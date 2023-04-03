Chris Dollar: Hours of scouting key to success when hunting wild turkey | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Baltimore's Drew Sikorski is shown with a spring gobbler. Maryland’s spring turkey season opens April 18, with a special youth hunt taking place on April 15. According to the National Wild Turkey Federation, more than two million hunters will take to the woods in pursuit of these elusive fowl. (David Sikorski)

Is it bad form to jokingly cuss a friend who shared his glorious plans for hunting the opening week of Maryland’s spring turkey season? Probably, but that didn’t stop me from muttering insults under my breath. Envy is a deplorable trait.

Maryland’s spring turkey season opens April 18 and runs through May 23 with a special youth hunt taking place on April 15. According to the National Wild Turkey Federation, more than two million hunters will take to the woods in pursuit of these elusive fowl.

My plan is to get afield at least once during the season’s first two weeks. What do they say about best laid plans?

Never could I, or should I, ever be considered a seasoned turkey hunter. I came to the game late in life, and I go when I can, which is far too infrequently. And when I do get out, it’s usually on public lands that have been well trampled.

Work and family obligations and the occasional shad and striper fishing forays chew up most of my time, so turkey scouting gets short shrift.

Expert turkey hunters spend scores of hours scouting, and a friend who scores routinely scolds me that my lack of success is predictable given my level of commitment. If I ever hope to bag a spring gobbler, I know I have to up my game — big time.

Even so, there’s something ethereal about hearing guttural clucks waft across a meadow or careening through the woods as dawn’s half-light frames the tree line in shadowy and ominous relief. My heart races faster when I hear them stir, ears perk up, eyes keenly peer out into the void.

Of all the interesting things about these birds, it is their language that intrigues me the most. Birds are typically more active early in the morning and resident flocks congregate in farm fields when the weather breaks, allowing you to eavesdrop on their conversation.

Exceptional turkey hunters say the best way to decode the gobbler language is through many hours of quiet observation. Again, not me, but I do hold out hope that it could be some day. Talking fluent (or in my case I’ll settle for passable turkey) means deciphering roost clucks, tree yelps, fly-down cackles, purrs, and gobbles.

Because turkeys make different sounds, there are specific calls for each sound. The box call, friction/pot call, and the diaphragm/mouth call are the most popular. Experienced hunters often carry multiple calls in the field, ready to conduct whatever concert that day’s birds want to play.

Maryland has quality public lands, including fields adjacent to creek beds that snake through forested lands, prime turkey territory. That means even those of us who are very occasional practitioners can get afield for a taste of the turkey game.

“One of the best times to be afield and one of the most difficult species to hunt makes this a special time for hunters. Wild turkey populations are doing well in most of the state and an ever-expanding portfolio of public lands provides opportunity for everyone to pursue these great birds,” said Paul Peditto, who has headed up the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’s Wildlife and Heritage Division since the Truman Administration.

(That’s good-natured ribbing, of course, but Paul is the country’s longest tenured wildlife director, a testament to his exemplary professionalism and the team he surrounds himself with).

In the pantheon of American wildlife comebacks, repopulating wild turkeys has to rank among the most impressive. When I lived on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, I’d see many flocks lounging on farm fields, strutting across roads and skulking along creeks.

That wouldn’t have been possible a century ago when the estimated population for the entire North American continent barely hovered around 30,000 birds. Fifty years ago, the wild turkey population in many states was still essentially non-existent. Habitat destruction, indiscriminate deforestation in particular, and rampant poaching and over-hunting, familiar culprits, were at the root of the decline.

However, hunters and hunting groups such as the NWTF, wildlife biologists and conservationists banded together to reverse the destructive trends. Habitats were restored and protected. Capture-and-transplant efforts helped spread birds to other areas where populations needed a jumpstart.

The resurgence of wild turkeys offers hopefully proof of what’s possible when determined people band together with government wildlife agencies to restore and protect our nation’s valuable natural resources.

I, for one, am eager to get afield to celebrate that.

Calendar

April 5: Free State Fly Fishers’ monthly meeting (7-8:30 p.m.); Favorite fishing trips, led by members. Davidsonville Family Recreation Center, 3789 Queen Anne Bridge Rd., Davidsonville.

April 1-30: Anglers are prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release, in any waters of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay.

April 14-16: Bay Bridge Boat Show, Bay Bridge Marina, Stevensville, MD. Details and tickets at annapolisboatshows.com/bay-bridge-boat-show.

April 18-May 23: Spring Turkey Season. Bearded turkeys only. Bag limit is 1 bird per day, two for the season. Check DNR online for details.

April 20: Chesapeake Perspective, Season Two (7-8:30 p.m.); “Opportunities and Impacts of Invasive Fish.” First of three live-streamed events featuring experts from the Chesapeake region. Register at: fishtalkmag.com/chesapeake-perspective.

May 1-15: Spring Rockfish Season. Anglers may keep one striped bass per day, minimum size 35 inches, in the Chesapeake Bay mainstem from Brewerton Channel to the Virginia state line. Check DNR online for detailed maps.

May 6: 20th Annual “Opening Day Rockfish Tournament,” hosted by Boatyard Bar & Grill. Catch-and-release, photo event. Proceeds benefit Annapolis Police Foundation’s Youth Fishing Camp, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.