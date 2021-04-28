xml:space="preserve">
Jacob Bender leads way as Christos FC captures Stewart Cup

By
Capital Gazette
Apr 28, 2021 11:34 AM
Members of the Christos FC club team that captured the Stewart Cup championship pose with the trophy.
Former Messiah College standout Jacob Bender scored two goals and assisted as Christos FC shut out All Stars United, 4-0, in the finals of the Stewart Cup competition.

Demetrius Shepard-Lewis (Lafayette) and Taofik Lucas-Walker scored one goal apiece for Christos, which advances to the U.S. Adult Soccer Association Region I qualifiers. The Stewart Cup is Maryland’s second oldest cup competition, dating back to 1932. It is part of the U.S. Amateur Cup National Championship series.

Keegan Kelly (Maryland) contributed two assists to the impressive victory. Matt Ledder (Georgetown) also had an assist for Christos, which captured three of the four state championships this season. Former Baltimore Blast goalie Mike Zierhoffer (Clemson) recorded four saves while Broadneck High product Jack Boyle (Limestone) notched one as they combined for the shutout.

Christos will meet VE Club on Sunday in the Amateur Cup quarterfinals and an opponent still to be determined in the Region I Werner Fricker Cup quarterfinals on May 9.

Meanwhile, the Christos Over-30 squad traveled up to Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania and posted a Region 1 Gerhard Mengel Cup victory over Phoenix Sports Club, 4-3 in overtime.

