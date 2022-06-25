Chris Dollar on the outdoors: False casting and other common fishing mistakes | COMMENTARY

I knew it was a colossal fail even before the fly set sail for the perfectly formed tide rip.

Yup, I’d done what I preach not to do: Excessive false casting. This bad but preventable habit causes time-sucking line tangles that prevents your fly from being retrieved through the water. And, as we all know, in the water is where the fish are.

Also, and perhaps more importantly, flailing line can spook fish.

For me, correcting this occasional bad habit is a matter of concentration. Here are some other mistakes that I, and most angler I know, have been guilty of at one point or another. The good anglers — the ones who consistently hook into fish — are the ones who have learned to focus and eliminate them as much as possible.

1. No Slack, Jack: Man, if I had a nickel for every time I’ve seen this one, I’d have a wheelbarrow full of old Abes. This might be the single greatest reason why people miss strikes and lose fish. Always maintain a connection to the line, reel up any excess slack to ensure you’re feeling bites. It also helps ensure a firm hookset. Now repeat that five times.

2. Set It & Forget It: Depending on the quality of the reel, modern drags when set to the proper pound-test rating can tame just about any saltwater brute. Use a digital or spring-loaded scale to make sure your drags are set to the manufacturer’s specs. Rule of thumb: your drag should be set to 25% of the breaking strength of the line you’re using.

3. Tools at the Ready: Landing net (use a rubber conservation net), pliers, de-hooker, measuring trough, and gloves should all be placed where they’re easily accessible. In this era when anglers must be good stewards of the fish, this concept is even more important.

4. What’s The Hurry?: Rushing to tie knots is a common mistake. Drop down a gear, take your time. A lost fish to a poorly tied knot is a major bummer. I’ve told folks for years that unless you’re engaged in very technical fishing (chasing world records on specific test line, for example.), you only need four or five knots for most bay fishing, For me the key has been to learn to tie these handful of connections when the bite is hot and the Chesapeake is choppy.

5. Cheep-Cheep! Chipped or missing guides on rods, slipping drags, or cracked handles are just a few of the miscues I’ve seen that lose fish. Quality equipment isn’t cheap, and inflation is sky-high. However, your time is valuable too, so investing in good gear is one of my basic outdoor tenets. Fishing with a dull or rusty hook, you run the risk of your hook breaking, and bye-bye dinner or a personal best. Plus, not cool to the fish for it to dangle hardware from its maw. Rinse lures and rigs with freshwater as you would your rods and reels.

6. Appropriate Gear: Along with using a rod-reel combo that is too large or small for the fish and conditions, using wrong-sized hooks are also among the no-nos. We learned this when circle hooks were mandated for baiting fishing for stripers.

7. Hook ‘Em Dano: One of my major irritants — yes, it’s quite a list — is when anglers hook their lure to the inside of the guide. Why do you people insist on doing this? Do you want your new rod to suffer chipped or damaged rod guides? For the love of Pete, use the hook keeper!

8. Also on My Nerves: A) Making too much noise — spooks the fish and bugs fellow anglers. Blaring really bad music, especially what passes for country today, is soul-crushing. I wouldn’t mind so much if it was Chris Stapleton, Lucinda Williams, or Tom T. Hall.

B) Runnin’ N’ Gunnin’: We get it — you have twin motors and can go really, really fast.

C) Inattentiveness: Oh look, a birdy. Missed strike. Pay attention to the task at hand, not what your buddy is posting to Instagram. Catch the fish, then be an online hero.

D) What’s That Smell? Most game fish have keen olfactory senses, so make sure your hands don’t reek of fuel, hot sauce, or worse.

Finally, here are a few other safety related reminders:

* Safety Check: Have enough properly sized PFDs in good working order for each passenger? Check. First aid kit, fire extinguishers, distress flares and signals? Check and check. Stowing and securing your safety gear properly is critical should an emergency arise. We never know when that is, that’s why it’s called an emergency. Before shoving off the dock, explain to your crew where every piece of safety gear is and how to use it if they are new to boating and fish.

* Weather Check: I always check the marine forecast from a few different sources before heading out on the water. The local on-land forecast isn’t it. And if there are storms rolling through while fishing, continue to monitor conditions via weather alerts, apps, and VHF marine radio. Thunderhead clouds, shifts in wind direction, and sudden temperature drops are real-time signs that potential rough weather could be coming your way.

* License & Regulations, please: Crabbing and fishing regulations change, so double check about size and creel limits for the fish you’re targeting. Also, have handy your boat and/or fishing license.

Calendar

July 14: “Past, Present, & Future of Striped Bass: A Chesapeake Perspective.” Second of three seminars, “The Current State of the Striper Fishery, Habitat, & Forage.” Expert panel discussion, live-streamed at 7 p.m. Presented by CCA, Yamaha, ASA, BoatUS, TRCP, MTAM.

July 23: “Shutdown Shin-dig” hosted by CCA MD’s Kent Narrows Chapter, from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at Chesapeake Environmental Center, Grasonville. Tickets available @ CCAMD.org/SHUTDOWN.

Aug. 14: White Perch Open, hosted by Angler’s Sports Center. Podickory Point Yacht Club, 2116 Bay Front Terrace, Annapolis. Register at anglerssportcenter.com/white-perch-open.

Aug. 20: 16th Annual Youth Fishing Derby, hosted by Kent Island Fishermen. Age groups: 3-5, 6-10 & 11-16. Registration begins 8 a.m. Fishing from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.