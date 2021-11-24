Arnold resident Roy Dunshee leads Washington College men’s soccer into Sweet 16 | College Notebook

Roy Dunshee came to Annapolis in 1994 as a restaurant owner. He could never have imagined at the time the dramatic change in career path that was to come.
Dunshee was once the owner of Acme Bar & Grill on Main Street in Annapolis. He bought the establishment formerly known as Pete’s Place, a popular bar and pool hall owned and operated by Pete and Helen Palaigos.
Dunshee played college soccer at South Carolina, where he earned a journalism degree. He wound up working as an attorney for five yeas after receiving a Juris Doctorate from the George Mason University School of Law.
In his early years as owner of Acme, Dunshee was still playing soccer in local adult leagues. He had a powerful passion for the sport and wanted to stay involved in a coaching capacity.
“I was in my mid 30s when I realized I could not play forever. I got the fever for coaching and realized I could make it a career if I could be successful,” Dunshee said.
Dunshee started his coaching career as an assistant at St. Mary’s under John Anderson. He and Myles Healy were later named co-head coaches after Anderson departed.
After five years at the Catholic school in downtown Annapolis, Dunshee was hired as head coach at Severna Park High. He led the Falcons to a 56-10-4 record and three region championships during a four-year tenure.
“Between high school coaching and a camp business, I found a way to make a living,” said Dunshee, a National Academy instructor for United Soccer Coaches. He’s also maintained a two-decade affiliation with Coerver Coaching, an international soccer skills teaching organization.
Dunshee sold Acme Bar & Grill in 2006 after 13 years of ownership and has never looked back. After steadily developing as a coach at the high school level, the Arnold resident received a big break when he was named head coach at Washington College.
Former athletic director Bryan Matthews took a chance on hiring Dunshee, who acknowledged he had a “strange resume” at the time. His only college coaching experience came in 2010 when he was hired as an interim assistant to oversee offseason training sessions at Northwestern University.
Dunshee credits former Northwestern head coach Tim Lenahan with encouraging him to pursue a college job and providing a strong recommendation. Lenahan, who won more than 300 games during lengthy head coaching career, is highly respected in the sport.
“Tim was instrumental in getting me hired at Washington College. He really advocated on my behalf,” Dunshee said.
Dunshee was named the 11th head coach in Washington College men’s soccer history in April 2012 and has steadily transformed a program that was at the bottom of the Division III rankings into a national contender.
The Shoremen took a dramatic leap forward this season by capturing the Centennial Conference championship for the first time. Senior Eric Gwadz had a goal and assist as Washington beat Gettysburg, 2-0, in the final Nov. 7.
That victory earned an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament and the Shoreman shocked the national by reaching the Sweet 16. Pasadena resident Greg Adams played a prominent role as Washington beat St. Lawrence, 2-0, in the opening round of the NCAA tournament then defeated Montclair State, 2-0, in the second round.
Adams, a Chesapeake High graduate, scored the clinching goal against St. Lawrence and the game-winning goal against Montclair State. The senior forward, who was a second team All-Centennial Conference selection, broke a scoreless tie in the 72nd minute with a cannon blast into the top corner of the net.
Washington saw its magical run come to a halt this past Saturday with a 2-1 overtime loss to top-seeded Tufts. The Shoremen finished with a 15-5-1 overall record, best in program history.
“It’s been an incredible season and all the credit goes to our players,” Dunshee said. “Our team stayed connected and cohesive during COVID and the hard work they put in paid major dividends.
“We actually got better during that down time because of the team leadership. When we came out of the pandemic, our boys were pretty sharp.”
Washington men’s soccer qualified for the Centennial Conference Tournament for the first time ever during the 2019 season. However, the Shoremen did not play an official games during the 2020-2021 school year.
“It had been two years since we had a proper season,” Dunshee said. “It was a difficult time, but our players remained motivated and worked tirelessly to stay fit, to stay connected and to grow.”
Washington College was nationally ranked two different times this season, another program first. Dunshee believes a challenging schedule that featured highly-ranked programs such as Franklin & Marshall, Muhlenberg and Swarthmore helped toughen up the Shoremen and prepare them to make the surprising postseason run.
Adams and Gwadz were joined by James Strine to form a high-scoring front line. Dunshee believes that “firepower up top” was crucial to the team’s success. Meanwhile, goalie Anthony Pinto posted four straight shutouts during the postseason thanks to a hard-nosed, physical defense led by all-conference picks Alex Coser and Del Jenkins.
Remarkably, Washington was picked to place eighth in the Centennial Conference during a preseason poll of coaches.
“A lot of people have doubted this team, which is understandable because we haven’t gotten national recognition as a program,” Dunshee said. “Our mantra throughout the postseason was ‘why not us?’ Our guys played with great confidence and just kept winning and winning.”
Dunshee said Adams, who was a three-time Capital Gazette All-County pick, was among a group of elite players who helped take Washington College men’s soccer to another level. The powerfully built 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward played in 68 games with 43 starts and totaled 56 career points.
Adams was outstanding as a senior with 10 goals and six assists to tie Strine for the team lead in scoring. Dunshee said Adams excels at pressing, the soccer equivalent of riding (lacrosse) or forechecking (hockey).
“Greg is a really athletic and industrious forward. He just works and works and works,” Dunshee said. “Greg defends better than any forward I’ve coached. He’s always hunting the ball and putting defenders under pressure, which has led to a lot of goals this season.”
A.J. Francis canned food drive
Kudos are in order for Severn native and former University of Maryland football player A.J. Francis, whose annual canned food drive was once again an enormous success.
Francis was joined by family and friends in helping collect canned good items at three Maryland athletic events this past weekend. Meade High football coach Mike Francis joined his son at Xfinity Center for the men’s and women’s basketball games on Friday night and Sunday afternoon.
Donations were also accepted outside the gates of Maryland Stadium before the football game against Michigan on Saturday. Mike Francis reports the weekend haul would fill at least a dozen grocery carts with non-perishable items that will be donated to local food banks and other deserving charities.
Francis played at Maryland from 2009 through 2012 and was an honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior. He spent six seasons in the NFL with six different organizations, including two on the active roster of the Washington Football Team.
Francis has been a professional wrestler since retiring from football and has been competing on the World Wrestling Entertainment circuit under the moniker “Top Dolla.” He has also starred in the A&E Network series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.”
Severn School scrimmage
Severn School provided a homecoming of sorts for a large contingent of alumni when it hosted the Navy versus Pennsylvania men’s lacrosse scrimmage earlier this month.
Between them, the Midshipmen and Quakers have 10 Severn School graduates on their respective rosters.
Navy leads the way with seven, including a pair of brothers in Jacob and Jon Jarosz along with Joel and John Mandish. Jacob Darrow, Henry Rentz and Charles Marculewicz are the other Admirals playing for the Midshipmen.
Penn has Ben Bedard, Dylan Gergar and Owen Cauley on its roster.
Originally, the scrimmage was scheduled to be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. However, Severn School athletic director Julian Domenech, whose son is a manager with the Penn men’s lacrosse program, contacted Navy coach Joe Amplo to ask if Severn School could host.
“I thought a fall scrimmage would be a little more exciting in a smaller venue and I thought it would be great for the community and great for Severn School,” Amplo said. “We mostly did it for all the players who were Severn School graduates.”
Amplo said there were approximately 1,000 spectators at Charles Lynch Field for the Nov. 13 contest. Severn School also hosted a Navy women’s lacrosse scrimmage against North Carolina.