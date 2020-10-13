Brian Graham leads Christos FC to 5-0 rout

Former UNC-Greensboro standout Brian Graham scored two goals and assisted another to lead Christos FC in a 5-0 rout of the Baltimore Kickers Sunday night.
Kelan Swales (Loyola-Maryland), Cody Albrecht (Maryland) and Evan Doten (River Hill High) scored the other goals for Christos, which improved to 2-0-1 in the Maryland Major League.
Kaoru Forbess (Maryland), Alex Lee (Maryland), Yaw Amankwa (Ohio State) and Jonah Romero (Guam National Team) contributed assists. Goalkeeper Dan McCleary(Stevenson) was outstanding on this rainy night, recording three saves to post the shutout.
Christos, a football club based in the Linthicum-Ferndale area of Anne Arundel County, will meet Motown from New Jersey in NESL play this Sunday (7 p.m.) at River Hill High.
That’ll be followed up with a game Sunday in Maryland Major Soccer league play vs All Stars United, 1:40 at Hammond High School.