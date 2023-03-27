Chris Dollar: Early shad run fills Chesapeake tributaries with American and hickory species | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Run, shad run!

A true sign of spring in Chesapeake Country, the American and hickory shad run is off to a great start throughout much of these anadromous fishes spawning range.

Advertisement

Usually, hickories show up in the bay’s rivers before the Americans. The peak run occurs from early April through mid-May. Just a guess, but it seems to me this year’s run is early compared to previous years, perhaps driven by warming Atlantic Ocean waters caused by climate change.

Fishing for either shad species is exclusively for sport in Maryland, and although in Virginia it’s illegal to keep Americans, oddly enough, currently you can take hickories. This regulation needs to change in my opinion.

Advertisement

Like panfish, shad are accessible to most anglers. You can catch them from shore, small skiff, kayak or canoe. Traditional hotshots include the upper James at Richmond, Potomac River — Fletcher’s Boathouse on the upper tidal Potomac is iconic — as well as the Susquehanna, where Deer Creek and Octorara Creek are popular. Other shad runs include the upper Rappahannock, Nanticoke, Gunpowder and Choptank Rivers.

Pound-for-pound, American shad fight as hard or harder than most bay fish and are a ton of fun on fly or light tackle gear. They tend to be deeper in the water column, and as such are more dogged to bring to hand because they take advantage of the deeper currents.

Hickory shad, also called hickory jacks or tailor shad, are aquatic acrobats — leaping from the water to earn their nickname, “poor man’s tarpon.”

In my experience, lure color seems to be more important than size, but again, like all things angling that changes day to day, even hour to hour. Small shad darts in flaming reds, hot pinks, orange or chartreuse are must haves in your arsenal.

Jigs (undressed or dressed) tipped with rubber grubs, straight or curly-tailed, in champagne and hot pink catch, too. Small fluttering spoons can also be good at times. Fly standards typically feature chenille body, marabou tail with flash crystal flash and tinsel, but creators like to have fun with innovative combinations, which catch, too.

Both shad species are fueled by some mysterious primordial instinct that’s imprinted within them at birth, compelling them to return from the Atlantic Ocean as adults to spawn in the placid waters of their birth. At a quick glance, both shads look similar, no surprise given they’re first cousins. The easiest way to distinguish the two is by size (Americans are bigger) and their mouth configuration.

The hickory shad has a superior mouth, meaning the lower jaw protrudes substantially beyond the upper jaw when the mouth is shut. The American shad has a terminal mouth, meaning the lower jaw fits evenly under the upper jaw when the mouth is closed. The other two alosines that spawn in the Chesapeake Bay are blueback herring and alewife, which are similar in appearance and also need to be released.

Reef Balls Planted

A wide range of partners capped nearly two years of hard work to “plant” more than 175 oyster reef balls made by area residents on an existing reef site in the Magothy River. The deployment was part of the Living Reef Action Campaign, Coastal Conservation Association Maryland’s flagship habitat restoration program that has engaged thousands of students and community members across fifteen counties in Maryland and Virginia.

Advertisement

These types of reef balls are three-dimensional structures that resemble small igloos that are strategically placed in Chesapeake waters to help rebuild marine habitats and enhance sport fishing, but also improve water quality. That latter goal happens when filter-feeding organisms attach to them.

Noah’s Reef near Dobbin’s Island is named for Noah Anderson, a Cape St. Claire resident who loved spending time fishing and boating on the Magothy River. Noah was a 14-year-old freshman at Broadneck High when he passed away in September 2019.

“Oyster reef balls provide excellent fish habitat and will provide an excellent return on our investment and effort,” said Paul Spadaro, president of the Magothy River Association.

Mike Maguire of Maguire Marine Construction in Pasadena said the project was rewarding: “It’s amazing to be part of such a meaningful restoration project. I want my children to have a chance to build similar memories.”

According to Stacy Roth, an environmental coordinator at Broadneck High, LRAC is the total package because it “increases the students’ understanding of local environmental issues, while positively engaging them in the solution.”

David Sikorski, executive director of CCA Maryland, said Noah’s Reef kicks off the organization’s spring reef ball season and “connects many Marylanders to the grassroots habitat restoration efforts that are a major focus of CCA’s work in the Chesapeake region.”

Advertisement

Calendar

March 28: Anglers’ Night at Boatyard Bar & Grill (6-9 p.m.). CCA Maryland Pickerel Championship Awards. Connect with fellow anglers, grab a bite, a drink and talk fishing. Open to the public.

April 1: Free State Fly Fishers. Fly-tying session (10 a.m. to noon) at Davidsonville Family Recreation Center, 3789 Queen Anne Bridge Road, Davidsonville.

April 5: Free State Fly Fishers’ monthly meeting (7-8:30 p.m.); Favorite fishing trips, led by members. Davidsonville Family Recreation Center, 3789 Queen Anne Bridge Rd., Davidsonville.

April 1-30: Anglers are prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release, in any waters of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay.

April 14-16: Bay Bridge Boat Show, Bay Bridge Marina, Stevensville, MD. Details and tickets at annapolisboatshows.com/bay-bridge-boat-show.

April 18-May 23: Spring Turkey Season. Bearded turkeys only. Bag limit is 1 bird per day, two for the season. Check DNR online for details.

Advertisement

April 20: Chesapeake Perspective, Season Two (7-8:30 p.m.); “Opportunities and Impacts of Invasive Fish.” First of three live-streamed events featuring experts from the Chesapeake region. Register at: fishtalkmag.com/chesapeake-perspective.

May 1-15: Spring Rockfish Season. Anglers may keep one striped bass per day, minimum size 35 inches, in the Chesapeake Bay mainstem from Brewerton Channel to the Virginia state line. Check DNR online for detailed maps.

May 6: 20th Annual “Opening Day Rockfish Tournament,” hosted by Boatyard Bar & Grill. Catch-and-release, photo event. Proceeds benefit Annapolis Police Foundation’s Youth Fishing Camp, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.