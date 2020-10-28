xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Khalid Balogun leads Christos FC to defeat of professional side

Capital Gazette
Oct 28, 2020 11:55 AM

It was another weekend sweep for the Christos Football Club, which won a friendly match Saturday then remained unbeaten in the Maryland Major Soccer League Sunday.

Khalid Balogun (St Mary’s College) had a goal and an assist as Christos defeated the Philadelphia Union II, 3-1 at the Power Training Complex. Malcolm Harris (UMBC) and Joant Granados (Bowie High) also scored goals.

Morgan Lussi and Kelan Swales, both of whom played at Loyola-Maryland, contributed assists. Chase Vosvick, another Loyola-Maryland product, was superb in goal with five saves and just one goal allowed to a professional side.

Matt Sawaged (Rutgers) had a goal and an assist to Christos in a convincing 5-1 victory over MD Inter. Khalid Balogun, Michael Scott (UMBC), Tolu Iluyomade (Lycoming) and Malcolm Harris (UMBC) all scored goals as the Linthicum-Ferndale based club remained atop the MMSL standings at 4-0-1.
Jacob Bender (Messiah) and Matt Ledder (Georgetown) added an assist apiece. Dan McCleary (Stevenson) only gave up a goal off a penalty shot and recorded five saves.

Christos has no games scheduled for this weekend, although that could change. Check out the team website (www.christosfc.org) or social media pages for updates.

