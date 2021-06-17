Anne Arundel products Kavi Caster, Cullen McAuliffe play prominent roles in Salisbury baseball’s NCAA title

A pair of Anne Arundel County products played prominent roles for Salisbury baseball during its magical run through the Division III NCAA tournament.
Kavi Caster was the starting left fielder while Cullen McAuliffe was the starting second baseman as the Sea Gulls blew the through tourney with a 9-0 record and captured their first national championship.
Caster was one of the Salisbury’s top offensive performers, ranking second with a .371 batting average and tying for the team lead with six home runs and 39 RBIs. The South River High graduate led the Sea Gulls with 21 stolen bases and 44 runs scored.
“Kavi hits for power and for average. We always feel something great is going to happen when he’s at the plate because he proved all season that he gets on base and makes things happen,” Salisbury coach Troy Brohawn said.
Caster did not see much playing time as a freshman during the 2020 season that was shortened by coronavirus. The Crofton resident was limited by a nagging knee injury and underwent surgery in June.
“Last year was difficult and definitely lit a fire in me to work harder in the offseason to make sure I was a piece worth playing,” Caster said.
Salisbury had an opening in the outfield after graduating a starter and Caster seized the job, initially batting at the bottom of the order. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore hit the ball so consistently he ultimately moved up to the No. 2 slot.
“Kavi is very mature for his age and really stepped up and developed into a tremendous asset for this team,” Brohawn said.
Brohawn also praised Caster’s defensive ability, noting he had the speed to chase down balls in the alley and a strong arm. With Justin Meekins graduating, Caster will likely switch to center field next season and has the range to play that vitally important position.
Caster’s speed became a weapon at the top of the lineup as his ability to steal bases set the tone for Salisbury’s small ball, station-to-station approach offensively.
“I feel like I change the game when I’m on base by creating havoc and causing catchers to throw the ball into the outfield,” he said.
Caster was forced to sit out a couple weeks due to contact tracing protocols. Scott Cameron played left field in his absence and proved a revelation in a regular role, batting .365 with seven doubles and 19 RBIs.
When Caster returned, he served as the designated hitter while nursing a groin injury before eventually returning to the outfield as Cameron became the DH.
“I wouldn’t wish anyone to miss time due to COVID issues, but it was kind of a blessing in disguise because we found another stick in the lineup that proved very important down the stretch,” Brohawn said. “What Cameron did offensively was second to none.”
Caster, a second team All-South Region selection by D3baseball.com, performed well in the Division III College World Series — going 9-for-22 with eight RBIs and four runs scored in five games and being named to the All-Tournament team.
“I wanted to show I wasn’t just a regular season type of player, that I could carry that success over into the playoffs,” said Caster, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the championship game against St. Thomas.
McAuliffe provided evidence of the quality depth the Salisbury baseball program has developed by stepping into the starting lineup midway through the season and performing at a high level. The Broadneck High graduate hit .333 with eight extra base hits, 20 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 27 games.
The Sea Gulls lost starting shortstop Jimmy Adkins to stress fracture in his back, forcing Brohawn to shift second baseman Stephen Rice to the most demanding infield position. McCauliffe battled Trent Saunders to replace Rice at second base and ultimately won the job.
“Cullen finally solidified himself at second base late in the season and just did an outstanding job,” Brohawn said. “I could not be prouder of that young man.”
McAuliffe was not recruited by Salisbury, which has made 21 straight appearances in the NCAA tournament. Doug Fleetwood led the Sea Gulls to 478 wins, 12 Capital Athletic Conference championships and four College World Series berths during a 14-year tenure as head coach.
“It takes a lot of nerve to come into this program, with all the tradition and success we’ve had, and think you can make it as a walk-on,” Brohawn said. “Cullen came to the walk-on tryout and the coaching staff liked his glove and that he had a little thump in his bat.
“I told him: ‘We’re going to ask you back to practice, but I can’t promise you’re going to last another week or another month or make the roster in the spring.’ I can’t say enough about Cullen because he never complained once, just busted his butt every day in practice like he was a starter.”
McAuliffe only played in 16 games through three seasons before finally breaking through as a senior. The Annapolis resident was sensational in the postseason, batting 9-for-17 with five RBIs and four runs scored in five games. He also was named to the Division III College World Series All-Tournament team.
“It’s just a testament to Cullen’s work ethic, attitude and character that he stuck it out and became a key contributor,” Brohawn said.
Brohawn, who served as Salisbury pitching coach under Fleetwood before becoming head coach at his alma mater Cambridge-South Dorchester for five years, succeeded his mentor. The former Major League Baseball pitcher now owns a 205-59-2 record with five conference championships and two College World Series appearances in eight seasons.
Brohawn played three seasons at Nebraska before being selected by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round of the MLB Amateur Draft. He played 11 seasons with three organizations, pitching in the World Series while with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is now one of two individuals to win an MLB World Series as a player and a Division III College World Series as a head coach.
Caster chose Salisbury baseball because of its reputation as one of the top programs in Division III but admits he did not envision winning the national championship so early in his career.
“It was quite crazy. This being my first season as a starter, to achieve the ultimate goal was definitely really special,” he said. “What’s really awesome is that we’re not losing too many pieces, so I expect us to be back there next year.”
Best of the best
Three of the major postseason award-winners in Division III men’s lacrosse hail from Anne Arundel.
York College senior Ryan Kennedy was co-winner of the William C. Stiles Memorial Award as Outstanding Defenseman of the Year. The Broadneck High graduate routinely shut down the opponent’s top attackman and also totaled 58 ground balls and a team-high 39 caused turnovers.
“Ryan Kennedy is one of the few defenders I’ve seen that can eliminate his man from the score sheet while still helping everyone else with their matchups,” York head coach Brandon Childs said. “Ryan was so instrumental in leading our defense this year. He can do just about everything an elite defender can do. Off the field, Ryan has a heart of gold and will make an incredible teacher and mentor in the classroom for years to come!”
Tyler Nation, another York College senior defender, was named Long Pole Midfielder of the Year after displaying tremendous versatility. The Southern High product was a force working the wing on faceoffs, gobbled up 48 ground balls and contributed 19 caused turnovers. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Dunkirk resident also totaled two goals and two assists.
“Tyler Nation is so much more than just a great lacrosse player. Tyler lives with a discipline and an intentionality that makes him an All-American in everything he does,” Childs said. “We are so fortunate to have had Tyler come through our program and he will leave us creating a new standard of what it means to be a Spartan.”
Meanwhile, Salisbury senior Brett Malamphy was recognized as the Faceoff Player of the Year. It was the second straight season the Crofton resident received the honor. The Spalding product captured 221 of 292 draws, or 75.7%. The 2019 Capital Athletic Conference Player of the Year also amassed 142 ground balls.
*** Dakota Kirsch-Downs enjoyed an outstanding career as a faceoff specialist for the Limestone men’s lacrosse team. The Arundel High graduate ranks fifth all-time with a .633 faceoff winning percentage and is one of only two players in program history to scoop more than 300 ground balls.
Kirsch-Downs was named All-Conference Carolinas three times, earning first time laurels in 2018 and second team distinction in 2019. The Odenton resident ranked seventh nationally with a .690 winning percentage as a junior.
Historic accomplishment
Kelsey Winters became the first sophomore in Christopher Newport history to earn All-American honors from the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association. The South River High graduate was recognized after ranking ninth in Division III with 47 assists and totaling 77 points.
Winters established a single-season school record by averaging 3.36 assists per game. She also scored 30 goals on the strength of 11 free position tallies. She earned Coast-to-Coast Conference Player of the Week honors twice during the 2021 campaign.
In just 21 career games, Winters already ranks 10th in program history with 70 assists. The Harwood resident was also named first team All-Region by IWLCA and third team All-American by USA Lacrosse.
Frostburg standouts
Frostburg State softball player Kat Treff was named second team All-Mountain East Conference. The senior outfielder out of Southern High ranked second on the squad with a batting average of .347 (43-for-124) and led the Bobcats with 25 runs scored.
The Harwood resident was a terror on the basepaths with 22 steals in 27 attempts. She had six extra-base hits and 14 RBIs.
Meanwhile, Frostburg women’s soccer player Toni Fiocco-Mizer was named to the All-Mountain East Conference Freshman team. The freshman forward from Severna Park High scored two goals and dished off three assists while starting seven of the nine games in which she played.