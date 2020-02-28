Anne Arundel Community College’s men’s basketball seeks Region XX title

Hot off a pair of upset wins en route to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XX Division III title, the Anne Arundel Community College men’s basketball team heads back to the Mid-Atlantic District tournament for the second year in a row. The Riverhawks will face the nation’s No. 1 team in Sandhills CC (30-2) in the championship Saturday at 1 p.m.
AACC defeated No. 2 seed CCAC, 99-90, in the Region XX semifinals, and dealt top seed and 15th-ranked Prince George’s CC an 84-79 loss to claim its first Region XX championship since 2013. Not only will the Riverhawks head back to the District Tournament for the second-straight year, they will also face the Flyers for the second time in a row.
AACC freshman Michael Cantrell, the Region XX Tournament MVP, was named the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Division III Player of the Week. He scored 40 points to go with 19 rebounds, 11 steals, 10 assists and three blocks in the tournament.
Sophomore Davon Jones leads the team and ranks eighth in Region XX with 15.2 points per game. His 76.1 percent free throw percentage ranks him fourth in Region XX.
Freshman Jamar Young is the second-leading scorer on the team with 14.2 points per game.
Maryland football commit: The Maryland football program received a commitment for the Class of 2021 on Thursday afternoon in three-star tight end Leron Husbands.
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound prospect from Archbishop Carroll in Washington announced his decision on Twitter.
Husbands is the 40th-ranked tight end in his class and the seventh-ranked player in D.C. for the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He held offers from multiple schools, including Purdue, Indiana, West Virginia and Temple.
Husbands gives Maryland coach Mike Locksley nine commits from the Class of 2021. Maryland’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked ninth in the country and fourth in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa.