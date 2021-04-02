Christos FC reaches championship game of Rowland Cup

Former UMBC standout Malcolm Harris scored the game-winning goal as Christos Football Club captured a hard-fought battle with Yinz United, 3-2, in the semifinals of the Rowland Cup on March 24.
Keegan Kelly (Maryland) and Kyle Saunderson (UMBC) scored the other goals for Christos, which advances to the championship game against Columbia FC on April 11 at 7 p.m. at Marriotts Ridge High. Danny Baxter (York College) and Alex Lee (Maryland) both contributed assists in the narrow win.
Goalie Phil Saunders (UMBC) made three saves, while Broadneck High product Jacob Boyle (Limestone) notched one to preserve the one-goal victory.
The Rowland Cup is Maryland’s oldest cup competition, dating back to 1914. It is the state’s open championship with the winner advancing to the USASA Region I qualifiers for the Werner Fricker Cup.
Kelly scored the game-winning goal as Christos came out victorious, 2-1, in an equally tough match with Steel Pulse in the semifinals of the Stewart Cup on Sunday. Ben Stitz scored the tying goal after Christos fell behind early.
Brian Graham assisted on the Stitz score, while Boyle made five saves to prevent Steele Pulse from retying the game. Christos will meet Baltimore-based All-Stars United in the Stewart Cup final on April 25 at 5 p.m. at Marriotts Ridge High.
The Stewart Cup is Maryland’s second oldest cup competition, dating back to 1932. It is state’s amateur championship with the winner moving on to the USASA Region I qualifiers for the United States Amateur Cup national championship.