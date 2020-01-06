WORCESTER, Mass. – Drew Lowder drained a 3-pointer with six seconds left to lift the host Holy Cross men’s basketball team to a 63-61 victory over Navy on Sunday afternoon at the Hart Center.
Holy Cross had taken a 57-56 lead with 2:23 remaining but, after an empty possession for each team, freshman forward Jaylen Walker made a 3-pointer to put Navy back in front, 59-57, with 1:12 to go.
After Joe Pridgen scored for Holy Cross to tie the game with 54 seconds left, sophomore guard Greg Summers grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled on the resulting field goal attempt. He made both foul shots to give the Mids a 61-59 lead with 34.8 seconds left.
On the other end of the court, Matt Faw grabbed an errant Holy Cross shot and was fouled on the put-back attempt. Faw made his first free throw then missed the second and fouled Navy forward Luke Loehr during a scrap for the rebound.
Loehr walked to the other foul line and missed both attempts with 15.3 seconds remaining, enabling the Crusaders to snag the rebound and hustle the ball over mid-court before calling a timeout with 11.1 seconds remaining.
Once play resumed, the ball found its way to Lowder about 10 feet to the left of the top of the key and he made the game-winning basket. Navy inbounded the ball and eventually gave it to Walker at the top of the key, but his trey as time expired hit the back of the rim and the front of the rim before bouncing out.
“Disappointing loss,” Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said. “We didn’t defend real well in the first half and didn’t rebound. (We) came out in the second half and defended better but we missed several one-foot open shots and we missed free throws that hurt us and changed the tide of the game. Certainly, it was a winnable game and that’s the frustrating part of it.”
Summers scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his second double-double in two seasons of college basketball. Senior center Evan Wieck totaled 14 points and five rebounds for Navy, which fell to 7-6 overall and 1-1 in the Patriot League.
Junior point guard Cam Davis scored 11 points and dished off three assists. Walker, who had appeared in just five games coming in, contributed five points.
“(Jaylen) has been playing better in practice and we had a hard time guarding them. Their speed and their athleticism at that position really hurt us,” DeChellis said. “We thought the other guys that were in there had a hard time guarding the ball, especially in the first half. In the second half we decided to go to a smaller lineup and play (Jaylen) at the four spot so we could match up a little better with them.”
Austin Butler scored 18 points to lead Holy Cross (2-13, 1-1), which picked up just its second win of the season. Ryan Wade scored 11 points, while Pridgen and Lowder both added 10.
Navy will play at Bucknell on Wednesday night.
Lycoming Men’s Basketball: Mo Terry (Severn School) delivered 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals steals to fuel the Warriors to a 73-56 win over Juniata College on Sunday afternoon.
Loyola Men’s Basketball: Lehigh scored 12 of the game’s last 14 points to beat a Greyhounds team that was missing two starters, 78-71, on Sunday afternoon in a Patriot League game.