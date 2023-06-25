Chris Dollar: Responsibility, preparation, common sense are keys to safe boating | Outdoors Commentary

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

News that five members on the ill-fated submersible exploring the wreckage of the Titanic died when the tiny vessel imploded is a sobering reminder that no one is immune to the risks involved in sea adventure.

Spend enough time on the water and you know that circumstances can quickly escalate from calm and relaxed to frantic and chaotic.

Boating on the Chesapeake Bay is in no way comparable to diving nearly 13,000 feet below the ocean’s surface in a 22-foot experimental tube. However, it is also not without risk, especially during the summer when boat traffic ramps up and not everyone at the helm is as conscientious or attentive as they should be. Complacency can be the enemy of even the most safe-minded.

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do it, however. Responsibility, preparation and common sense can make it a safer and more enjoyable experience. Even under the best conditions, operating a boat is nothing like driving a car. Excessive speed is dangerous. Boats don’t have breaks or airbags. Factor in reduced visibility and impaired judgment caused by alcohol or drugs and boating becomes exponentially more dangerous.

Night boating amplifies those risks, meaning preparation and planning are tantamount to a safe and enjoyable experience. Who hasn’t had their “eyes play tricks on you” when outside at night? Many boaters don’t appreciate the complexity of trying to discern light combinations used by commercial vessels. Are they underway, anchored, headed toward or away from you?

Take time to educate yourself: safe boating classes are excellent primers for all boaters. When running at night, dim your electronics and deck lights to lessen the effect it can have on your night vision. Use your spotlight sparingly.

Confusion can lead to poor decision making, especially for novice boaters. In these situations, the best thing to do is go slow, even if that means running slightly above idle. After all, the point of boating is to enjoy yourself, so what’s the hurry?

Being on the water can be thrilling, contemplative, and cathartic. Just be safe when you do it.

Safety tips

Always wear a life jacket. Ensure there are enough personal flotation devices (PFDs) in good working order for each passenger.

Use either the standard engine cutoff switch, or a wireless engine cut-off switch. It could spare you injury or save your life.

File a float plan: Tell someone — spouse/partner, family, or friends — where and when you’re leaving from, where you’re going and what time you’ll return.

Carry a first-aid kit, fire extinguishers, distress flares and signals.

Get a marine forecast via weather alerts, apps and VHF marine radio.

Ensure navigation lights are working properly.

Speed kills. Never go faster than your ability to stop or change direction, regardless of your experience.

Calendar

Through July 15 and Aug. 1-Dec. 10: Summer-Fall rockfish season. Anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum size of 19 inches, unless on charter trips. Then you can keep two rockfish per person, per day, if captain is enrolled in DNR’s FACTS electronic reporting system.

July 31-Aug. 3: ASMFC Summer Meeting, Arlington, Virginia. Details at asmfc.org.

Aug. 7-11: White Marlin Open, 50th Anniversary of the world’s largest and richest billfish tournament. Ocean City, MD.

Aug. 19: “Youth Fishing Derby” sponsored by the Kent Island Fishermen, Inc. and the Kent Island Estates Community Association in memory of Jon Bupp. Romancoke Pier on Kent Island. Age groups: 3-5, 6-10 and 11-16. All participants must be accompanied by a parent of an adult. Registration at 8 a.m., fishing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prizes and refreshments at the Kent Island American Legion #278.

Sept. 21: Chesapeake Perspective “Habitat Preservation and Restoration” features industry leaders from the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic region. Ask questions during the live stream via Facebook on YouTube. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Moderated by FishTalk’s Lenny Rudow. Register for free at fishtalkmag.com/chesapeake-perspective.

