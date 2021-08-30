Incommunicado captures overall victory in CRAB Cup for third time

Ed Tracey and the crew of Incommunicado have this pursuit racing figured out.
Tracey and co-owner Tim Polk have entered their Omega 36 in the CRAB Cup five times and have come away as overall winner of the pursuit race three times.
“It is surprising,” Tracey said. “We have been very fortunate to have things go our way.”
Incommunicado’s latest victory came in the 15th annual CRAB Cup, held Aug. 21 on the Chesapeake Bay. Tracey steered the fractional sloop across the finish line with an elapsed time of 1 hour, 45 minutes and 46 seconds.
That was 1 minute and 32 seconds ahead of Deep State, a Viper 640 sailed by Walt Pletcher. Muskrat, a modified J/105 skippered by Nicholas Iliff, was third in 1:47:33.
In pursuit racing, the fleet starts in order of handicap from slowest boats to fastest. That means the first boat to finish is the winner.
Eastport Yacht Club once again provided race committee support for the CRAB Cup, which started and finished at R2. Light winds ranging from 4 to 7 knots prevailed for most of the race, and an extremely strong ebb current caused by the flood gates being opened at the Conowingo Dam made it even more difficult.
Incommunicado started mid-fleet and passed most of the earlier starters during a tight reach toward G87 on the Eastern Shore side of the bay.
“Since the current was running strong, we used our course-over-ground readings versus our heading to determine our optimal course along the reach to the mark,” Tracey said.
That opening leg was followed by a beat toward the Bay Bridge and a drop mark set on the western side near Hackett’s Point. The third leg was downwind run toward a drop mark placed one-tenth of a mile from the finish line.
“After we rounded G87 we stayed on port just enough to make sure we could tack and clear the mark along with all the boats that rounded behind us,” Tracey said. “Since the beat over to the next mark was slightly skewed, we tended to stay on the longer starboard tack for most of the first part of the beat.”
Bump in the Night, a J/35 skippered by Maury Niebur, passed Incommunicado during the downwind run. Trailing by a couple boat lengths with time running out, the Omega 36 was given a chance when Bump in the Night had some issues during the final mark rounding.
Incommunicado’s crew performed a flawless gybe then quickly switched to the genoa, passing Bump in the Night on the inside. “They gave us that window of opportunity we needed,” Tracey said.
Tracey felt the key to victory was the crew constantly switching gears through sail trim and weight placement to keep the relatively heavy boat moving in the light spots and powered up when the breeze was on.
Joe Lavia (foredeck), Yvonne Dedrickson (mast), Angela Ward (pit), Janet Hoffman (mainsail trimmer), Lily Hoffman (squirrel), Bob Harmon, Heather Lentz and Lynn Sheeler (jib trimmers) made up the crew aboard Incommunicado.
“We believe being mid-fleet has been helpful as we don’t have to pass as many boats as the faster boats behind and the course configuration of multiple points of sail also helps as our boat likes to reach so we aren’t just doing a windward-leeward race,” Tracey said.
Tim McGee was winning skipper among the six Beneteau First 22 adaptive sailboats entered by Chesapeake Bay Region Accessible Boating, beneficiary of the charity regatta. McGee made history last year when he captured overall victory in the 14th annual CRAB Cup.
McGee normally races with a crew of fellow Naval Academy graduates, all of whom were members of the intercollegiate dinghy team. Those folks were unavailable this year and McGee sailed with Walt Laird and Margaret Podlich for the first time.
Chesapeake Bay Region Accessible Boating introduced a Poker Pursuit to this year’s regatta and 12 powerboats participated. David Nestel was the inaugural winner aboard a jet ski and said he loved every minute of the event.
Not many post-race parties on the Chesapeake Bay can rival the one hosted by Eastport Yacht Club following the CRAB Cup. Of course, the party was canceled last year because of coronavirus but made a triumphant return last Saturday.
More than 500 people attended the party and danced late into the night to the sounds of Misspent Youth. Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley, county executive Steuart Pittman and state comptroller Peter Franchot headed the list of politicians that attended with all praising CRAB for providing water accessibility to persons with disabilities.
Buckley said CRAB would receive a building permit for its Adaptive Boating Center on Monday and received a rousing applause from the crowd for the promise.
Title Sponsor, Engel & Volkers was represented by Rick Foster from the Annapolis office and he was thrilled to support CRAB during its 30th anniversary. EYC commodore Liz Filter gave a warm welcome to the biggest audience they have hosted in several years and made sure everyone felt like a member.
Founding Sponsor Dick Franyo, owner of The Boatyard Bar & Grill, regaled the audience with his usual deft charm and smile while making the awards presentation to the top five fundraisers and skippers from 21 classes.
The Skipper’s Challenge, which allows guests to create their own fundraising teams with family and friends, was a great success with $78,000 raised by 27 entries. Overall, the CRAB Cup was supported by 44 sponsoring companies from the area.
The live auction featured a Dream Yacht Charter cruise in the Grenadines along with a Hinckley Wine & Cheese Sunset Cruise in Annapolis. It included a Boatyard Bar & Grill reception in the Pilar Bar with wine, beer and oysters, as well as a Paul Reed Smith guitar.
CRAB Cup Results
(83 boats)
1. Incommunicado, Omega 36, Ed Tracey, 1:45:46; 2. Deep State, Viper 640, Walt Pletcher, 1:47:18; 3. Muskrat, J/105, Nicholas Iliff, 1:47:33; 4. Bump in the Night, J/35, Maury Niebur, 1:48:10; 5. Cimarron, J/110, Lynn McClaskey, 1:49:51.