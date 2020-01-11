Scores of anglers and charter boat captains turned out in Annapolis Thursday to hear the Maryland Department of Natural Resources plan to cut striped bass catch by at least 18 percent in the 2020 season.
DNR officials presented four options for its spring season — known as the Conservation Equivalency — that have been submitted to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission for review. All options call for allowing sport anglers to keep two rockfish at a minimum of 19 inches.
The popular spring trophy season would be pushed back to May 1 instead of the third Saturday in April as it has been in recent years.
The state could choose to implement Addendum VI, the preferred option for the Chesapeake selected by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission at its October meeting. That calls for one rockfish at an 18-inch minimum size, though it was not clearly identified as an option in DNR’s presentation.
A reduction in the catch is necessary because the 2018 benchmark stock assessment, conducted by the commission, demonstrated that the Atlantic population of this popular game fish is being overfished and fishing pressure is increasing. Coastal states from Maine to North Carolina must reduce their catch by at least 18 percent.
Participants said no economic impact study has been done to assess what affects the proposed regulatory action may have on Maryland’s recreational fishery, which contributes $802 million and more than 10,000 jobs a year to the state economy, according to 2016 figures.
Capt. Charlie Sisson, a longtime charter boat captain who runs parties out of Tracy’s Landing, said limiting catch to one rockfish per day and cutting the spring trophy season in half by two weeks will have a significant impact on his business, a sentiment echoed by nearly all of the other charter skippers in the room.
Grave concerns about the health of the striped bass stock prompted Virginia to take action. Regulators there eliminated their state’s spring trophy season and significantly curtailed its fall fishery by capping sizes. Other coastal states have also taken steps to lower their harvest.
Fishery managers say the best available science indicates too many large breeders are being removed from the coastal stock. The vast majority of stripers spawn in Chesapeake Bay, which serves as a nursery for young rockfish ages 3 and younger.
Another top priority is reducing the number of bay rockfish that die after being caught and returned to the water, commonly called dead discards. Rules implemented two years ago require all Maryland anglers to use circle hooks to help reduce mortality.
Of the more than four dozen charter boat captains present at last night’s meeting, all voiced support for Option 4. The public comment period for the spring proposed regulations closes on Jan. 21. A summary of the proposals is available at maryland.gov/fisheries.
The next steps include reviews by both the commission’s Technical and Law Enforcement committees, and according to DNR, the fisheries commission Striped Bass Management Board will then consider that feedback from those committees.
Finally, the full commission will vote on whether to give final approval to the state’s spring plans at its February meeting. The DNR will submit a separate package of proposed regulatory changes for the summer and winter 2020 season, with a public comment period to follow.
DNR officials emphasized repeatedly Thursday that the exact number of days in any closure, as well as other related reductions, are subject to change as they continue to undergo review.
Most of last night’s discussion focused on three topics: the economic impact of cutting days in the summer; reducing dead discards, and better data collection from anglers.
Allison Colden, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Maryland fisheries scientist, asked the DNR to ensure their entire regulatory package takes into account the “big picture” as it relates to striper management. Others implored the DNR to be more transparent when bringing to the public its proposals.
Everyone in attendance agreed reversing the dead discard trend must be a top priority. According to the DNR and at the fisheries commission, a large percentage of the coast-wide striper mortality occurs when recreational anglers return stripers to the water.
Studies indicate that the most lethal time is in the height of summer when bay water temperatures are at their peak. July is typically the hottest month on average. Opinions differed as to the best way to do this, however. Catch-and-release is popular among recreational anglers, and DNR studies show striper mortality after release is very low during cold weather months.
Addressing the crowd, Phil Langley, a charter captain from Southern Maryland who sits on the fisheries commission, said despite the varying opinions in the room, everyone wants to see the striper fishery rebound.
David Sikorski, Executive Director of the Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland, also implored the DNR to take immediate and necessary steps to collect better information from sport fishermen.
"We deserve better,” he said.
Chris Dollar writes a weekly outdoors column for The Capital. To send him items for the events calendar or a picture of a big fish, contact him at cdollar@cdollaroutdoors@.com