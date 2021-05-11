Christos FC comes up short in Werner Fricker Cup quarterfinals

Danny Baxter (York College) and Ben Bender (Maryland) scored goals but it wasn’t enough as Christos FC fell to Clifton FC from New Jersey, 3-2, in the Region 1 Werner Fricker Cup quarterfinals over the weekend.
Jamie Merriam (West Virginia) contributed an assist, while goalie Jack Boyle (Broadneck) made six saves in the loss.
It was the second straight tough defeat for the adult men’s soccer club sponsored by the Linthicum-Ferndale liquor store of the same name. Christos traveled to Warminster, Pennsylvania, the weekend before and was beaten 1-0 by Vereinigung Erzgebirge Sports Club in the Region 1 Amateur Cup quarterfinals.
The Christos Over-30 side plays Ironbound of New Jersey in the Region 1 semifinals of the Gerhard Mengel Cup Sunday at 3 p.m. at Cedar Lane Park in Columbia.