Chris Dollar: Poor reproduction among the iconic osprey is latest Chesapeake Bay concern | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

If the Chesapeake Bay’s health challenges aren’t stiff enough, we now have another problem to deal with: Poor reproductive performance of the iconic osprey.

Researchers at the College of William and Mary’s Center for Conservation Biology documented during the 2023 nesting season the highest rate of osprey nest failure ever recorded within lower Chesapeake Bay.

Only 17 of 167 nests monitored this spring in Mobjack Bay produced any young, resulting in a reproductive rate of 0.13 young per pair. This shockingly low production is below what was recorded during the height of the DDT era decades ago.

Researchers say that osprey pairs should produce 1.15 young for the population to sustain the population.

“Within Mobjack Bay young osprey are starving in nests because the decades-long overharvest of menhaden has caused local depletion,” said Dr. Bryan Watts, Director of the Center for Conservation Biology. “Although osprey do feed on other fish species within the lower Chesapeake Bay none of these species offer comparable nutrient content.”

In a July 5 blog post, Dr. Watts noted that the underlying cause of reproductive failure in Mobjack Bay has shifted from the DDT era to the present. In 1972, the hatching rate of eggs was 36.5 percent. Gains in productivity from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s was driven by an improvement in hatching rate as the population recovered from DDT.

By the late 1980s, the hatching rate was above 90 % and in 2006 the hatching rate was nearly 95 %. Declines in productivity after 1985 have been driven by the starvation of young in nests after hatching, Watts wrote.

“The current fish availability is not high enough to allow osprey to reproduce sustainably…Their young are starving in the nest — most within the first week after hatching,” Watts said.

What’s not a shocker is why. It’s highly likely that the localized depletion harming ospreys is being driven by Omega Protein, the last remaining industrial harvester. Virginia remains the only state on the entire East Coast that still permits this factory style reduction fishery.

Yes, that’s the very same foreign owned company responsible for last summer’s net spills that littered popular Eastern Shore beaches, wasted thousands of ecologically valuable menhaden, and killed at least 12,000 pounds of red drum, most of which were breeders ranging from 30- to 50-pounds.

Captain Mike Ostrander, owner and operator of a company that runs fishing charters and ecotours on the James River, wrote a letter that was sent to state and federal fisheries managers.

“The resurgence of ospreys over the past several decades from near extinction caused by DDT is one of America’s great wildlife success stories,” wrote Ostrander, who runs Richmond-based Discover the James.

“But researchers have found evidence that ospreys in the lower Chesapeake Bay are in trouble again, this time as a result of inadequate supply of menhaden, a crucial forage fish. These majestic birds need our help.”

