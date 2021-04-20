Jacob Bender goal lifts Christos in first round of Werner Fricker Cup

Former Messiah College standout Jacob Bender scored the lone goal as Christos Football Club traveled to Warminster, Pennsylvania, and defeated VE Club, 1-0, in the first round of the Region I Werner Fricker Cup.
Jamie Merriam (West Virginia) delivered a superb pass to Bender and was credited with the game-winning assists. Goalie Mike Zierhoffer (Clemson) recorded five saves to earn the shutout.
Christos lost to Columbia FC on penalty kicks in the Rowland Cup championship game on April 11. Merriam scored in the first half to give Christos an early lead, but Columbia tied the score in the second half to force penalty kicks.
The Rowland Cup is Maryland’s open championship and oldest cup competition, dating back to 1914. Columbia FC advances to the USASA Region I qualifiers for the Werner Fricker Cup.
Next up for Christos is the Stewart Cup championship game on Sunday versus All Star United at Western Regional Park.
The Stewart Cup is Maryland’s amateur championship and second-oldest cup competition, dating back to 1932. Winner advances to the USASA Region I qualifiers for the United States Amateur Cup National Championship.
Christos, sponsored by the Linthicum-Ferndale liquor store of the same name, also fields 40-and-over and 30-and-over squads.
Christos captured the Maryland State Cup in the 40-over division by beating the Baltimore Kickers, 4-2. That team also won its opening game of Region 1 play by beating VE Club, 2-0. Christos advances to the quarterfinals against Jaguars FC of New Jersey on May 2 at Western Regional Park.
Latest Sports
Meanwhile, Christos also claimed the Maryland State Cup in the Over-30 category by beating Fighting Bobs/Yinz, 4-0. This marks the eighth time Christos has lifted the 0ver-30 Cup.