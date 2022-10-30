Chris Dollar: Fall run of crabs leads to a successful morning of trot-lining | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

We could have easily caught another basket of those dark-bellied, fall-run blue crabs but agreed to stop at one bushel and go fishing.

In what has become a semi-annual ritual wherein I meet my longtime friend on some lower Eastern Shore river, we either crab or oyster, and then go chase rockfish. Can you think of a better way to spend a resplendent October afternoon than that? I can’t either.

Advertisement

We met at the public ramp on the Tred Avon, a tributary of the lower Choptank River, at the very civilized hour of 10:30 a.m. Shortly after 11, we played out all the 1,200 feet of trotline baited with tired chicken necks.

Fall crabs are some of the tastiest of the year, perfect for picking to make soup, dips and crab cakes. (Chris D. Dollar)

A mere 90 minutes later — time that flew by with talk of past adventures, who was doing what these days, and not a word about the world’s troubles — we had a bushel basket brimming with crabs. I gave some away but kept the lion’s share to pick and make holiday crab soup, dips and crabcakes.

Advertisement

Every year I overestimate my picking skills. If I had to do it for a living, I’d surely starve. Thankfully, good music and cold beer kept me company.

The second half of the day found us chasing rockfish from Nelson’s Point to Cook Point. To the uninitiated, it’d appear as though we were fishing the same lure. And in a general sense, we were.

Using similar light tackle spin gear, both lures were made of elasticized rubber and both were pinned to a lead jig with eyes. Yet the differences, no matter how subtle, were in fact key to who was hooking more rockfish, more often.

It wasn’t me. If you weren’t aware already, let me remind you that stubbornness can be perseverance’s stupid cousin. Thinking I could will those striped bass into hitting my lure, cast after cast I was proven wrong.

That’s especially tiresome when the fish-finder screen is lit up with great fish marks. Oh, I caught fish, including a fairly decent football-shaped keeper, but not nearly as many as my buddy.

The difference? It was three-fold: He was using a jighead that was a quarter-ounce heavier than mine, it had bigger eyes, and the soft plastic was two-tone sparkly chartreuse whereas mine was a lighter green without the glints. And you can bet that when he wasn’t looking I switched up.

Bonus tip: All anglers should carry black lures as part of their arsenal, especially if you fish at night or during very low light conditions.

Think about it for a second: Light comes from above, right, making everything underwater backlit. So, a forage fish’s silhouette presents to a predator in a more defined way. To an opportunistic gamefish such as rockfish, that can look like an easy meal.

Advertisement

AquaCon Update

“Buh-bey,” AquaCon, at least for now. The people have spoken.

I’m referencing a nearly 30-year-old Saturday Night Live skit in which David Spade and Helen Hunt pose as rude flight attendants who utter that catchphrase to debarking passengers to describe what I thought when I learned the Norwegian company had withdrawn its application for a permit to build a 25-acre industrialized salmon facility near the banks of the idyllic Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

A bit snarky of me, perhaps, but far less over-the-top than AquCon’s dubious plan that, if it had gone forward, would’ve allowed the facility to discharge 2.3 million gallons of salmon-tainted purge water into Marshyhope Creek every day, all year long I assume.

This would likely degrade the tributary’s ecological and recreational value while risking Maryland’s only confirmed spawning habitat for the endangered Atlantic sturgeon.

If my reading between the lines is accurate, AquaCon’s decision seems to be simply a pause in their longer-term goal. In a statement, the company CEO said they “looks forward to continuing to work with the [Maryland Department of the Environment] to secure permits that authorize aquacultural production while protecting the water quality and health of the bay ecosystem.”

They may have lost the first round, but it sure sounds like they’re recharging for a protracted effort. What it also clearly portends is that anglers, boaters and other conservationists need to keep the pressure on the upcoming new slate of elected officials — and those they appoint to key leadership positions within MDE and the Department of Natural Resources — to prioritize the bay’s finite and fragile natural resources over short-term economic gains.

Advertisement

Oct. 27: Celebration of Conservation, hosted by the Annapolis Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association. Event is from 6-9:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at ccamd.org.

Calendar

Nov. 1 through Feb. 28: CCA Maryland Pickerel Championship, a catch-photo-release tournament using the iAngler Tournament smartphone app. Register at ccamd.org.

Nov. 2: Free State Fly Fishers. Jim Delle Bovi’s “Inshore Kayak Fishing the Delmarva Peninsula.” 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Davidsonville Family Recreation Center. Contact Ryan Harvey at rybeer@gmail.com.

Nov. 5: Free State Fly Fishers. Monthly fly-tying instruction. 10 a.m.-Noon. Davidsonville Family Recreation Center. Contact Ryan Harvey at rybeer@gmail.com.

Nov. 19: Free State Fly Fishers. 10 a.m.-Noon. Duber Winters and Joe Bruce will teach club members how to tie a handful of ‘you really need to know’ fly fishing knots. Davidsonville Family Recreation Center. Contact Ryan Harvey at rybeer@gmail.com.

Jan. 14: “Fishing Expo” at the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 8536 Bayside Road, North Beach. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Advertisement

Jan. 20-22: Second Chesapeake Bay Boat Show, State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Details and tickets at thechesapeakebayboatshow.com.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.