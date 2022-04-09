Chris Dollar on the outdoors: Surf fishing heats up along Delmarva coast | COMMENTARY

Black drum, blue catfish, American and hickory shad are just a few of the sport fish entertaining anglers this week. As spring begins to break in earnest, surf fishing is heating up along the Delmarva ocean beaches.

This week, anglers have enjoyed a nice run of black drum, with the occasional whiting, flounder, and red drum, too.

Right out of college, surf fishing and freshwater trout fishing were my two jams — mostly because of meager financial condition. At first glance these pursuits may seem worlds apart. The common thread, however, is that both are relatively inexpensive — no boat required, camping is cheap, and the gear is relatively simple.

As an added bonus, I spent time in quasi-remote places with million-dollar views, especially at daybreak.

Back then I taught high school history, so spring break and summers were more or less wide open. I drove a bare-bones Jeep and had a hitch receiver for a rod and cooler rack welded to the frame beneath the front bumper.

Each summer, I’d camp and fish as much as possible — from Cape Cod to Cape Hatteras, but mainly close to home. I particularly like the relative simplicity of surf fishing, especially compared to more gear intensive angling pursuits like offshore.

Serious surf anglers have numerous rods and deploy a pretty elaborate rod management system. I fish two to three rods ranging from 8 to 12 feet and use basic sand spikes. My reel is a 5000 or 6000-sized spinning reel, not a specialized surf model. Meaning there’s zero chance I’d ever be mistaken for a hardcore surf angler.

The way I typically rig up is fairly straight forward: A two-hook, bottom rig with surgeon’s loop (40- or 50-pound mono) for the sinker and a dropper loop for each hook. Sometimes a float helps keep the bait off the bottom. I use pyramid sinkers or a hurricane sinker of 2- to 8 ounces depending on currents.

For bait, you can’t go wrong with cut mullet, shrimp, sand fleas, and peeler crab. Although catching fish in the surf on lures is not as easy as it is in the Chesapeake Bay, tossing top-water lures at first and last light is a ton of fun.

I like plugs that make note and create splash, giving off a “mullet-in-trouble” vibe. I’ve thrown Sebile’s, Smack-its, MirrOlures, and Yo-Zuris., as well as spoons. Cast into a cut in the bar, a deep slough close to the beach or just beyond the breakers. I prefer to fish areas of clean water with moving current.

Surf fishing spots along our part of the Atlantic Coast are ample, and these days crowded. Popular areas include the Delaware Seashore State Park, Assateague Island (both state and national park) and beaches off Chincoteague. Further south into Virgina try Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge at the south end of Sandbridge.

Game fish management

Several of the Chesapeake and mid-Atlantic’s most popular sport fish are poised to undergo a rarely novel way in which they’re managed. Formally called the Recreational Harvest Control Rule (HCR), this effort will set bag, size, and season limits for bluefish, summer flounder, black sea bass, and scup.

It’s the joint work of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

Managing these popular gamefish presents challenges, particularly given the uncertainty in the recreational harvest data (I’m looking at you Marine Recreational Information Program). For these four species, the council and commission have settled on five possible approaches, labeled A through E to set the recreational measures.

Figuring out the key differences between the options isn’t easy for most of us. To help anglers navigate the process, the American Sportfishing Association (ASA) has an online primer that also includes a decision tree that I’ve found very helpful in determining which option I prefer.

“The HCR alternatives break that cycle of reacting to annual variability in MRIP estimates and instead look at stock status indicators (such as fishing mortality, biomass) to better inform the setting of bag, size, and season and provide more stability for the fishery,” said Michael Waine, Atlantic Fisheries Policy Director for ASA.

Added Ken Neill, who’s been involved in Chesapeake fisheries management for many years: “We all want healthy and sustainable fish stocks…stability in regulations that also maintain healthy stocks will allow anglers to have regulations that are not changing every year and sometimes within a year.”

Got an opinion? Drop a line to:comments@asmfc.org, put “Harvest Control Rule” in subject line.

Calendar

April 15: Deadline for final Public Comments due Amendment 7, striper rebuilding plan. Email your opinion to: comments@asmfc.org (Subject line: Draft Amendment 7).

April 1-30: Striper Closure. Anglers are prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release.

April 18-May 23: Spring Turkey Season. Only bearded turkeys may be harvested. Shooting hours April 18-May 9 are a half-hour half hour before sunrise to noon. Shooting hours for May 10-23 are a half-hour half hour before sunrise to sunset.

April 19: CCA MD Annapolis Chapter “Anglers Night Out.” Fishing films, oysters, and beers. Boatyard Bar & Grill, Eastport in Annapolis.

April 21-24: Bay Bridge Boat Show. Large in-water show kick offs Chesapeake boating season. Free daily seminars. Click annapolisboatshows.com/bay-bridge-boat-show.

May 1: The Boatyard Bar & Grill Opening Day Tournament. Register at boatyardbarandgrill.com/events/annapolis-fishing-tournament.

May 1-15: Spring Striper Season. One striper per day, minimum size 35 inches, in the Chesapeake from Brewerton Channel to the Virginia state line.

May 12: Past, Present, and Future of Striped Bass: A Chesapeake Perspective. The first of three free seminars, “Dark Years: Lessons Learned from the Striper Moratorium of 1985-1990,” will be live-streamed from 7-8:30 p.m. Hosted by FishTalk mgazine, presented by the Coastal Conservation Association and its partners. Register for free fishtalkmag.com/chesapeake-perspective.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.