Chris Dollar: Pondering the apparently diminished stock of yellow perch | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

I hadn’t intended to ponder the current status of yellow perch this week. Rather, I was quite content to carve out time to go try and catch a few. So let’s do both.

A note from a very observant follower of neds brought to my attention that the commercial total allowable catch was reduced this year and, 10 weeks into the season, watermen report that they’re not catching many.

Advertisement

My attentive friend also posited that the lack of catching could be due to environmental conditions such as water temperature. Or perhaps there is a diminished stock, which has convinced commercial fishermen it isn’t economically worth it to set their nets.

All plausible explanations, and it’s likely each is a contributing factor. The follow-up question is how does it all break down?

Advertisement

This is also about the time of year when the Department of Natural Resources biologists set their fyke nets to survey the population of both white and yellow perch. (I’ve been on a few of these over the years, and man is it a piscatorial show).

The Choptank River continues to be a prime yellow perch spawning tributary, which is one site where state biologists conduct their work. Perhaps time on the water will shed some light on the current status of the yellow perch stock.

I won’t be surprised if this popular Chesapeake Bay panfish is experiencing a downturn in population. From the sport angler’s perspective, I’ve heard the fish remain scattered — not surprising given how warm the weather has been. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

There are lots of ways to hook a ned, but the minnows or grass shrimp on a jig head are tried and true. Eastern Shore historically fishes better than the western tributaries. Upper Pocomoke River, Tuckahoe, and Choptank have been reliable.

Consider releasing the largest yellows and keeping on your creel a few eating-sized ones instead.

Saltwater Fishing Expo

Geologically speaking, 28 years is a nanosecond. However, to host a fishing event for that long, and to do it well, that’s laudable.

On Feb. 25, the local fishing club Annapolis Anglers will once again host its winter event: “The Saltwater Fishing Expo.” Recognized as one of Maryland’s most popular winter fishing shows, it brings together some of the best local tackle dealers, guides and charter captains as well as the popular seminar series.

“This is a great learning opportunity,” Annapolis Anglers president Kevin McMenamin of the Saltwater Expo. “The majority of tackle available is new and reflects innovations that focus on our local waters. There will be numerous professional charter captains and guides to answer questions, provide advice or book a trip for the upcoming season.”

Advertisement

An admission fee of $5 (youth 14 and under are free) includes four informative seminars from local expert anglers and professional skippers. Don’t worry too much about the weather. It’s held entirely indoors at the Annapolis Elks Lodge in Edgewater with free parking.

Also, there will be food and drinks for sale, including pit beef, oysters and full bar service. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the show runs until 3 p.m. More details at annapolisanglersclub.com.

I’m looking forward to once again being part of the panel discussion. I don’t (yet!) consider myself old, but I sure ain’t young. In fact, none of us on the panel would be mistaken for a spring chicken.

Much has changed in the world of sport angling in the 30-plus years I’ve been involved, particularly in the past decade. Which is why I encourage younger anglers and those folks new to the sport to come out and pepper us with questions. See you there.

Speaker lineup

8:30 a.m. Eric Packard: Fishing for Pickerel and Snakeheads

Advertisement

10 a.m. Scott Lenox: Fishing the Back Bays of Ocean City

11:30 a.m. Captain Doug Collison: Live Lining for Striped Bass

1:30 p.m. Light Tackle Panel Discussion: Spring Fishing Opportunities

Panelists: Capt. Chris Dollar, Shawn Kimbro, Lenny Rudow, Capt. Richie Gaines

Calendar

Through Feb. 28: CCA Maryland Pickerel Championship, a catch-photo-release tournament using the iAngler Tournament smartphone app. Register at ccamd.org.

Feb. 25: Saltwater Fishing Expo, hosted by the Annapolis Anglers club. Doors open 8 a.m., runs to 3 p.m. Tackle dealers, guides and seminars. Annapolis Elks Club, Solomons Island Road, Edgewater.

Advertisement

Feb. 28: Anglers’ Night at Boatyard Bar & Grill. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Connect with fellow anglers. All are welcome. 400 4th Street, Annapolis.

March 18: Fly Fishing and Collectible Show. West Village Commons, Towson Maryland.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.