Graham goal keeps Christos unbeaten in MMSL play

After taking a week off due to coronavirus-related travel mandates, Christos FC returned to action this past weekend.
Former UNC-Greensboro standout Brian Graham scored the lone goal to lift Christos past La Dolce Vita, 1-0, in a Maryland Major Soccer League contest. Alex Lee (Maryland) assisted the game-winner as Christos improved to 7-0-1 in the MMSL. Goalkeeper Chase Vosvick (Loyola) posted the shut out due largely to strong play from the defense.
Christos FC, sponsored by the Linthicum-Ferndale liquor store of the same name, plays AFC Dobes Monday on Banner Field at Latrobe Park.