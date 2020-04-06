Randolph-Macon basketball standout Buzz Anthony repeats as All-American

Buzz Anthony enjoyed a sensational sophomore season for the Randolph-Macon men’s basketball program, being named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a second team Division III All-American.
It would have been easy for the Archbishop Spalding product to act as though he had arrived.
That was never going to happen. Anthony just isn’t built that way.
“Buzz makes it really easy on a coach because he has an incredible internal drive,” Randolph-Macon head coach Josh Merkel said. “Buzz does not need extra motivation from the coaching staff. He is a self-made player who is always looking for ways to improve.”
Anthony and Merkel talked about specific goals going into the last off-season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder wanted to improve his left hand and become more adept at shooting off the dribble among other things.
“Buzz is an extremely hard worker with a great level of discipline and focus,” Merkel said. “He was very specific with his approach to strengthening his few weaknesses.”
Anthony came back to the Ashland, Virginia campus a better player and put together another outstanding season, repeating as ODAC Player of the Year and second team All-American. The Arnold native led Randolph-Macon and the conference in scoring with 15.5 points per game while displaying versatility by excelling in other areas of the game.
Anthony also topped the ODAC and ranked 14th nationally in both assists (152) and steals (57). He finished fourth in Division III with a .912 free throw shooting percentage and was also 14th in assist-to-turnover ratio.
For good measure, Anthony ranked second on the squad in rebounding (5.8 average) despite being a 5-foot-11 combination guard.
“Buzz is such a complete player and can do it all. He’ll grab a rebound on the defensive end and push the ball up-court to start a fast-break or initiate the offense,” Merkel said. “In half-court situations, we like having Buzz off the ball because he’s such a great scorer. He can shoot the three, get into the lane for pull-up jumpers or take the ball to the basket.”
Anthony boasts an explosive initial burst and opponents have trouble preventing him from going right despite overplaying that side defensively. Merkel described the former All-Baltimore Catholic League selection as a “180-degree shooter” in reference to the combined total of his field goal, 3-point field goal and free throw percentages.
As a junior, Anthony shot 52.8 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from 3-point range and 84.2 percent from the foul line for a total of 180.4. He dripped just slight this season to a 178 total after going 47 percent from the field, 39 percent from beyond the arc and 92 percent from the charity stripe.
Anthony spent the summer working college camps, basically living out of his car and driving from school to school. He did the Randolph-Macon, Navy, Richmond and Virginia camps among others while also performing instruction for a program called “Point Guard College.”
“I think my biggest area of growth las offseason was mental. I watched film religiously and working camps nonstop made me a smarter player. Being around the game all day and listening to really good coaches teach, you pick up a lot of things.”
Merkel also challenged Anthony to become more of a leader this past season since Randolph-Macon graduated four dynamic seniors in 2019.
“That is something I really took to heart and I really made a point of stepping up leadership-wise this season,’ he said. “I’m very blessed and thankful that Coach Merkel and all the teammates I’ve had here have helped me grow as a player and a person.”
Two summers ago, Anthony joined forces with a pair of longtime friends to compete in the Gus Macker Three-on-Three Tournament. Anthony, Annapolis resident Nate Eberle and Davidsonville native Patrick Spencer displayed tremendous teamwork in capturing the championship.
Eberle starred at Annapolis Area Christian School and enjoyed a strong career at Messiah College. Spencer became the best player in college lacrosse at Loyola-Maryland then transitioned back to basketball for the first time since his days at Boys’ Latin School and had a solid season as the starting point guard for Northwestern as a graduate student.
Anthony, Eberle and Spencer previously played together as members of the Stanton Center squad in the Annapolis Summer League.
Last summer, Anthony returned to the Gus Macker Three-on-Three Tournament and lost in the championship game while playing with Randolph-Macon teammates David Funderburg and Ian Robertson.
Anthony was selected second team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and D3Hoops.com after leading Randolph-Macon to a 28-2 overall record and 15-1 mark in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Yellow Jackets captured the ODAC Tournament title to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
Randolph-Macon was slated to host Yeshiva on March 13 for a berth in the Elite Eight when the NCAA canceled the remainder of the college basketball campaign. While disappointed to not get an opportunity to pursue a possible national championship, Anthony was pleased to have played at a high level despite increased defensive attention.
“My whole basketball career I’ve been the short, not very athletic, white kid. It was the typical underdog story and I have always played with a chip on my shoulder,” Anthony acknowledged. “Suddenly, I had to learn how to handle success. Going into this season was situation I’ve never faced in my career. I had a target on my back and had to live up to expectations.”
Anthony enters this offseason with even more motivation as he must now prove worthy of being chosen first team All-American.
“Obviously, I’m biased but there’s no question in my mind that Buzz is one of five best players in Division III,” Merkel said. “To be honest, I thought second team was kind of a slight. I talked to Buzz about it and he said ‘Coach, I’ll never complain about being second team but competitor in me wants first team.’ I feel very fortunate to coach a kid with that type of attitude and makeup.”
Anthony hopes to play professional overseas after graduation from Randolph-Macon and has a long-term goal of getting into the coaching profession.
“Buzz boasts a really high basketball IQ. He knows and understands the game,” Merkel said. “There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll make a great head coach someday.”
***
Senior Anne Hayburn and sophomore Jimmy Hayburn, Bowie residents who are both St. Mary’s High graduates, were among five Loyola Maryland swimmers to earn Academic All-Patriot League honors this past winter.
Anne Hayburn, an accounting major, has maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average through seven collegiate semesters. She swam on a pair of top eight relays for the Greyhounds at this year’s Patriot League championships, contributing to the 200 freestyle (sixth) and 400 freestyle (eighth).
Her younger brother, Jimmy Hayburn, also boasts a 4.0 GPA through three semesters while majoring in business administration. He became the second male swimmer in Loyola history to claim a Patriot League championship after winning the 50 freestyle in a school-record time of 19.99.
Hayburn also set a new program-best time while taking fourth in the 100 free (44.42 in the prelims) and was part of four record-breaking relay teams — 200 medley (third), 400 medley (third), 200 free (third) and 400 free (fifth). He earned first team All-Patriot League laurels.
***
Monmouth senior standout Khalid Slocum was named Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week on Jan. 21 after putting forth a powerful performance in his hometown.
Slocum returned to Annapolis to compete in the Wesley Brown Invitational on the campus of the Naval Academy and put on a show. The speedster won the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.8 seconds and also took first in the 200-meter dash in 21.74 seconds.
Slocum, who had previously qualified for IC4A/ECAC championships in the 200, did so in the 60 and long jump as well. The Annapolis High graduate showed he’s not just a sprinter by winning the long jump with a leap of 24-feet, 7-inches.
It marked the second MAAC Indoor Athlete of the Week honor for the powerfully built 6-foot, 175-pounder, whose father Gene Slocum was the starting point guard for the Annapolis High basketball team that captured the Class AA state championship in 1990.
***
To describe the college lacrosse season as abbreviated would be an understatement. Most teams played seven games or less before the NCAA canceled spring sports because of the coronavirus crisis.
Inside Lacrosse has nonetheless released All-American lists.
Several Anne Arundel County natives were recognized as Division I women’s All-Americans with Duke sophomore Maddie Jenner earning first team honors and Florida redshirt junior Brianna Harris garnering third team laurels. Maryland senior Brindi Griffin and Penn State sophomore Taylor Suplee were honorable mention picks.
Jenner, an Annapolis resident who prepped at McDonogh, amassed 96 draw controls through nine contests — ranking second nationally with an average of 10.67 per game. She was on pace to challenge older sister Olivia Jenner for the Duke single-season record of 150 draw controls.
Harris led Florida in points (42) and assists (15) through eight games. The Broadneck High graduate scored a career-high five goals three times this season (against Colorado, High Point and Navy) while becoming the 18th player in program history to record 100 career points.
Suplee, who graduated from Southern after previously playing at St. Mary’s, led the Big Ten Conference with a .531 save percentage. She stopped 10 shots or more in six of seven games, including a career-high 20 to anchor a 19-9 victory over Cornell.
Griffin led Maryland with 15 goals through six games with eight coming in wins over Navy and Hofstra to close out the truncated campaign. The Edgewater resident, who played scholastically at McDonogh, has amassed 151 career points on 97 goals and 56 assists.
On the men’s side, Anne Arundel had a third team Inside Lacrosse Division I All-American in Georgetown senior attackman Jake Carraway and a first team Division III All-American in Salisbury senior faceoff specialist Brett Malamphy.
Carraway led undefeated Georgetown (6-0) in scoring with 34 goals on 23 goals and 11 assists. The St. Mary’s High graduate was the Big East Conference Attackman of the Week for three straight reporting periods and was also named to the final Tewaaraton Award Watch List.
Carraway is tied for second in Georgetown history with 144 career goals and stands third with 214 career points.
Malamphy enjoyed another sensational season at the faceoff stripe, capturing 96 of 125 attempts for a sizzling .768 winning percentage. The Crofton resident, who prepped at DeMatha and began his collegiate career at UMBC, has piled up 594 career faceoff wins.
McDaniel senior attackman Jackson Reilly (Southern) and Coast Guard senior midfielder Riley McNulty (Broadneck) were honorable mention All-Americans at the Division III level. Reilly led the Green Terror with 21 points on 11 goals and 10 assists, while McNulty totaled 10 points and 15 ground balls for the Bears.
***
