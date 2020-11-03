Christos FC stays on top of Maryland Major Soccer League standings

Former Maryland standout Cody Albrecht scored early to provide the spark and Christos Football Club never looked back in beating Steel Pulse, 3-0, to stay top of the Maryland Major Soccer League standings.
Alex Lee (Maryland) took a a great pass from Joseph Sefoi (Lincoln Memorial University) and sent a screamer into the upper half to double the lead by halftime. Khalid Balogun (St. Marys) added the final goal of an assist from Jacob Bender (Messiah) as Christos improved to 5-0-1.
Phil Saunders (UMBC) and Dan McCleary (Stevenson) both made a couple saves as Christos posted the shutout.
Christos will travel to New Jersey to face the Jackson Lions in Northeast Soccer League play Saturday night (6 p.m.), looking to stay undefeated and in first place. The Linthicum-Ferndale club will host Columbia FC in MMSL play Sunday (3 p.m.) on Banner Field at Latrobe Park.
To stay updated with Christos FC info, follow on social media and their website www.christosfc.org