Christos FC secures two more victories in MSSL action

By Staff Report
Capital Gazette
Oct 27, 2021 11:30 AM

Former UMBC standout Nick Gumbs scored two goals to lead Christos FC past the Maryland Bobcats, 3-1, in Maryland Super Soccer League action this past Sunday.

Jamie Merriam (West Virginia) had a big game with a goal and an assist for Christos, which improved to 6-0-1. McKenzie Ali (Catonsville High) and Brady O’Connor (Calvert Hall) both contributed an assist, while goalkeeper. Jake Boyle (Broadneck High, Limestone College) recorded five saves.

Ali, Jordan Travers (Mount St. Mary’s), Cesar Ramos (Loyola-Maryland) and James Gielen (UMBC) scored the goals as Christos defeated FC 4188, 4-1, the previous Sunday.

Demetrius Shepard-Lewis (Lafayette) and Jacob Bender (Messiah) added assists with Boyle stopping four shots.

Christos, sponsored by the Ferndale liquor store of the same name, takes on Steel Pulse this Sunday (4 p.m.) at Milford Mill Academy.

