Christos FC women’s team makes successful USL W debut

Former McDonogh High and Loyola Maryland standout Baylee DeSmit led the way as the Christos FC women’s team made its USL W debut by winning two games last week.

DeSmit amassed four goals and an assist as Christos shut out Patuxent FA of Southern Maryland, 6-0, in the season opener then edged Eagle FC from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, 3-2. Both games were played before strong home crowds at the Moose Athletic Center in Glen Burnie.

Former Vanderbilt player Rachel Deresky totaled two goals and two assists in the two wins by Christos, which plays at McLean Soccer on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Christos men’s USL entry won a game and tied another last week behind the scoring of Albi Ndrenika and Ben Stitz.

Ndrenika, who played at Maryland, scored two goals and assisted another to spark a 3-2 victory over Northern Virginia FC and help forge a 3-3 tie versus Lionsbridge FC of Newport News, Virginia. Stitz (Archbishop Curley, Pennsylvania) had a goal and three assists in the two contests.

Christos plays this Saturday against Northern Virginia FC in Leesburg.

USL League Two is the leader in pre-professional soccer in North America. With ownership of teams coming from the likes of MLS and USL franchises as well as leading business and sports individuals, League Two serves as the leading development platform for the game both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, the USL W League serves as the nation’s premier pre-professional development path for the next generation of women’s talent both on and off the field, bridging the gap between college and professional soccer. With 44 teams across 20 states in its inaugural season, the USL W League will bring elite women’s soccer to communities across the United States, while creating more opportunities in the women’s game.