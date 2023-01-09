Chris Dollar on the outdoors: An update on fishing, hunting topics entering the new year | COMMENTARY

We’re a week into the new year and folks I’ve spoken with are busy either fishing or hunting, or staying by the fire to keep warm.

There are good opportunities for hooking into big blue catfish in deeper holes of some major rivers, or if you’re willing to travel the James and Potomac have been good for trophy-sized cats, both flathead and blue variety.

Locally, the panfish and pickerel fishing is getting better as long as ice on the creek or reservoir isn’t a factor.

On the waterfowl scene, that harsh burst of bitter winter that gripped much of the nation around Christmas was a boon for duck and goose hunters locally, especially if you hunt a private impoundment (many do) and could keep a hole open when every other creek or river in the neighborhood was frozen solid.

Maryland’s goose and duck seasons run until Jan. 31, with opportunities to shoot snow geese extending weeks later.

Check DNR’s website for more information.

Round the horn

Here’s a lightning-round recap of some key fisheries news and upcoming decisions.

Menhaden: Virginia’s Marine Resources Commission missed a great opportunity in early December to bring some reasonable and fair rules to the Chesapeake’s menhaden regarding the damage that net spills cause in the lower bay.

At least twice last summer, Omega Protein admitted responsibility for littering beaches and, in an incident in late July, killing at least 12,000 pounds of breeding-sized red drum.

Months of dialogue between Virginia’s natural resources leaders and stakeholders resulted in a plan to curb this action. The proposal was this:

1. a one-mile purse seine buffer along Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay shoreline to reduce the likelihood of net spills and user conflicts

2. a half-mile purse seine buffer on both sides of the Chesapeake Bridge Tunnel to reduce user conflicts

3. implement purse seine holiday closures to minimize the possibility of net spills during peak tourism holidays.

In weeks leading up to the Dec. 6 meeting, the angling community was optimistic that it would pass, some more so than others. Personally, my enthusiasm was more tempered, having witnessed the influence Omega wields in the Commonwealth.

At the end of the day, the nine-member panel, several of whom have ties to the menhaden industry, instead voted 5-4 to accept a Memorandum of Understanding, which lacks the power of regulation. A gentleman’s agreement of sorts.

It was a kick to the sweets to many of us seeking appropriate and sensible progress. Mike Waine, the American Sportfishing Association’s Atlantic Fisheries Director, accurately summed up the meeting well when he commented in his online blog last month.

“Trust is earned, not given, and it’s laughable to ask law abiding Virginians to trust that Omega Protein will voluntarily follow a memorandum of understanding on a proposal they vehemently opposed,” Waine wrote.

Angling groups, charter skippers and guides and tackle related businesses who are eyeballs deep in efforts to protect this indispensable forage species are understandably angry, but not deterred.

Menhaden are far too valuable to the Chesapeake’s overall health and coastal ecology in general to give up now.

Stripers (Rockfish): Here we go again. On the heels of encouraging news last fall that rockfish population slide seems to have paused — meaning overfishing is no longer occurring — certain member states of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission want to allow the transfer of uncaught commercial quota amongst states which have an Atlantic Ocean striped bass commercial fishery.

Every major sport fishing group — nationally, regionally and locally — is in lockstep opposing this shortsighted and potentially reckless idea.

As one of Maryland’s three representatives on the ASMFC’s Striped Bass Advisory Panel, I plan to speak out against any action or plan that would slow progress during this crucial rebuilding phase, especially while the rockfish stock remains overfished.

If you agree, then email your opposition to the plan to: comments@asmfc.org. Put Striped Bass Draft Addendum I in the subject line. Comments will be accepted through Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Calendar

Through Feb. 28: CCA Maryland Pickerel Championship, a catch-photo-release tournament using the iAngler Tournament smartphone app. Register at ccamd.org.

Jan. 14: “Fishing Expo” at the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 8536 Bayside Road, North Beach. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jan. 20-22: Second Chesapeake Bay Boat Show, State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Details and tickets at thechesapeakebayboatshow.com.

Jan. 28-29: Kent Island Fisherman 12 th Annual Fishing Flea Market. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. Kent Island American Legion Post #278.

Feb. 18-19: 30th annual Pasadena Sportfishing Group’s “Fishing Expo.” 8 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. Kurtz’s Beach, Pasadena.

Feb. 25: Saltwater Fishing Expo, hosted by the Annapolis Anglers club. Doors open 8 a.m., runs to 3 p.m. Tackle dealers, guides and seminars. Annapolis Elks Club, Solomons Island Road, Edgewater.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.