they win a regatta, the Pletchers think about Geoff Ewenson, who died in October 2020 at the age of 50 from a heart attack. Winning the CRAB Cup was particularly meaningful for the couple, who fully support the mission of Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating.

“This regatta has a great purpose and we like to support the cause,” said Pletcher, a Bay Highlands resident who is a senior program manager for a healthcare data company.

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating had all six of its Beneteau First 22A sloops entered in the race and each was skippered by sailors with disabilities. Tim McGee and his crew consisting entirely of fellow Naval Academy graduates took first place among the CRAB boats.

Paul Bollinger, executive director of Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, was thrilled by the record fleet of 94 boats. He praised Bill Levatino and the Eastport Yacht Club race committee for its outstanding on-water support of the regatta.

Bollinger said the Skipper’s Challenge combined with sponsorships and corporate donations enabled CRAB to raise more than $80,000. Those funds will support the organization’s operating expenses and costs associated with construction of the new Adaptive Boating Center in Annapolis.

Advertisement

Paul Van Cleve, who crewed for McGee, led the top fundraising team. NADS, an acronym for Naval Academy Dinghy Sailors, was able to donate $10,456 to the cause. NADS consists of former Navy intercollegiate dinghy sailors who were members of the team from 1977 to 1983.

McGee, a retired rear admiral who was Navy intercollegiate dinghy team captain and an All-American in 1978, has been sailing with Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating ever since suffering a stroke.

16th annual CRAB Cup results

1. Deep State, Viper 640, Walt Pletcher, 1:53:32; 2. Jubilee, Beneteau First 36.7, Keith Mayes, 1:53:50; 3. Phoenix, J/70, Peter Firey, 1:55:25; 4. Snowstorm, J/80, Anthony Flake, 1:56:31; 5. Cookie Monster, Salona 380, Stephen Hale, 1:57:04; 6. Bingo!, New York 36, Brent & Caroline Allen, 1:57:42; 7. Patriot VII, J/109, Steve Young, 1:58:19; 8. Incommunicado, Omega 36, Ed Tracey/Tim Polk, 1:59:42; 9. Rosalita, J/29, Tom Lloyd, 1:59:56; 10. Velvet Hammer, J/105, Robinson/Stryker, 2:01:04