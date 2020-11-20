Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating signs 40-year lease with Annapolis to operate adaptive boating center

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating made a major decision in January 2017.
That is when executive director Paul Bollinger and the Board of Directors unanimously agreed that a new facility was necessary for the organization to move forward. Since its inception, CRAB has operated out of public docks located at Sandy Point State Park Marina. In order to grow and serve more people, a larger and better facility was necessary.
CRAB decided to pursue construction of a state-of-the-art adaptive boating center in Annapolis and Bollinger has been on a mission to make it happen ever since.
That goal took one giant step toward becoming a reality Thursday morning when CRAB signed a 40-year lease with the City of Annapolis to build and operate an adaptive boating center that will serve the entire Chesapeake Bay region.
Bollinger and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley were joined by CRAB volunteers and other government officials to formally sign the paperwork during a ceremony Thursday morning at the Bembe Beach Road property where the center will be constructed.
“This is a great day for Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating. It was like and Olympic athlete clearing the last hurdle in the gold medal race and heading to the finish line,” Bollinger said. “It has taken three years, 11 months and seven days to get to where we are today. It has been a long, arduous journey but we made it happen.”
Bollinger identified the ideal property for the adaptive boating center as the Port Williams Marina. That 28-slip marina, located at 7040 Bembe Beach Road, has been owned for almost four decades by Mike and Liz Williams.
The Williamses, who have always lived on the property while operating the marina, agreed to sell several years ago.
The City of Annapolis purchased the property from the Williams for $2.25 million on Oct. 30. Anne Arundel County contributed $1.3 million from its Program Open Space funds, while Annapolis added another $500,000 from its Program Open Space budget. CRAB contributed $450,000 toward the purchase from money it was granted by the State of Maryland through its Capital Improvement Program budget.
All that is left to do at this point is to begin construction on the adaptive boating center, a project Bollinger estimates to cost $1.2 million.
To get things started, Annapolis has submitted an application to the Department of Natural Resources for a Waterway Improvement Grant that will help cover the approximately $250,000 it will cost to remove the fixed docks currently on the site and replace them with floating docks.
Bollinger said CRAB would raise a majority of the $1.2 million through a capital campaign. The organization, which provides sailing opportunities for persons with disabilities, has already raised a quarter of that amount, he said.
“We have hired an engineer and the site is being surveyed. We are now seeking permits to raze the home and commercial building on the property,” said Bollinger, adding CRAB hopes to open the adaptive boating center in fall 2021.
Using its specialized fleet of Beneteau First 22A sailboats, CRAB also serves recovering warriors and local children from at-risk communities. In 2019, CRAB was responsible for getting more than 1,000 guests from 25 different organizations out on the Chesapeake Bay.
Buckley has been an ardent supporter of CRAB and its mission during his term and was proud Annapolis is closer to establishing a facility that will provide greater access to the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
“One reason we all live in this great city is because of the ability to get out on the water. Annapolis should be leading the way in terms of increasing accessibility,” Buckley said. “We are well on the way to having a first-class facility that is among the finest in the world. This adaptive boating center will provide unprecedented access to the water for people with disabilities and others that otherwise would not have that opportunity.”