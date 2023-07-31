Chris Dollar: A full-blown bluefish, Spanish mackerel blitz is Chesapeake Bay heaven | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I’m coming up empty to name another Chesapeake Bay sport fish that greyhounds out of the water like a Spanish mackerel. And arguably none are as ornery as a bluefish, which can set those razor-sharp choppers on your fingers in a New York minute.

Finding yourself smack dab in the middle of a full-blown bluefish-Spanish mac blitz is as close to angling heaven as you can get in these parts. These melees pop up anytime, anywhere — a raucous, salty froth in which silvery missiles bust the surface.

Late last summer I stumbled onto one such event, where the Chesapeake’s surface was “slick cam,” save for the flailing silversides catapulting across the water as the day faded. Spend enough time prowling the open bay and its river mouths now into autumn and you too are bound to enjoy a front-row seat for this unscripted mayhem.

Bluefish caught on the fly peel drag and bend rods. Plus they're good to eat when fresh. (Chris Dollar)

If you’re new to Chesapeake Bay fishing, a “blitz” is a wildly intoxicating event wherein frantic baitfish fly out of the water every which way but loose to avoid the jaws of stripers, blues and occasionally Spanish mackerel.

Bluefish, the sole members of the Pomatomidae family, are at first glance ho-hum in appearance but look again: pretty green-blue hues along the dorsal and silvery-white down along the belly.

Also in the summer blitz mix will be Spanish mackerels, which have forked tails similar to tunas and wahoo, their pelagic relatives. Mackerel schools roam full-throttle, thick in an area during one tide cycle, and gone the next. They’re a delight to hook into, and their iridescent flanks shimmer like a doubloon, elliptical orange spots and green to light yellow hues throughout its vibrant body. Magnificent.

Anglers who troll typically catch more Spanish macks than fly- and light-tackle fishermen do. Gold or silver spoons in sizes 0 and 00 trolled on size one and two diving planers or with inline sinkers are what most fishermen use. I like Drones, Hard Head Baits and Clarks, all on the small side. Bump up your boat speed to six or seven knots.

In the casting spoon category two of my favorites are Rain Minnows and Lil’ Bunkers, though I retrieve them differently because they have different actions. Bluefish and occasionally Spanish macks will mash topwater lures, but hook-ups can be inconsistent. Yo-Zuris, Smack-it Jrs. and Super Spook Jrs. all catch.

Tying on a fly trailer often adds to my fun. I typically replace treble hooks with singles to reduce the risk of injury to both me and any fish not destined for the smoker. This also gets me back to the action more quickly after catching a fish.

For this kind of light tackle fishing, I use a medium power, fast action seven-foot rod matched to a 2500 reel loaded with 20-pound braid and at least 24 inches of fluorocarbon leader of the same pound test, if not larger.

For sheer excitement, nothing beats catching blues and Spanish macs on eight-weight fly gear or a pattern that resembles an anchovy (aka rain minnow) will work. Flies tied Clouser-style as well as Gurglers and epoxy flies with lots of flash chucked on an intermediate line is my go-to.

Keep in mind that Spanish mackerel also have sharp teeth, though they don’t seem as vengeful as blues.

As table fare, both species are rather oily (higher fat content) compared to many other fish, which is what makes them tasty but also produces that fishy taste. The key to a tasty meal is to dispatch them quickly, bleed them out and put them on ice as soon as possible. Eat them on the same day if possible. My favorite method is freshly grilled; a close second is smoked. Neither fish freezes all that well.

Blue/Mack Brine: Equal parts sugar and salt (1 cup), bay leaves, ground pepper or mustard, two cups water. Experiment with different flavors – I love fruit juices – and seasonings as you like Smoke low and slow, long enough to get the firm texture you’re looking for. Some even top with mayo in the last 10 minutes or so. Whatever floats your boat, as long as it’s Dukes.

Calendar

Aug. 1-Dec. 10: Summer-Fall rockfish season. Anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum size of 19 inches, unless on charter trips. Then you can keep two rockfish per person, per day, if captain is enrolled in DNR’s FACTS electronic reporting system.

July 31-Aug. 3: ASMFC Summer Meeting, Arlington, Virginia. Details at asmfc.org.

Aug. 7-11: White Marlin Open, 50th Anniversary of the world’s largest and richest billfish tournament. Ocean City, MD.

Aug. 19: “Youth Fishing Derby” sponsored by the Kent Island Fishermen, Inc. and the Kent Island Estates Community Association in memory of Jon Bupp. Romancoke Pier on Kent Island. Age groups: 3-5, 6-10 and 11-16. All participants must be accompanied by a parent of an adult. Registration at 8 a.m., fishing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prizes and refreshments at the Kent Island American Legion #278.

Sept. 21: Chesapeake Perspective “Habitat Preservation and Restoration” features industry leaders from the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic region. Ask questions during the live stream via Facebook on YouTube. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Moderated by FishTalk’s Lenny Rudow. Register for free at fishtalkmag.com/chesapeake-perspective.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com