Chris Dollar: Best practices for releasing rockfish to prevent mortality | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Rockfish managers at the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s took action designed to slow down an uptick in striper mortality. (Chris Dollar)

There’s no question that today’s beginner angler is far more efficient than when I cut my teeth in sport fishing. Much of this can be attributed to quantum leaps in technology, from side-scan sonar that pinpoint game fish 100 feet away to fast, seaworthy boats that can handle rough seas to equipment made with space-age components.

Of course, finding fish is one thing, catching them is another.

Advertisement

In terms of shortening the learning curve, I’d posit nothing has had a greater impact than the internet. With just a few clicks, you can look up almost everything you’d need to know, from how to tie a loop knot to how to cast a fly. As useful and entertaining as platforms like Instagram and YouTube can be, there is no substitute for on-the-water experience.

Another thing that has progressed along with technology is angler ethics, though perhaps not at the same pace. For at least the past couple decades, however, the merits of carefully releasing rockfish have been well established. And today I’d argue that’s not just a handy skill to have, it’s an imperative one given we are facing a big hill to climb in rebuilding rockfish.

Advertisement

As often as you can, leave the fish in the water when releasing. This reduces stress on a striper and helps protect the fish’s slime layer. If you must lift them into the boat to remove the hook, use a rubber-coated net specifically designed to evenly support the fish’s weight.

Having your important tools handy not just saves fish but saves fishing time. If that striper is destined for the grill or oven, take time to dispatch it respectfully and prepare it properly.

Rockfish regulation

At its spring meeting earlier this week, the striped bass board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission took two actions designed to slow down an uptick in striper mortality.

Most immediate is an emergency action that sets a 31-inch maximum size limit across the entire recreational fishery, both in the Chesapeake Bay and along the Atlantic coast. States are required to implement measures to comply with the new rule by July 2, 2023.

Minimum size limit, bag limit, seasons and gear restrictions remain unchanged.

The emergency action will be in place for 180 days and can be extended for up to a year if the board votes to do so at its October meeting. I’ve heard that both Maryland and Potomac River may be close to announcing measures that comply with the new rules, beginning immediately after the spring trophy season closes May 15.

The striper board also voted to begin the process of adding to the main striper plan Addendum II, which will consider a more thorough management change that includes public input.

Implementation is set for 2024 with the hope it will reduce fishing mortality enough to keep us on track to rebuild the population to the biomass target by 2029.

Advertisement

The moves come in response to concerns over higher than anticipated removals from the coastal fishery, coupled with the weak recruitment (successful spawn) over the past four years, striped bass board chairman Martin Gary told me. Chesapeake Bay is the main nursery and spawning ground for the East Coast stock of rockfish.

“Make no mistake, if we continue to get poor reproduction, the challenges the board faces will only get more difficult,” Gary said. “This may be just the start of a formidable time for striped bass management.”

Mike Waine, Atlantic Fisheries policy director for the American Sportfishing Association, said in a release that “hopefully taking emergency action now will pay dividends later so we can avoid the further use of short-term changes in regulations, and instead focus on longstanding and predictable management measures to provide stability to the most important and valuable fishery in the mid-Atlantic and New England regions.”

Expert angler and conservationist Dr. Ken Neill of Virginia told me he’s encouraged to see managers “responding to what anglers have been seeing on the water for a number of years.”

“Protecting the big spawners in the recreational fishery is a good step. These spawners should be protected in the commercial fishery also, and it is time to get more serious at looking at forage (menhaden, herring, shad) availability,” Neill said.

Calendar

Through May 15: Spring Rockfish Season. Anglers may keep one striped bass per day, minimum size 35 inches, in the Chesapeake Bay mainstem from Brewerton Channel to the Virginia state line. Check DNR online for detailed maps.

Advertisement

Through May 23: Spring Turkey Season. Bearded turkeys only. Bag is one bird per day, two for the season. Check DNR online for details.

May 16-July 15 and Aug. 1-Dec. 10: Summer-Fall Rockfish Season. Anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum size of 19 inches, unless on charter trips then you can keep two (2) rockfish per person per day, if captain is enrolled in DNR’s FACTS electronic reporting system.

June 3: 20th Annual “Kent Narrows Fly & Light Tackle Tournament.” Red Eyes Dock Bar, 428 Kent Narrows Way, Grasonville. Register at ccamd.org.

June 15: Chesapeake Perspective, Season Two. “Expanding Angler Access.” 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Second of three live-streamed events featuring experts from the Chesapeake region. Register for free at: fishtalkmag.com/chesapeake-perspective.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.