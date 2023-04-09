Chris Dollar: Rockfish season opener on the horizon | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

When I stopped by Turkey Point Marina the other day to drop off gear for Captain Randy Dean, he was up to his ears with work, busily prepping his Bay Hunter charter boat for an upcoming U.S. Coast Guard safety inspection.

That’s just one of scores of tasks professional anglers who carry more than six anglers need to do prior to the fishing season. Maryland’s rockfish opener is May 1, and the clock is ticking.

The beefy deadrise was on the hard, blocked up, and looked oddly out of place on dry land. Yet, it was another sure sign spring fishing is cranking up. Back in the day, early April would also be prime time for catch-and-release striper fishing on the Susquehanna Flats.

Today, that’s not an option in April. That once world-renowned fishery has been closed for several years in an attempt by the State’s resource managers to reduce release mortality that, they argued, was contributing to the stripers’ decline. Many guides and associated businesses were hurt by the decision.

I’m all for conservation, and fully back the summer closure, but I believe the April closure was, and still is misplaced, however well-intentioned. Hopefully the new leadership at the Department of Natural Resources will take another look at the April closure. That’s another rant for another time.

There’s no shortage of catfish — channel, flathead, and blue catfish varieties — in the upper Chesapeake Bay and tidal rivers this month. More hickory shad and American shad arrive daily in their spawning rivers; the James is at its peak, my friend told me. The Potomac is popping, and if other upper bay rivers and creeks (I’m talking to you Gunpowder!) aren’t already going off, they will soon enough.

Don’t miss it.

Bay Bridge Boat Show

Before you head out on the water to catch a shad or catfish, check out the Bay Bridge Boat Show being held April 14-16 at the Bay Bridge Marina on Kent Island. This event traditionally serves as a kickoff to the fishing and boating season.

Aside from the wide array of boats to peruse, the three-day show will feature an abundance of fishing and conservation related things to do, including family friendly how-to cooking demonstrations and seminars.

Saturday is the big day for fishing-focused events, and the fun kicks off around noon and runs through 3 p.m. The hub of fishing action is in FishTalk magazine’s “Fishing Spot” area. Lots of experts will be there, including volunteers with Coastal Conservation Association Maryland (booth FP 4-5).

Also, be sure to check out Fish and Hunt Maryland’s booth right next door. Expert anglers will share tips and tactics, and if you ask nicely, they might even spare a secret hone hole or two.

Get your conservation swerve on by building oyster reef balls as part of CCA Maryland’s “Living Reef Action Campaign,” the organization’s flagship habitat and education program. Other folks will share insights on other important issues facing the Chesapeake’s recreational angling community.

One white-hot topic in the fishery world is the impact non-native catfish and snakeheads are having on native Chesapeake fish and some shellfish, particularly valuable species such as blue crabs, rockfish (stripers), and shad.

Because blue catfish can thrive in various conditions, they’re range has expanded in the bay, The are anything but picking eaters, chowing down of native Chesapeake species, including menhaden, stripers, eel, shad, river herring, and blue crabs.

It’s crazy to think that almost 20 years ago snakeheads were discovered in a Crofton pond. In that time, these apex predators have exploded in scores of bay tributaries and threaten important freshwater species including largemouth bass and white and yellow perch that share similar habitats.

Fly fishing film

Billed as “a traveling roadshow of the best fly-fishing films in the world,” the F3T Film Tour also aims “to create community, inspire, encourage and support conservation efforts worldwide,” according to founder, Mikael Lindsley.

All monetary donations are fully tax deductible to support Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a non-profit organization that helps veterans in need through fly fishing, mentoring, and friendship.

The event includes giveaways, raffles, locally brewed beer, and food as well as casting and fly-tying demonstrations. It will be held Thursday, April 27 at the Annapolis Maritime Museum in Eastport with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $30. Buy tickets online.

Calendar

Through April 30: Anglers are prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release, in any waters of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay.

April 14-16: Bay Bridge Boat Show, Bay Bridge Marina, Stevensville, MD. Details and tickets at annapolisboatshows.com/bay-bridge-boat-show.

April 18-May 23: Spring Turkey Season. Bearded turkeys only. Bag limit is 1 bird per day, two for the season. Check DNR online for details.

April 20: Chesapeake Perspective, Season Two (7-8:30 p.m.); “Opportunities and Impacts of Invasive Fish.” First of three live-streamed events featuring experts from the Chesapeake region. Register at: fishtalkmag.com/chesapeake-perspective.

April 27: Fly Fishing Film tour, benefits veterans. Annapolis Maritime Museum in Eastport; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $30. Buy tickets online.

May 1-15: Spring Rockfish Season. Anglers may keep one striped bass per day, minimum size 35 inches, in the Chesapeake Bay mainstem from Brewerton Channel to the Virginia state line. Check DNR online for detailed maps.

May 6: 20th Annual “Opening Day Rockfish Tournament,” hosted by Boatyard Bar & Grill. Catch-and-release, photo event. Proceeds benefit Annapolis Police Foundation’s Youth Fishing Camp, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.