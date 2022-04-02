Bill Wagner’s college notebook: LJ Owens surpasses 1,000 career points, highlighting strong season for UMBC men’s basketball | COMMENTARY

LJ Owens played an important role in helping UMBC advance to the America East Conference championship game. The Severn School alumnus was the team’s third-leading scorer with 11.7 points per game and ranked third in steals (24) and fourth in assists (47).

Owens, who topped the Retrievers in 3-point shooting percentage, was named third team all-conference. The Annapolis native also earned a spot on the All-Academic team in recognition of posting a 3.37 grade point average as a media and communication studies major.

“This season went really well. It was my best season statistically and the team had success,” Owens said. “Everything just kind of came together and I consistently performed at a high level.”

The son of Gail Gaskins and Londell Owens Sr. was equally proud of the academic honor.

“That’s something that was instilled in me at a young age. As far back as elementary school, I couldn’t go out to play until I had done my homework,” said Owens, who credits Severn School for setting him up for success in college.

Owens, the two-time Capital Gazette Player of the Year at Severn, played in 31 games and averaged 24 minutes for William & Mary as a freshman. Following a coaching change, he transferred to UMBC and is satisfied with that decision.

“It’s felt like family at UMBC ever since I’ve been there. I’ve been one of the main players and leaders on the team the last two seasons,” he said. “I have no regrets whatsoever. It was great to come home and have my family come to all the home games.”

Owens surpassed 1,000 career points on Senior Day and did so in style. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers to reach the milestone and finished with a season-high 20 points. He remains the Anne Arundel County’s all-time leading scorer with 2,166 career points.

“Being able to score more than 1,000 points at this level is definitely a great accomplishment,” he said. “Scoring the ball has always been my best attribute. Early in my career, I wasn’t as aggressive about doing that as I probably should have been.”

With encouragement from the coaching staff, Owens forcefully decided to change his mindset this season.

“This season, I wanted to leave it all out on the court. I played the whole season like it was my last and tried to show the best version of myself as a basketball player. I was given the green light to look for my shot and I responded in a positive way.”

Londell Owens Sr. starred at Annapolis High and Kent State then later teamed with several siblings to help Spa Road capture multiple Annapolis Summer Basketball League championships.

“My family lineage with basketball is long and strong,” he said. “At first, my father and my uncles wouldn’t admit it, but now they know that I’m the best ballplayer among all the Owens.”

Owens recently announced he was entering the transfer portal and would explore options for using his final year of eligibility.

Loyola Maryland guard Cam Spencer has entered the transfer portal after being named first team All-Patriot League as a junior. (Stockton Photo, Inc./Stockton Photo, Inc.)

Spencer enters portal

Cam Spencer has also entered the transfer portal, announcing his intention to transfer from Loyola Maryland after being named first team All-Patriot League.

Spencer led the league in scoring (18.9 points) and steals (2.3), while ranking second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.44/1) and free throw shooting percentage (.858). The Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin grad was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District XIII second team.

“I’m a competitor and I want to challenge myself at the highest level I can,” Spencer said. “I had three great years at Loyola and am so thankful to all the people that have helped me here.”

Spencer, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is in the process of setting up campus visits and has been contacted by coaching staffs from Power Five conference schools since entering the portal.

“The Power Five is where my eyes are set and I’m pretty confident I can succeed at that level,” he said.

Towson basketball player Jason Gibson, a Severna Park native. (Courtesy Photo)

Gibson lifts Tigers

Jason Gibson was the third-leading scorer for the Towson men’s basketball team, averaging 9.6 points per game. The Severna Park resident was second on the squad in 3-pointers made (24) and assists (28).

Gibson drained eight shots from beyond the arc in scoring a career-high 26 points against Hofstra. The Sidwell Friends product scored 20 points or more three times this season. He was instrumental in helping the Tigers capture the Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship and earn a berth in the NIT.

“Jason’s contributions have been pivotal to our success. He’s a very talented shooter who also has great quarterbacking skills. He’s an excellent passer and takes care of the basketball,” Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “He’s very intelligent, a really good teammate and someone who does a lot of things to help you win games that don’t show up in the stat sheet.”

Skerry believes Gibson, who has gotten stronger and improved as a defender and rebounder since coming to Towson, can develop into an all-conference performer.

Albright men's basketball player Troy Smoot, a Glen Burnie graduate, played in 89 career games and amassed 611 points, 260 rebounds, 146 assists and 89 steals during his career. (David Morgan)

Smoot shines at Albright

Troy Smoot closed out a stellar career at Albright College by starting 16 of 18 games and ranking third on the team with 39 assists. The Glen Burnie High graduate, who averaged 8.2 points and 2.9 rebounds, was also among the team leaders in steals (17).

Smoot played in 89 career games and amassed 611 points, 260 rebounds, 146 assists and 89 steals.

“In my 33 years of coaching, few players have developed as much in their college years as Troy, who finished his time here as a complete basketball player,” Albright coach Rick Ferry said. “Troy defended the opposing team’s best player, handled the ball, had great shot selection and played every position except center. He is among the players I am most proud of their development.”